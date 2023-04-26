ChoiceOne Financial Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Apr 26, 2023, 16:15 ET

SPARTA, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

 Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,633,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6,684,000 and $5,528,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.89 and $0.74 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP"), grew organically by $20.8 million or 7.0% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2023 and $191.7 million or 18.8% since March 31, 2022. Loan interest income increased $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, despite the first quarter of 2022 being aided by $869,000 in PPP fees and an additional $347,000 in accretion income.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $77.5 million or 3.6% as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. This decrease was attributed to a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities with transfers to the ChoiceOne Wealth department or outside firms. In the last 12 months over $33.6 million or 43.4% of the trailing 12 month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.
  • ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity to account for deposit fluctuations. At March 31, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $405.7 million. ChoiceOne estimates that if additional collateral is pledged to the FHLB, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, or the new Bank Term Funding Program, we would increase available borrowing capacity from all sources to $819.2 million.

"Growth in our loan portfolio is the result of us acquiring new relationships and reflects a strong local economy in Michigan.  While deposits have drifted in this quarter, the ChoiceOne Wealth team has benefited and is expanding our services to key client relationships.  Being proactive with our best customers has allowed us to deepen relationships and provide more value than just a higher interest rate," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,633,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6,684,000 and $5,528,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.89 and $0.74 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.  The increase in deposit costs during the first quarter of 2023 has negatively impacted earnings, offset by higher interest income from organic loan growth. 

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, increased $24.0 million as compared to December 31, 2022 and $33.1 million compared to March 31, 2022.  This increase is due to core loan growth of $20.8 million or 7.0% annualized during the first quarter of 2023.  At the same time ChoiceOne saw deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decline $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $77.5 million compared to March 31, 2022. This decrease was attributed to a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities with transfers to the ChoiceOne Wealth department or outside firms. In the last twelve months, over $33.6 million or 43.4% of the trailing twelve-month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.

The cost of deposits has increased to 0.62% during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.47% and 0.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, due to rising short term interest rates and is expected to continue to increase as deposits reprice.  ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and expects rates paid on deposits to continue to lag the federal fund rate.  Uninsured deposits total $751,000 or 36% of deposits at March 31, 2023.  

In order to ensure ample liquidity ChoiceOne increased borrowed funds from the FHLB to $85.0 million and also obtained $37.8 million in short term brokered deposits at March 31, 2023.  Brokered deposits were locked in at below market rates prior to the latest increase by the Federal Reserve.  Brokered deposits allow us to preserve borrowing capacity at more accessible funding options.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased $344,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $740,000 as compared to the same period in 2022 primarily due to the increase in rates on borrowings.   Total cost of funds increased to 0.79% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.21% in the first quarter of 2022. This increase is the result of higher deposit costs and increased borrowings.  ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity to account for deposit fluctuations.  At March 31, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $405.7 million.  ChoiceOne estimates that if additional collateral is pledged to the FHLB, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, or the new Bank Term Funding Program, we would increase available borrowing capacity from all sources to $819.2 million

Interest income increased $763,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and $3.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year.  Core loans grew organically by $20.8 million or 7.0% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2023 and $191.7 million or 18.8% since March 31, 2022.  This led to an increase in loan interest income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, despite the first quarter of 2022 being aided by $869,000 in PPP fees and an additional $347,000 in accretion income.  Interest income from securities increased $1.3 million in the first three months of 2023 compared to the first three months of 2022, as a result of higher yield on securities offset by a $70.9 million decline in the average balance of securities.  The decrease in average balance is due to the liquidation of $47.2 million in securities during 2022, with the remainder attributed to paydowns and a decline in the fair value of available for sale securities. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.09% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3.15% in the fourth quarter in 2022 as the increase in cost of funds exceeded the increase in income.

On March 31, 2023, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% compared to 0.64% on December 31, 2022.  The liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments was $3.0 million and did not exist on December 31, 2022. Both of these increases were attributable to ChoiceOne's adoption of ASU 2016-13 current expected credit loss ("CECL").  On January 1, 2023, ChoiceOne adopted ASU 2016-13 CECL which caused an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $7.2 million.  The large increase is partially due to the current economic environment and the nature of the CECL calculation. Approximately 20% of this increase is related to the migration of purchased loans into the portfolio assessed by the CECL calculation. ChoiceOne also booked a liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments of $3.3 million related to the adoption of CECL guidance. These unfunded loans are open credit lines with current customers and loans approved by ChoiceOne but not funded. The increase in the allowance and the cost of the liability resulted in a decrease in the retained earnings account on our Consolidated Balance Sheet equal to the after-tax impact, with the tax impact portion being recorded in deferred taxes in our Consolidated balance Sheet in accordance with FASB guidance.

