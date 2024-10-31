Choice Privileges to introduce longer booking window, more redemption options

Choice Privileges' more than 66 million members can redeem their points at over 7,000 hotels ranging from upscale properties to extended stay hotels located in 45 countries and territories around the world.

Members can soon access these properties with the following new features:

Expanded booking window: Book a reward night up to 50 weeks in advance, giving them more time to plan their trip.

Book a reward night up to 50 weeks in advance, giving them more time to plan their trip. Premium room types: Redeem points for the premium features that matter most to them, such as extra space, a better view or an upgraded room, at select hotels.

Redeem points for the premium features that matter most to them, such as extra space, a better view or an upgraded room, at select hotels. Choice RewardSaver: Choice is re-introducing the popular Radisson Hotels Americas redemption tool that allows members to book rewards nights starting at 6000 points--down from the previous minimum of 8,000.

"We are committed to continuously making it easier and more rewarding for Choice Privileges' members to earn and redeem their points for stays and experiences around the world," said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels International. "These latest enhancements, coupled with our rapidly growing list of hotel options ranging from luxury and upscale properties and resorts to value-oriented hotels, ensure that members have the opportunities to use their points on what they care about most."

Choice Privileges now offers members access to more than 1,000 upscale and luxury hotels, including:

For members who seek convenience at a great value, Choice offers the ability to earn and redeem points at 14 branded hotels in the U.S. including Comfort Inn and Sleep Inn, which this year introduced new designs and amenities to optimize sleep and relaxation and designated outdoor spaces to connect with nature. The company also has more than 2,400 hotels within 30 miles of a national park including the Sleep Inn & Suites near Zion Park, Utah and the Comfort Inn near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

Sign up to become a Choice Privileges member to access additional benefits including:

10 Points per Dollar: Members can earn 10 points per qualifying $1 spent at more than 7,000 eligible Choice hotels.

Members can earn 10 points per qualifying spent at more than 7,000 eligible Choice hotels. Points Plus Cash: Members can combine points and cash to redeem a reward night.

Members can combine points and cash to redeem a reward night. Rewards Exchange : Members can instantly exchange points for miles with 10 participating airlines.

: Members can instantly exchange points for miles with 10 participating airlines. Elite Welcome Gift : Elite members receive a gift or additional bonus points upon check-in at every Choice hotel

: Elite members receive a gift or additional bonus points upon check-in at every Choice hotel Exclusive experiences: Members can sign up to use their points to bid on exclusive college sports experiences through the 2025 season and a VIP racing experience that includes a tour of a Trackhouse team transporter and pit road.

Members can also sign up for the Choice Privileges® Mastercard® to maximize their points, with benefits including:

5x points on stays at participating Choice® hotels

3x points on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans

1x points on other purchases

Automatic Gold Elite Membership- 10 Elite night credits qualifying cardmembers for at least Gold level status each calendar year

Cell Phone Protection

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Privileges ®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, Maryland 20852 or by email at: [email protected].

© 2024 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.