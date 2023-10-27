ChoiceOne Celebrates 125th Anniversary Ringing Nasdaq Stock Exchange Opening Bell

News provided by

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

27 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") opening bell Monday to commemorate its 125th Anniversary in 2023.

"As we celebrate our 125th Anniversary this year, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "We have been trading on Nasdaq since March of 2020 making our stock more liquid and easier to buy and sell for shareholders and more visible to investors."

The Nasdaq opening bell ceremony will broadcast live starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the live broadcast, visit https://livestream.com/nasdaq/events/10980577. Videos and photos during the ceremony are shared on Nasdaq's social media channels Nasdaq | Facebook and Nasdaq | LinkedIn. ChoiceOne will also share the event across ChoiceOne social media channels ChoiceOne Bank | Facebook, ChoiceOne Bank | LinkedIn and ChoiceOne Bank | Instagram.

"From our headquarters in Sparta, Michigan, across the state to Lapeer, to New York City and the Nasdaq, today we feel like a smalltown community bank making history in a big city. We are the only community bank in most of the communities we serve trading on the Nasdaq," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "Ringing the opening bell is a great way to commemorate our milestone anniversary and celebrate everyone who has contributed to ChoiceOne's success and achievements over these many years."

The Nasdaq is the world's largest electronic stock market, with more than 3,300 public companies listings. The exchange trades more shares per day than any other U.S. equities market. It is also among the world's best-regulated stock markets, employing sophisticated surveillance systems and regulatory specialists to protect investors and provide a fair and competitive trading environment.

About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Celebrating a 125th Anniversary in 2023, ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.6 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