Shareholders' equity totaled $168.7 million as of March 31, 2023, down from $191.1 million as of March 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates.  ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities.  On March 31, 2022 ChoiceOne has pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.   ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 13.3% on March 31, 2022. 

Total noninterest income declined $174,000 in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year.  $401,000 of this decline is due to the change in the mortgage sales environment from the prior year.  With the rapid rise in interest rates, refinancing activity has slowed, and demand has shifted towards adjustable-rate products.  This decline was offset by the change in market value of equity securities, which saw an increase in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a large decline during the same period of the prior year.  Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.  Customer service charges also increased by $78,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, as consumer and business activity improved. 

Total noninterest expense increased $305,000, or 2.2%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.  The increase in total noninterest expense was related to an increase in FDIC insurance costs and inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits.  This increase was offset by decreases in other categories including data processing and fraud losses.  ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools. ChoiceOne launched an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients during the first quarter of 2023.  This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities. Management believes that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth. 

Potes further commented, "We have continued to grow our core loan portfolio and maintain excellent asset quality in the first quarter.  The recent increase in short term interest rates has put pressure on our deposits, but we have taken this as an opportunity to reengage with our customer base and expand the reach of our Wealth Department.  In addition, our yield on earning assets will continue to improve as our assets reprice over time which will help offset increased funding costs. Our experienced team and strong customer relationships are tremendous assets and will continue to pay dividends throughout 2023."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

55,189

$

43,943

$

89,976

Securities Held to Maturity

422,876


425,906


429,918

Securities Available for Sale

554,306


546,896


657,887

Loans held for sale

3,603


4,834


13,450

Loans to other financial institutions

-


-


-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,195,518


1,182,163


1,019,805

Premises and equipment

28,633


28,232


29,678

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

44,241


43,978


43,520

Goodwill

59,946


59,946


59,946

Core deposit intangible

2,557


2,809


3,660

Other assets

43,017


47,208


28,938










Total Assets

$

2,409,886

$

2,385,915

$

2,376,778










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

554,699

$

599,579

$

565,657

Interest-bearing deposits

1,513,429


1,518,424


1,579,944

Brokered deposits

37,773


-


-

Borrowings

85,000


50,000


-

Subordinated debentures

35,323


35,262


35,078

Other liabilities

14,950


13,776


4,981










Total Liabilities

2,241,174


2,217,041


2,185,660










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,521,749 at March 31, 2023, 7,516,098 at
December 31, 2022 and 7,489,812 at March 31, 2022

172,564


172,277


171,492

Retained earnings

64,026


68,394


55,988

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(67,878)


(71,797)


(36,362)

Shareholders' Equity

168,712


168,874


191,118










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,409,886

$

2,385,915

$

2,376,778

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

Interest income









Loans, including fees

$

14,873

$

14,391

$

12,298

Securities and other

6,525


6,244


5,176

Total Interest Income

21,398


20,635


17,474












Interest expense









Deposits

3,276


2,503


783

Borrowings

1,110


766


370

Total Interest Expense

4,386


3,269


1,153












Net interest income

17,012


17,366


16,321

Provision for loan losses

25


150


-












Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

16,987


17,216


16,321












Noninterest income









Customer service charges

2,267


2,350


2,189

Insurance and investment commissions

196


183


205

Gains on sales of loans

403


220


804

Gains (loss) on sales of securities

-


(4)


-

Gains (loss) on sales of other assets

3


(73)


171

Trust income

184


206


178

Earnings on life insurance policies

263


519


280

Change in market value of equity securities

63


51


(356)

Other income

292


297


374

Total Noninterest Income

3,671


3,749


3,845












Noninterest expense









Salaries and benefits

8,083


7,580


7,606

Occupancy and equipment

1,643


1,501


1,625

Data processing

1,682


1,673


1,744

Professional fees

621


547


510

Core deposit intangible amortization

252


252


282

Other expenses

1,714


1,662


1,923

Total Noninterest Expense

13,995


13,215


13,690












Income Before Income Tax

6,663


7,750


6,476

Income Tax Expense

1,030


1,066


948












Net Income

$

5,633

$

6,684

$

5,528












Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.75

$

0.89

$

0.74

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.75

$

0.89

$

0.74

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

17,012

$

17,366

$

17,338

$

16,289

$

16,321

Provision for loan losses

25


150


100


-


-

Noninterest income

3,671


3,749


3,047


3,430


3,845

Noninterest expense

13,995


13,215


13,416


13,157


13,690

Net income before federal income tax expense

6,663


7,750


6,869


6,562


6,476

Income tax expense

1,030


1,066


1,056


947


948

Net income

5,633


6,684


5,813


5,615


5,528

Basic earnings per share

0.75


0.89


0.77


0.75


0.74

Diluted earnings per share

0.75


0.89


0.77


0.75


0.74

End of period balances

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

1,214,186

$

1,194,616

$

1,141,319

$

1,129,439

$

1,040,856

Loans held for sale (1)

