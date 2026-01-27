ChoiceOne Bank Now Accepting Annual Scholarship Applications

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is excited to announce that applications are now open for the annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program. The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who are in pursuit of a higher education. ChoiceOne will award $1,000 scholarships to 19 students from the local communities the Bank serves across Michigan.

"We're always striving to find ways to help in our communities, because it's part of our bank's DNA" said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "The cost to attend college is so high, we know that helping students in our communities who want to continue their education after high school is crucial. We're proud to continue to provide scholarships, as we have for many years, to try to lighten the financial burden. An investment in the future leaders of our communities is the right thing to do."

Who Can Participate

ChoiceOne created this Scholarship Program to encourage and reward graduating seniors who will attend an accredited Michigan college in the fall of 2026 to obtain a certificate, associates, or bachelor's degree. Eligible candidates include graduating high school seniors, GED recipients, and home school students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility in this calendar year. Candidates are selected from the communities ChoiceOne Bank serves across West, Central and Southeast Michigan

Each of the 18 students selected will receive $1,000 for their first year of college. Additionally, family of ChoiceOne Bank's employees are eligible to apply, and one selected student will also receive $1,000. ChoiceOne Bank will pay the scholarships directly to the student's college of choice.

Scholarship Requirements

The ChoiceOne Bank Scholarship Program is accepting applications from January 5 to March 8. To apply, students are required to write an essay about what community service means to them personally. In 500 words or less, students are asked to describe one of their community service experiences, why they became involved in the community service, who benefited from the service and what personal accomplishments they gained from helping in their community. Students must submit their application and supporting documents such as their completed online application, their high school/home school transcripts, or GED documentation, by the deadline date. See choiceone.bank/scholarship to complete the Scholarship Application.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets of approximately $4.3 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.