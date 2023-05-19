ChoiceOne Bank Announces Industry-Leading Technology Advanced Treasury Services for Business Customers

SPARTA, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce advancements in their Treasury Management services offering more sophisticated solutions for small, mid-sized and large business customers. These advances include industry-leading technology to support customers' payment, reporting, and security needs supported by local experts in our Treasury Support team.

"Celebrating our 125th Anniversary this year, ChoiceOne has built our reputation on providing customers innovative technologies and high-performing solutions," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly J. Potes. "Today, our enhanced Treasury Management platform seamlessly supports the current demands of our business customers – large and small – as well as meet their long-term needs as they grow and require more advanced, sophisticated services."

ChoiceOne's Treasury Management platform provides a robust, flexible, and scalable cash management solution that is delivered with the convenience and accessibility required in today's on-demand environment. It is feature-rich and user-friendly to help all businesses monitor their day-to-day cash flows as well as manage their long-term financial health and security.

Highlights of ChoiceOne's Advanced Treasury Management Solutions:

Wide array of payment options including same day ACH

Domestic and international wire originations, ACH originations and file uploads

Advanced Mobile Deposit for businesses

Customizable payment reports and approvals

Tailored reports that can be generated, saved and flagged as favorites

Industry's highest security standards

As part of ChoiceOne's yearly advances in financial services and technology, a new Treasury Support Department has been created to provide personal support for treasury customers. This service has been extremely successful as customers implement the services that best meet their demands. Enhancements have included the launch of new online and mobile banking platforms incorporating industry-leading 2FA security, seamless transitions between devices, and a robust API framework to position ChoiceOne for future features and updates.

"Our customers rely on our online and digital banking platforms," said Potes. "Our new advanced cash management services will help ChoiceOne deepen our customer relationships and broaden our ability to grow market share throughout Michigan. Our tech-savvy bank has a special culture, one that is driven by innovation, yet with a mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. We stand ready to meet our customers' financial needs, however they choose, and build solid trusting relationships."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Celebrating a 125th Anniversary in 2023, ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.4 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.