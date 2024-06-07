ChoiceOne Bank Awards 13 Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

SPARTA, Mich., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce 13 scholarships have been awarded in the Annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program, offered to provide needs-based scholarships for graduating seniors in the communities the Bank serves in West and Southeast Michigan.

"As the local community bank, we have been offering this program for many years now," said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "ChoiceOne has always believed families are the heart of our communities, and our high school seniors are the next generation of leaders. This program provides an opportunity for them to realize the benefits of being raised and educated in a supportive community. It's also heartwarming to hear from our students about their community-service experiences over the years."

ChoiceOne created this Scholarship Program to encourage and reward graduating seniors who are attending an accredited Michigan college in the fall of 2024 to obtain a certificate, associates or bachelor's degree. The ChoiceOne Scholarship awards a one-time scholarship of $1,000 to each recipient for their first year of college or toward a certificate program. ChoiceOne Bank has 35 locations serving communities in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. These 13 winners come from 11 community high schools.

Makayla Hatchew - Sparta High School

William McFarlin - Sparta High School

Teya Li Weber - Coopersville High School

Brianna Bacon - Coopersville High School

Stella Malon - Cedar Springs High School

Ann Smalley - Kent City High School

James Chandler - Grant High School

Kennedy Haworth - Lapeer High School

Franklin Caudill - North Branch High School

Kayla Demick - Armada High School

Rayana Slack - Imlay City High School

Dori Stuever - Capac High School and Home Schooled

Alexandra Nichol - Fraser High School

ChoiceOne Bank Scholarship applications were accepted from January through March. Students had to include a 500 word or less essay about one of their community-service experiences – describing why they became involved in the community service, who benefited from the service and what personal accomplishments they gained from helping in their community. Eligible candidates included graduating high school seniors, GED recipients, and home school students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility in this calendar year.

"It takes a community to raise a family and ChoiceOne has great interest in helping our youth," said Burke. "As parents, we are always hopeful our students will return to their roots to raise their families and teach their children the importance of community service."