3,603


4,834


8,848


10,628


13,450

Loans to other financial institutions (2)

-


-


70


37,422


-

PPP loans (3)

-


-


-


1,758


8,476

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)

1,210,583


1,189,782


1,132,401


1,079,631


1,018,930

Allowance for loan losses

15,065


7,619


7,457


7,416


7,601

Securities available for sale

554,306


546,896


546,627


582,987


657,887

Securities held to maturity

422,876


425,906


428,205


429,675


429,918

Other interest-earning assets

30,999


15,447


21,744


9,532


62,945

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,222,367


2,182,866


2,137,895


2,151,633


2,191,606

Total assets

2,409,886


2,385,915


2,363,529


2,360,205


2,376,778

Noninterest-bearing deposits

554,699


599,579


599,360


578,927


565,657

Interest-bearing deposits

1,513,429


1,518,424


1,557,294


1,559,577


1,579,944

Brokered deposits

37,773


-


-


-


-

Total deposits

2,105,901


2,118,003


2,156,654


2,138,504


2,145,601

Total subordinated debt

35,323


35,262


35,201


35,140


35,078

Total borrowed funds

85,000


50,000


-


7,000


-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,671,525


1,603,686


1,592,495


1,601,717


1,615,022

Shareholders' equity

168,712


168,874


156,657


166,460


191,118

Average Balances

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

1,202,268

$

1,169,605

$

1,128,679

$

1,076,934

$

1,037,646

Securities

1,059,747


1,072,594


1,079,584


1,098,419


1,130,681

Other interest-earning assets

19,452


14,809


45,210


40,728


36,460

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,281,467


2,257,008


2,253,473


2,216,081


2,204,787

Total assets

2,391,344


2,373,851


2,389,550


2,361,479


2,375,864

Noninterest-bearing deposits

566,628


605,318


593,793


578,943


553,267

Interest-bearing deposits

1,530,313


1,522,510


1,576,240


1,555,721


1,548,685

Brokered deposits

12,762


-


-


-


-

Total deposits

2,109,703


2,127,828


2,170,033


2,134,664


2,101,952

Total subordinated debt

35,290


35,230


35,168


35,095


35,342

Total borrowed funds

63,122


36,773


2,414


5,765


10,239

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,641,487


1,594,513


1,613,822


1,596,581


1,594,266

Shareholders' equity

167,952


160,284


164,758


177,085


206,280

Performance Ratios

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

Return on average assets

0.94

%

1.13

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

Return on average equity

13.42

%

16.68

%

14.11

%

12.68

%

10.72

%

Return on average tangible common equity

20.64

%

26.63

%

21.96

%

18.87

%

14.85

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.09

%

3.15

%

3.15

%

3.02

%

3.04

%

Efficiency ratio

65.40

%

60.15

%

61.06

%

61.43

%

64.37

%

Cost of funds

0.79

%

0.59

%

0.35

%

0.25

%

0.21

%

Cost of deposits

0.62

%

0.47

%

0.29

%

0.19

%

0.15

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

7.00

%

7.08

%

6.63

%

7.05

%

8.04

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

4.52

%

4.57

%

4.07

%

4.49

%

5.51

%

Full-time equivalent employees

376


376


383


380


376

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.5

%

13.8

%

13.7

%

13.8

%

14.6

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.7

%

11.1

%

10.9

%

11.0

%

11.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.0

%

11.4

%

11.2

%

11.3

%

11.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

7.7

%

7.9

%

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.3

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.0

%

13.0

%

12.8

%

12.7

%

13.3

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

12.5

%

12.3

%

12.2

%

12.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

12.5

%

12.3

%

12.2

%

12.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.7

%

8.7

%

8.3

%

8.1

%

7.9

%

Asset Quality

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

2022 3rd
Qtr.

2022 2nd
Qtr.

2022 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

28

$

(12)

$

59

$

185

$

87

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.07

%

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses

$

15,065

$

7,619

$

7,457

$

7,416

$

7,601

Unfunded commitment liability

2,991


-


-


-


-

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.24

%

0.64

%

0.66

%

0.66

%

0.74

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

1,596

$

1,263

$

1,197

$

1,242

$

1,167

Non performing loans (includes OREO)

1,726


2,666


2,628


2,714


4,852

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.14

%

0.22

%

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.47

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.20

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

