ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 

Significant items impacting comparable periods of 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

  • On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.
  • The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
  • Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of $13.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025. There were no merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 and management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses.
  • Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.68 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

"2025 was a landmark year for ChoiceOne—not only because of the successful merger with Fentura and its subsidiary, The State Bank, but also due to our strong financial performance. These accomplishments are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, whose efforts truly shined throughout the year" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively.  Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year.  Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2024.  The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to the Merger.  In addition to growth related to the Merger, ChoiceOne also grew in core loans, securities and loans to other financial institutions, which consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations.  Interest rates and balances from this warehouse line of credit fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature. 

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.  Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025.  Loan interest income increased $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased $506,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025.  The decrease from the third quarter is due to rate reductions in PRIME rate loans which are tied to changes in the federal funds rate and a decrease in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.  Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, includes $3.1 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 29 and 36 basis points in the fourth and third quarter of 2025, respectively.  Of this amount, $2.3 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $635,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark.  Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $8.0 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.  It is estimated that a total of $53.1 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the loan portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $760,000 as of December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025.  Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024 largely as a result of the Merger.  ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  As of December 31, 2025, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $265.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.83%, with $245.0 million due within 12 months.  At December 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets.  Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.2% of deposits at December 31, 2025.

In the three months ended December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits remained flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and was down one basis point compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, despite the higher-cost deposits acquired through the Merger.  The annualized cost of funds decreased by 11 basis points, from 1.90% to 1.79% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased by $289,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a $58.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed offset by a  reduction in rates.  In the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, annualized cost of funds increased 2 basis points from 1.77% to 1.79% despite reductions in federal funds rates during the fourth quarter.  This is due to the timing of reductions to customer rates later in the fourth quarter, increased competition for deposits, and the reduction of cash flow on pay-fixed swaps tied to interest bearing deposits which offset interest expense.  With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, further reductions in federal funds rates may not immediately offset with savings on reductions in deposits and short term borrowings.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, due to $112.1 million of loan growth in the portfolio, excluding loans held for sale, and $305,000 in net charge offs.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on December 31, 2025 compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025, and 1.07% on December 31, 2024.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%.  Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having  credit deterioration.  Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities.  During the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne entered into $30.4 million in amortizing pay-fixed interest rate swaps to hedge interest rate risk on approximately $40.6 million of newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities.   The interest rate swaps are designed to amortize with the expected cash flow of the bonds and hold a coupon of 3.52% and a contractual term ending in 2040.  On December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $380.4 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.15%, a fair value of $8.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.0 years.  Settlements from interest rate swaps amounted to $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025.  In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.  In January 2026, ChoiceOne exited $201.0 million of pay‑fixed interest rate swaps with a coupon of 3.4%, realizing a small gain, that will be applied to the basis of the hedged bonds.  After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance‑sheet flexibility are improved without the pay‑fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest‑rate posture with long‑term value creation for shareholders.  Following this exit, ChoiceOne has approximately $180 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 2.88%.

As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $465.4 million, a significant increase from $260.4 million on December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additional growth of $2.1 million is the result of improvement to accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year.  ChoiceOne also repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 under our existing share repurchase plan.  The repurchase plan has 350,272 shares remaining to purchase as of December 31, 2025.  The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders.  ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12.7% on December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger.  Trust income as well as insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger.  These increases were offset by a decline in gains on sales of loans and losses on sales and write downs of other assets.  Gains on sales of loans declined as the bank maintained conservative underwriting and chose not to pursue certain loan sale opportunities that did not meet our pricing or credit risk standards.  Noninterest income decreased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 due primarily to losses on sales of other assets of $161,000 and unrealized losses on market value of equity securities of $655,000.

Noninterest expense increased by $10.0 million and $54.0 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The increase in 2025 was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during 2025, compared to $1.0 million in the same period in the prior year.  Management does not anticipate additional  material merger expenses.  The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025.  Noninterest expense decreased by $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to decreases in collections and fraud expenses and other operational expenses which were partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.  ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026.  We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market.  In addition, we are experimenting with automation and AI‑driven solutions designed to modernize processes to augment the ability for our existing staff to manage our growth.

