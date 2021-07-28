ChoiceOne Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne",NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2021 and 2020 results include the following:

On July 1, 2020 , ChoiceOne completed the merger of Community Shores Bank Corporation ("Community Shores"), the former parent company of Community Shores Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. Community Shores Bank was consolidated with and into ChoiceOne Bank (the "Bank") effective October 16, 2020 . The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the merger with Community Shores were approximately $244 .0 million, $173 .9 million and $227 .8 million, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Net income of $5,043,000 and $11,281,000 for the three and six months ended June 30 , 2021 compared to $4,430 ,000 and $7,684,000 in the same periods in 2020.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,043,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4,430,000 in the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.61 per share in the second quarter of the prior year. Excluding $462,000 in tax-effected merger related expenses, net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $4,892,000 and $0.67 per diluted share. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $11,281,000 or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $7,684,000 or $1.06 per diluted share in the first half of 2020. Net income for the first half of 2020, excluding $744,000 of tax-effected merger expenses, was $8,428,000 or $1.16 per diluted share.

Total assets grew $50.8 million from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021. ChoiceOne experienced $40.8 million in organic deposit growth during the second quarter of 2021. Total assets grew $575.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, $244.0 million of which was related to the merger with Community Shores. Deposit growth during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $556.4 million of which $227.8 million was related to the merger with Community Shores. Organic deposit growth is partly due to how individuals and businesses have managed funds received under the various COVID-19 relief laws and programs. Despite the large increase in deposits, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain low deposit costs. Interest expense from deposits decreased $59,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $564,000 in the first half of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. Gross loans have declined $43.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was comprised of $27.6 million in PPP loans forgiven net of new originations and $16.1 million of core loans. In an effort to grow loans ChoiceOne has hired four experienced commercial lenders and bolstered our credit department in the first half of 2021. In the second quarter and first half of 2021, $37.7 million and $115.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were forgiven resulting in $756,000 and $2.4 million of fee income, respectively. $3.9 million in PPP fee income remains deferred as of June 30, 2021. During the second quarter and first half of 2021, ChoiceOne recorded accretion income related to paydowns of acquired loans in the amount of $320,000 and $671,000, respectively. In an effort to deploy deposit growth ChoiceOne grew its securities portfolio $137.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $490.1 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. We believe our portfolio will provide a natural hedge for floating rate loans and investments are sufficiently short-term to allow us to grow loans organically as good credits become available. ChoiceOne incurred $166,000 in provision for loan losses expense during the second quarter of 2021 and $416,000 in the first half of 2021. The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the recent mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores totaled $7.4 million as of June 30, 2021. ChoiceOne has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total noninterest income was $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 which represented a decrease of $2.1 million. Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 was elevated by an investment portfolio restructuring which created $1.3 million in noninterest income. Gains on sales of loans declined $1.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Although mortgage rates are still low, ChoiceOne saw fewer refinancing of loans in the three months ended 2021 than in the same period in the prior year and housing inventory continues to be less than demand in ChoiceOne's market areas. The stock market dipped sharply in March 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic which affected securities held by ChoiceOne. Since that time ChoiceOne has seen the value of equity investments held climb to pre-pandemic levels. Changes in market value of equity securities saw a decline in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and an increase in the six months ended June 30, 2021, in each case when compared to the same time periods in 2020.

Total noninterest expense increased $979,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the same time periods in 2020. Much of the increase was caused by the increase in scale related to the merger with Community Shores.

"We are pleased to see customers showing signs of economic recovery leading to strong asset quality as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and finish June 2021 with our strongest first half income to date," said Chief Executive Officer of ChoiceOne, Kelly Potes. "We were also pleased to use our capital to invest further into ChoiceOne through our stock repurchase program. With repurchases completed during the second quarter of 2021, we estimate resulting earnings per share accretion of approximately $0.04 annually. There are roughly 274,000 shares remaining in the ChoiceOne stock repurchase program at the end of June 30, 2021."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the underlying financial performance of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us and our customers, counterparties, and third-party service providers. The ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

6/30/2021



3/31/2021



6/30/2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 95,318



$ 135,328



$ 66,791

Securities



871,964





734,435





381,901

Loans Held For Sale



12,884





18,736





10,860

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



-





7,312





49,895

Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



996,638





1,027,343





902,243

Premises and Equipment



29,978





29,870





23,779

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



33,128





32,938





32,363

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





52,593

Core Deposit Intangible



4,610





4,961





5,299

Other Assets



16,465





19,234





19,355



























Total Assets

$ 2,120,931



$ 2,070,103



$ 1,545,079



























Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$ 527,964



$ 515,552



$ 392,086

Interest-bearing Deposits



1,352,771





1,324,412





932,222

Borrowings



5,781





6,599





10,179

Other Liabilities



5,894





4,901





7,969



























Total Liabilities



1,892,410





1,851,464





1,342,456



























Shareholders' Equity



228,521





218,639





202,623



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,120,931



$ 2,070,103



$ 1,545,079



Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

6/30/2021



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020

Interest Income































Loans, including fees

$ 11,565



$ 10,821



$ 24,247



$ 21,063

Securities and other



3,854





2,042





6,827





4,461

Total Interest Income



15,419





12,863





31,074





25,524



































Interest Expense































Deposits



839





898





1,719





2,283

Borrowings



72





86





159





224

Total Interest Expense



911





984





1,878





2,507



































Net Interest Income



14,508





11,879





29,196





23,017

Provision for Loan Losses



166





1,000





416





1,775



































Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



14,342





10,879





28,780





21,242



































Noninterest Income































Customer service charges



2,134





1,402





4,054





3,247

Insurance and investment commissions



198





153





471





279

Gains on sales of loans



1,771





2,996





3,917





4,739

Gains on sales of securities



2





1,341





3





1,343

Trust income



253





202





425





372

Earnings on life insurance policies



191





192





377





384

Change in market value of equity securities



(119)





