ChoiceOne Bank Awards Scholarships to 19 High School Seniors

News provided byChoiceOne Bank
Jun 04, 2026, 12:01 ET
SPARTA, Mich., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce the recipients of 19 scholarships awarded through the Annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program. The program provides needs-based scholarships to graduating seniors in the Michigan communities the Bank serves.
"ChoiceOne has proudly offered this program for many years," said ChoiceOne Vice President, Marketing Danielle Chateauvert. "As we have expanded across the state, we have also increased the number of scholarships awarded to high school seniors. This year, we are awarding 19 scholarships to reflect our continued commitment to the communities we serve throughout Michigan."
ChoiceOne created the Scholarship Program to encourage and reward graduating seniors who plan to attend an accredited Michigan college in the fall of 2026 to pursue a certificate, associate degree, or bachelor's degree. Each recipient will receive a one-time scholarship of $1,000 to support their first year of college or certificate program. These 19 recipients stood out from over 320 applicants that submitted an essay.
- Cody Gernhard – Allendale High School
- Sophia Matheney – Armada High School
- Emily Barbeau – Bay City Western High School
- Colter Kashian – Brighton High School
- Noah Kaplan – Caledonia High School
- Oscar Gomez-Gutierrez – City High-Middle School
- Nolan Carr – Corunna High School
- Emma Pagliaroli – Dakota High School
- Eviana Fulton – Fenton Senior High School
- Aneko Nichol – Fraser High School
- Simon Tunney – Fremont High School
- Megan Mangalathet – Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies
- Lilly Goss – Kearsley High School
- Gavin Wandrie – Lapeer High School
- Madelyn Pullum – Linden High School
- James Baur – Morrice High School
- Mallorie Messer – Reeths-Puffer High School
- Emma Besemer – Sparta High School
- Mason Poulsen – Yale High School
ChoiceOne Scholarship applications were accepted from January 5 through March 8. Applicants were asked to submit an essay of 500 words or fewer describing a community service experience, including why they became involved, who benefited from the service, and what they learned through the experience. Eligible applicants included graduating high school seniors, GED recipients, and homeschool students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility during the current calendar year.
"As the locally owned community bank, we believe families are the heart of our communities, and today's high school seniors are the next generation of leaders," said Chateauvert. "This program gives students an opportunity to recognize the value of being raised and educated in supportive communities. We hope many of these students will one day return to their hometowns to raise their own families and continue the tradition of community service."
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets of approximately $4.4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.
SOURCE ChoiceOne Bank
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