ChoiceOne's fourth‑quarter 2025 tax expense was reduced by $340,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2025 income taxes, with allowable carrybacks to prior years. Management is continuing to evaluate additional transferable tax credit opportunities and may pursue further purchases to help offset tax expense in 2026.

"We closed the year with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well‑positioned to support clients and create long‑term value" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.  "As we move into 2026, we do so with strong organic growth momentum across our markets and a renewed focus on strengthening our customer relationships. I am grateful to our employees, Board of Directors, and shareholders for their continued support of our vision to be the Best Bank in Michigan"

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.   These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$

87,988

$

98,978

$

96,751

Equity securities, at fair value

9,353


9,505


7,782

Securities Held to Maturity

385,193


388,517


394,534

Securities Available for Sale

554,420


544,023


479,117

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,562


18,562


9,383

Federal Reserve Bank stock

12,554


12,554


5,307

Loans held for sale

7,185


6,323


7,288

Loans to other financial institutions

58,987


2,483


39,878

Core loans

2,963,047


2,907,445


1,505,762

  Total loans held for investment

3,022,034


2,909,928


1,545,640

Allowance for credit losses

(35,550)


(34,754)


(16,552)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

2,986,484


2,875,174


1,529,088

Premises and equipment

48,110


46,159


27,099

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

74,798


74,231


44,896

Goodwill

129,854


126,730


59,946

Intangible assets

31,149


31,694


1,096

Other assets

64,901


64,452


60,956










Total Assets

$

4,410,551

$

4,296,902

$

2,723,243










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

907,007

$

903,925

$

524,945

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,364,887


1,395,724


920,167

Savings deposits

607,045


588,798


338,109

Certificates of deposit

616,180


605,912


394,371

Brokered deposits

104,906


72,672


36,511

Borrowings

264,788


197,752


175,000

Subordinated debentures

48,460


48,368


35,752

Other liabilities

31,925


34,136


37,973










Total Liabilities

3,945,198


3,847,287


2,462,828










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,000,939 at December 31, 2025, 15,017,802
at September 30, 2025,  and 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024.

398,386


398,688


206,780

Retained earnings

102,641


93,124


91,414

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(35,674)


(42,197)


(37,779)

Shareholders' Equity

465,353


449,615


260,415










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,410,551

$

4,296,902

$

2,723,243

Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) 


Three Months
Ended

Three Months
Ended

Three Months
Ended

Twelve Months
Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,


2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest income














Loans, including fees

$

46,617

$

47,123

$

23,571

$

172,914

$

89,580

Securities:














Taxable

5,663


5,249


4,846


20,906


21,228

Tax exempt

1,402


1,418


1,390


5,622


5,614

Other

694


908


1,231


3,516


4,682

Total interest income

54,376


54,698


31,038


202,958


121,104
















Interest expense














Deposits

14,127


14,287


8,710


53,970


34,174

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

2,564


1,926


669


8,201


2,041

Other

845


888


2,310


3,717


10,447

Total interest expense

17,536


17,101


11,689


65,888


46,662
















Net interest income

36,840


37,597


19,349


137,070


74,442

Provision for credit losses on loans

1,100


200


200


15,113


1,300

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded
commitments

(300)


-


-


(300)


(675)

Net Provision for credit losses expense

800


200


200


14,813


625

Net interest income after provision

36,040


37,397


19,149


122,257


73,817
















Noninterest income














Customer service charges

1,683


1,729


1,237


5,994


4,774

Interchange income

2,086


2,133


1,494


7,811


5,797

Insurance and investment commissions

592


485


170


1,912


742

Gains on sales of loans

511


671


829


1,981


2,439

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

(200)


(39)


(5)


(226)


198

Earnings on life insurance policies

567


558


819


2,358


1,934

Trust income

689


734


241


2,525


906

Change in market value of equity securities

(197)


458


(46)