443





489





54

Other income



302





22





596





265

Total Noninterest Income



4,732





6,751





10,332





10,683



































Noninterest Expense































Salaries and benefits



6,999





6,359





14,167





11,487

Occupancy and equipment



1,498





1,359





3,053





2,629

Data processing



1,673





1,568





3,102





3,052

Professional fees



943





914





1,672





1,676

Core deposit intangible amortization



352





354





659





707

Other expenses



1,664





1,596





3,004





3,015

Total Noninterest Expense



13,129





12,150





25,657





22,566



































Income Before Income Tax



5,945





5,480





13,455





9,359

Income Tax Expense



902





1,050





2,174





1,675



































Net Income

$ 5,043



$ 4,430



$ 11,281



$ 7,684



































Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.65



$ 0.61



$ 1.45



$ 1.06

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.65



$ 0.61



$ 1.45



$ 1.06



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing ChoiceOne's results on a reported basis, management reviews ChoiceOne's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the table below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of ChoiceOne's current and ongoing operations.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

6/30/2021



6/30/2020



6/30/2021



6/30/2020

Income before income tax

$ 5,945



$ 5,480



$ 13,455



$ 9,359

Adjustment for merger-related expenses



-





517





-





819

Adjusted income before income tax

$ 5,945



$ 5,997



$ 13,455



$ 10,178



































Income tax expense

$ 902



$ 1,050



$ 2,174



$ 1,675

Tax impact on adjustment for merger-related expenses



-





55





-





75

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 902



$ 1,105



$ 2,174



$ 1,750



































Net income

$ 5,043



$ 4,430



$ 11,281



$ 7,684

Adjusted net income

$ 5,043



$ 4,892



$ 11,281



$ 8,428



































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.65



$ 0.61



$ 1.45



$ 1.06

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65



$ 0.61



$ 1.45



$ 1.06

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.65



$ 0.67



$ 1.45



$ 1.16

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65



$ 0.67



$ 1.45



$ 1.16



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.



2020 4th

Qtr.



2020 3rd

Qtr.



2020 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)







































Net interest income

$ 14,508



$ 14,688



$ 13,992



$ 14,062



$ 11,879

Provision for loan losses



166





250





1,000





1,225





1,000

Noninterest income



4,732





5,600





5,689





6,326





6,751

Noninterest expense



13,129





12,528





13,769





14,549





12,150

Net income before federal income tax expense



5,945





7,510





4,912





4,614





5,480

Income tax expense



902





1,272





812





785





1,050

Net income



5,043





6,238





4,100





3,829





4,430

Basic earnings per share



0.65





0.80





0.53





0.49





0.61

Diluted earnings per share



0.65





0.80





0.52





0.49





0.61



End of period balances

2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.



2020 4th

Qtr.



2020 3rd

Qtr.



2020 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Loans

$ 1,017,472



$ 1,061,131



$ 1,117,798



$ 1,169,686



$ 968,748

Securities



871,964





734,435





585,687





402,776





381,901

Other interest-earning assets



64,407





106,279





40,614





85,957





34,139

Total earning assets (before allowance)



1,953,843





1,901,845





1,744,099





1,658,419





1,384,788

Total assets



2,120,931





2,070,103





1,919,342





1,828,984





1,545,079

Noninterest-bearing deposits



527,964





515,552





477,654





447,548





392,086

Interest-bearing deposits



1,352,771





1,324,412





1,196,924





1,138,822





932,222

Total deposits



1,880,735





1,839,964





1,674,578





1,586,370





1,324,308

Total borrowed funds



5,781





6,599





12,416





13,234





10,179

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,358,552





1,331,011





1,209,340





1,152,056





942,401

Shareholders' equity



228,521





218,639





227,268





222,926





202,623



Average Balances

2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.



2020 4th

Qtr.



2020 3rd

Qtr.



2020 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Loans

$ 1,041,118



$ 1,080,181



$ 1,132,711



$ 1,139,634



$ 942,558

Securities



824,753





639,803





458,350





373,364





368,505

Other interest-earning assets



57,782





84,822





67,241





125,991





27,395

Total earning assets (before allowance)



1,923,653





1,804,806





1,658,302





1,638,989





1,338,458

Total assets



2,091,900





1,989,760





1,870,136





1,839,051





1,515,327

Noninterest-bearing deposits



533,877





479,649





482,271





467,709





365,936

Interest-bearing deposits



1,327,836





1,266,356





1,153,337





1,128,085





914,459

Total deposits



1,861,713





1,746,005





1,635,608





1,595,794





1,280,395

Total borrowed funds



5,881





11,561





6,561





13,240





20,368

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,333,717





1,277,917





1,159,898





1,141,325





934,827

Shareholders' equity



224,993





224,257





224,340





222,602





197,972



Performance Ratios

2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.



2020 4th

Qtr.



2020 3rd

Qtr.



2020 2nd

Qtr.











































Return on average assets



0.96 %



1.25 %



0.88 %



0.83 %



1.17 % Return on average equity



8.97 %



11.13 %



7.31 %



6.88 %



8.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.05 %



3.15 %



3.27 %



3.45 %



3.47 % Efficiency ratio



64.70 %



61.20 %



67.17 %



67.71 %



69.49 % Full-time equivalent employees



362





355





369





369





369



