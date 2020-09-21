Choice Privileges Rewards Loyalty Members With Fall Promotion

"Whether teaming with us to help make an impact in the community during this unprecedented time or choosing to stay at our hotels as they return to travel, we are incredibly grateful for our more than 46 million loyal Choice Privileges members," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "In addition to the number of new changes to our program that make achieving status easier and Choice Privileges points more valuable, this promotion also rewards new and existing members with the opportunity to receive a $50 gift card when they stay with us this fall — even better, these gift cards can be redeemed not just with us but at many of traveler's favorite stores, whether they are on the road or not."

To participate in Book Two Stays, Get a $50 Gift Card, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before check-out, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at www.choicehotels.com/giftcard.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, announced a series of enhancements in May to help provide its members with additional flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the expiration of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative and flexible cancellation policies are designed to help give guests added peace of mind when booking a Choice-branded hotel. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