607


195

Other

366


415


255


1,704


1,010

Total noninterest income

6,097


7,144


4,994


24,666


17,995
















Noninterest expense














Salaries and benefits

14,559


14,127


8,941


52,737


33,408

Occupancy and equipment

2,469


2,694


1,383


9,314


5,797

Data processing

2,374


2,499


1,499


9,311


5,905

Communication

576


517


341


2,034


1,317

Professional fees

784


834


653


3,262


2,471

Supplies and postage

291


267


179


1,107


699

Advertising and promotional

258


207


271


981


788

Intangible amortization

1,683


1,728


153


5,823


757

FDIC insurance

475


530


180


2,010


1,335

Merger related expenses

-


-


394


17,369


1,039

Other

1,880


2,812


1,350


8,787


5,207

Total noninterest expense

25,349


26,215


15,344


112,735


58,723
















Income (loss) before income tax

16,788


18,326


8,799


34,188


33,089

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,921


3,645


1,640


6,012


6,362
















Net income (loss)

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

7,159

$

28,176

$

26,727
















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.92

$

0.98

$

0.79

$

2.02

$

3.27

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.79

$

2.01

$

3.25

Dividends declared per share

$

0.29

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

1.13

$

1.09

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December
31, 2025

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended December
31, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:


























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,961,133


46,635


6.25

%

$

2,927,878

$

47,142


6.39

%

$

1,516,466

$

23,591


6.19

%

Taxable securities (2)

750,256


5,663


2.99


703,045


5,249


2.96


677,133


4,846


2.85

Nontaxable securities (1)

285,782


1,776


2.47


287,274


1,795


2.48


288,368


1,760


2.43

Other

69,056


694


3.99


79,365


909


4.54


100,864


1,231


4.86

Interest-earning assets

4,066,227


54,768


5.34


3,997,562


55,095


5.47


2,582,831


31,428


4.84

Noninterest-earning assets

309,300








310,727








136,699







Total assets

$

4,375,527







$

4,308,289







$

2,719,530



































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:


























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,343,600

$

6,352


1.88

%

$

1,374,827

$

6,392


1.84

%

$

907,631

$

3,389


1.49

%

Savings deposits

596,010


1,252


0.83


591,653


1,125


0.75


336,107


810


0.96

Certificates of deposit

613,387


5,502


3.56


616,686


5,777


3.72


397,364


4,291


4.30

Brokered deposit

100,133


1,021


4.05


91,735


993


4.30


19,620


220


4.46

Borrowings

255,978


2,663


4.13


179,122


2,019


4.47


197,828


2,374


4.77

Subordinated debentures

48,411

681


5.58


48,663


701


5.72


35,719


405


4.51

Other

6,311

65


4.09


8,550


94


4.38


16,928


200


4.70

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,963,830


17,536


2.35


2,911,236


17,101


2.33


1,911,197


11,689


2.43

Demand deposits

925,414








930,346








536,653







Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities

26,860








28,258








16,943







Total liabilities

3,916,104








3,869,840








2,464,793







Shareholders' equity

459,423








438,449








254,737







Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,375,527







$

4,308,289







$

2,719,530



































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)


$

37,232






$

37,994






$

19,739
































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)






3.63

%






3.77

%






3.04

%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $22.2 million, $17.1 million, and 3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. 

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $3.1 million, $3.6 million and $276,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)


Three
Months
Ended

Three Months
Ended

Three
Months
Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,


2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)














Net income (loss)

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

7,159

$

28,176

$

26,727
















Merger related expenses net of tax

-


-


373


13,885


1,006

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)

-


-


-


9,463


-

Adjusted net income

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

7,532

$

51,524

$

27,733
















Weighted average number of shares

15,015,486


15,014,933


8,963,258


13,941,260


8,166,472

Diluted average shares outstanding

15,065,937


15,061,155


9,024,567


13,992,099


8,221,065

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.92

$

0.98

$

0.79

$

2.02

$

3.27

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.79

$

2.01

$

3.25

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.92

$

0.98

$

0.84

$

3.70

$

3.40

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.83

$

3.68

$

3.37

(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)


Quarterly

Earnings

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

$

26,311

$

19,349

Net provision expense

800


200


650


13,163


200

Noninterest income

6,097


7,144


6,503


4,922


4,994

Noninterest expense

25,349


26,215


25,506


35,665


15,344

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense

16,788


18,326


16,669


(17,595)


