ChoiceOne Bank Announces Newly Redesigned, Interactive Website

14 Dec, 2023

SPARTA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is pleased to announce a newly redesigned website that includes improved functionality, enhanced banking content and multiple accessibility tools all to provide a more enriched customer experience.

"We are excited to announce our newly redesigned website as we close our 125th Anniversary Year," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "As the local community bank, ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology. Our customers have come to rely on our online and mobile banking platforms. Our new website supports our customers' needs for high-speed convenience and best-in-class financial solutions, while still maintaining our ability to connect and create long-term personal relationships."

Here are some of the enhancements customers will notice and appreciate immediately:

  • Updated Login Area with access to services for those who like to bank in different ways
  • New & Improved Locations Page with an interactive map to find locations and services
  • Easy Access to Reach Financial Goals with dedicated sections across a new menu
  • Customer Service Support Center provides a one stop experience for all your needs

"Over the last three years, ChoiceOne has been honored by Newsweek to stand out across the country as one of America's Best Banks," said ChoiceOne Vice President, Marketing Danielle Chateauvert. "Our innovative strategies have allowed us to offer our customers the best technology while still maintaining our personal approach to banking. Our completely revamped website has new features that are intuitively designed to help our customers interact with the services they need for their financial wellbeing. Every feature was created with a focus on our mission to provide superior service and quality advice. With a vision to be the best bank in Michigan, our new website is designed to meet our customers' financial needs. Please put us to the test and explore https://www.choiceone.bank/."

From a security perspective, Chateauvert has a friendly reminder, "Visually, our website will look a bit different. But it's important to remember – everything is still .bank. To access our official ChoiceOne Bank website, make sure you are visiting choiceone.bank, and know that if it's not .bank, it's not ChoiceOne."

Important Information About .BANK - All banks using '.bank' are verified and authenticated by fTLD Registry Services, LLC, the '.bank' administrator. This ensures everyone using a '.bank' domain is an eligible organization. Hackers and bad actors cannot get a '.bank' domain to create lookalike domains for phishing and spoofing, as they can in a '.com' and other publicly available domains.

About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Celebrating a 125th Anniversary in 2023, ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.6 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