8,799

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,921


3,645


3,135


(3,689)


1,640

Net income (loss)

13,867


14,681


13,534


(13,906)


7,159

Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.92


0.98


0.90


(1.30)


0.79

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.92


0.97


0.90


(1.29)


0.79

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)

0.92


0.98


0.91


0.87


0.84

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

0.92


0.97


0.91


0.86


0.83

End of period balances

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

3,029,219

$

2,916,251

$

2,928,431

$

2,928,896

$

1,552,928

Loans held for sale (1)

7,185


6,323


7,639


3,941


7,288

Loans to other financial institutions (2)

58,987


2,483


3,033


2,393


39,878

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)

2,963,047


2,907,445


2,917,759


2,922,562


1,505,762

Allowance for credit losses

35,550


34,754


34,798


34,567


16,552

Securities available for sale

554,420


544,023


479,426


480,650


479,117

Securities held to maturity

385,193


388,517


390,457


394,434


394,534

Other interest-earning assets

74,857


79,677


110,206


110,605


86,185

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,043,689


3,928,468


3,908,520


3,914,585


2,512,764

Total assets

4,410,551


4,296,902


4,310,252


4,305,391


2,723,243

Noninterest-bearing deposits

907,007


903,925


943,873


912,033


524,945

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,364,887


1,395,724


1,322,336


1,406,660


920,167

Savings deposits

607,045


588,798


595,981


602,337


338,109

Certificates of deposit

616,180


605,912


624,209


663,404


394,371

Brokered deposits

104,906


72,672


106,225


67,295


36,511

Total deposits

3,600,025


3,567,031


3,592,624


3,651,729


2,214,103

Deposits excluding brokered

3,495,119


3,494,359


3,486,399


3,584,434


2,177,592

Total subordinated debt

48,460


48,368


48,277


48,186


35,752

Total borrowed funds

264,788


197,752


198,428


137,330


175,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities

7,689


7,695


8,529


13,420


24,003

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,013,955


2,916,921


2,903,985


2,938,632


1,923,913

Shareholders' equity

465,353


449,615


431,761


427,068


260,415

Average Balances

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

2,961,133

$

2,927,878

$

2,936,168

$

2,019,643

$

1,516,466

Securities

1,036,038


990,319


984,607


978,769


965,501

Other interest-earning assets

69,056


79,365


63,416


115,091


100,864

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,066,227


3,997,562


3,984,191


3,113,503


2,582,831

Total assets

4,375,527


4,308,289


4,298,513


3,319,591


2,719,530

Noninterest-bearing deposits

925,414


930,346


915,637


651,424


536,653

Interest-bearing deposits

2,552,997


2,583,166


2,573,927


2,030,543


1,641,102

Brokered deposits

100,133


91,735


120,720


45,553


19,620

Total deposits

3,578,544


3,605,247


3,610,284


2,727,520


2,197,375

Total subordinated debt

48,411


48,663


48,971


40,182


35,719

Total borrowed funds

255,978


179,122


169,257


193,961


197,828

Other interest-bearing liabilities

6,311


8,550


11,763


20,553


16,928

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,963,830


2,911,236


2,924,638


2,330,792


1,911,197

Shareholders' equity

459,423


438,449


427,543


302,537


254,737

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

56,218

$

51,183

$

47,273

$

48,165

$

48,221

Commercial and Industrial

352,556


352,876


351,367


345,138


228,256

Commercial Real Estate

1,780,396


1,728,774


1,743,541


1,757,599


901,130

Consumer

26,701


27,328


29,741


30,932


29,412

Construction Real Estate

19,139


18,440


21,508


18,067


17,042

Residential Real Estate

728,037


728,844


724,329


722,661


281,701

Loans to Other Financial Institutions

58,987


2,483


3,033


2,393


39,878

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

3,022,034

$

2,909,928

$

2,920,792

$

2,924,955

$

1,545,640
















Allowance for credit losses

35,550


34,754


34,798


34,567


16,552
















Net loans

$

2,986,484

$

2,875,174

$

2,885,994

$

2,890,388

$

1,529,088

Performance Ratios

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.
















Annualized return on average assets

1.27

%

1.36

%

1.26

%

-1.68

%

1.05

%

Annualized return on average equity

12.07

%

13.39

%

12.66

%

-18.39

%

11.24

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

-27.97

%

14.54

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

3.43

%

2.98

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%

3.48

%

3.04

%

Efficiency ratio

54.12

%

54.76

%

55.32

%

111.01

%

61.29

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.79

%

1.77

%

1.84

%

1.86

%

1.90

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.57

%

1.57

%

1.65

%

1.59

%

1.58

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.35

%

2.33

%

2.41

%

2.37

%

2.43

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.55

%

10.46

%

10.02

%

9.91

%

9.56

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

6.40

%

7.49

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.32

%

2.43

%

2.37

%

4.30

%

2.26

%

Loan to deposit

84.14

%

81.76

%

81.51

%

80.21

%

70.14

%

Full-time equivalent employees

569


573


571


605


377

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.7

%

13.0

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

14.5

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)

10.2

%

10.3

%

9.8

%

9.4

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.7

%

10.9

%

10.4

%

10.0

%

12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.5

%

8.5

%

8.2

%

10.4

%

9.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.1

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

7.6

%

8.9

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

279.0

%

275.2

%

288.2

%

302.0

%

195.6

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

12.8

%

12.4

%

11.9

%

12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

10.9

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

10.9

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.1

%

9.1

%

8.9

%

11.3

%

8.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.7

%

8.8

%

8.6

%

8.3

%

8.7

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

284.4

%

280.0

%

290.6

%

303.9

%

224.9

%

Asset Quality

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

305

$

244

$

418

$

72

$

138

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

35,550

$

34,754

$

34,798

$

34,567

$

16,552

Unfunded commitment liability

$

1,347

$

1,647

$

1,647

$

1,647

$

1,485

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.18

%

1.19

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

1.07

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.22

%

1.25

%

1.25

%

1.24

%

1.17

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

27,058

$

17,365

$

16,854

$

16,789

$

3,704

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

29,582

$

19,940

$

19,296

$

19,154

$

4,177

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.98

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

0.65

%

0.27

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD

$

19,007

$

11,393

$

12,017

$

12,891

$

-

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD

0.63

%

0.39

%

0.41

%

0.44

%

-

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.67

%

0.46

%

0.45

%

0.44

%

0.15

%

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711

$

26,710

$

19,739

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%

3.48

%

3.04

%
















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income






























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711

$

26,710

$

19,739
















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest

(392)


(397)


(389)


(399)


(390)
















Net interest income  (GAAP)

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

$

26,311

$

19,349

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

3.43

%

2.98

%

(dollars in thousands)

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

Total assets

$

4,410,551

$

4,296,902

$

4,310,252

$

4,305,391

$

2,723,243

Less: goodwill

129,854


126,730


126,730


126,730


59,946

Less: core deposit intangible

31,149


31,694


33,421


35,153


1,096

Tangible assets

$

4,249,548

$

4,138,478

$

4,150,101

$

4,143,508

$

2,662,201
















Total equity

$

465,353

$

449,615

$

431,761

$

427,068

$

260,415

Less: goodwill

129,854


126,730


126,730


126,730


59,946

Less: core deposit intangible

31,149


31,694


33,421


35,153


1,096

Tangible common equity

$

304,350

$

291,191

$

271,610

$

265,185

$

199,373

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

6.40

%

7.49

%

(dollars in thousands)

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

2024 4th
Qtr.

Net income

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

13,534

$

(13,906)

$

7,159

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)

1,330


1,365


1,369


537


121

Adjusted net income

$

12,537

$

13,316

$

12,165

$

(14,443)

$

7,038
















Average shareholders' equity

$

459,423

$

438,449

$

427,543

$

302,537

$

254,737

Less: average goodwill

127,308


126,730


126,730


83,030


59,946

Less: average core deposit intangible

31,092


32,599


34,356


12,983


1,179

Average tangible common equity

$

301,023

$

279,120

$

266,457

$

206,524

$

193,612
















Return on average tangible common equity

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

-27.97

%

14.54

%

