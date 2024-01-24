ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Founded in 1898, ChoiceOne Bank celebrated its 125 th anniversary serving local Michigan communities. ChoiceOne celebrated this accomplishment by ringing the opening bell on the NASDAQ trading floor on October 30 th , 2023.

anniversary serving local communities. ChoiceOne celebrated this accomplishment by ringing the opening bell on the NASDAQ trading floor on , 2023. ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the same periods in 2022.

and for the three and twelve months ended , compared to and for the same periods in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 and $2.82 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $0.89 and $3.15 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

and in the three and twelve months ended , compared to and per share in the same periods in the prior year. Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, grew organically by $105.2 million or an annualized 32.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $201.5 million or 16.9% since December 31, 2022 . This represents the largest core loan growth by dollar amount in a single quarter in ChoiceOne's 125 years in business (excludes loan acquisitions due to mergers and PPP loans).

or an annualized 32.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and or 16.9% since . This represents the largest core loan growth by dollar amount in a single quarter in ChoiceOne's 125 years in business (excludes loan acquisitions due to mergers and PPP loans). Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $14.7 million or an annualized 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in deposits in the fourth quarter is a combination of new business, recapture of deposit losses from earlier in the year, and some seasonality of municipal balances. Deposits as of December 31, 2023 , excluding brokered deposits, decreased $19.4 million or 0.9%, compared to deposits as of December 31, 2022 .

or an annualized 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in deposits in the fourth quarter is a combination of new business, recapture of deposit losses from earlier in the year, and some seasonality of municipal balances. Deposits as of , excluding brokered deposits, decreased or 0.9%, compared to deposits as of . Fully tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) in the fourth quarter was 2.72% an increase from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2023.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) in the fourth quarter was 2.72% an increase from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2023. Asset quality remains strong with only 0.1% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of December 31, 2023 .

"This quarter was a momentous occasion for ChoiceOne Bank as we marked 125 years of empowering our customers and communities. I am thrilled to share that we achieved the largest core loan growth by dollar amount in a single quarter in our entire history (excludes loan acquisitions due to mergers and PPP loans). This is proof of our entire team's commitment to supporting our local communities. I am also very pleased with our full year 2023 results which showcase loan growth in a tough environment. Our results demonstrate the strong management of both credit and interest rate risk as we continue to prioritize mitigation of these risks. We appreciate our customers' trust and loyalty, and we look forward to many more years of success together," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the same periods in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 and $2.82 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.89 and $3.15 per share in the same periods in the prior year. During 2023, earnings were negatively affected by increased deposit costs, but this was partially offset by higher interest income from loans with higher interest rates and organic loan growth.

As of December 31, 2023, total assets remained stable compared to September 30, 2023. ChoiceOne used cash balances to fund loans and reduced the net balance of borrowings and brokered deposits by $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, core loans increased $105.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total assets increased by $190.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by core loan growth of $201.5 million or 16.9%, which was partially offset by a decrease in securities of $33.2 million. ChoiceOne management increased liquidity to fund organic loan growth and shifted lower yield assets into higher yield loans, as shown by the loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $14.7 million or an annualized 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreased $19.4 million or 0.9% as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits since December 31, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates in money market securities or other investments. Deposits grew in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 due to new business, recapture of deposit losses, and some seasonality in municipal balances. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At December 31, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $933.3 million. Uninsured deposits total $769.7 million or 36.7% of deposits at December 31, 2023.

The increase in short term interest rates has led to higher deposit costs, which rose to 1.57% in the last quarter of 2023, compared to 1.36% in the previous quarter and 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As deposits reprice and customers shift to CD and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased $2.2 million and $7.2 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $30 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%. Total cost of funds increased to 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.70% in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans increased by $933,000 in the last quarter of 2023, due to the significant growth of core loans. Core loan growth was offset by certain payoffs of watch loans, which declined by $425,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023. Net provision for credit losses expense for the fourth quarter 2023 was $375,000. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.11% on December 31, 2023 compared to 1.14% on September 30, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.13% as of December 31, 2023.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On December 31, 2023, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $8.9 million and an average contract length of 8 to 9 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps will pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR starting in late April 2024. At the current SOFR rate of 5.38%, these forward starting swaps would contribute approximately $438,000 monthly starting in May 2024 which will partially offset interest expense. In addition, in March 2023, ChoiceOne eliminated all receive-fix, pay floating swap agreements for a cash payment of $4.2 million. The loss is being amortized in interest income with an expense of approximately $273,000 monthly through April 2024, which was the remaining period of the agreements.

Shareholders' equity totaled $195.6 million as of December 31, 2023, up from $168.9 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $20.2 million compared to December 31, 2022. The improvement in AOCI despite the rise in interest rates is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an offsetting increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 13.0% on December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income rose by $297,000 and $834,000 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to gains in our securities portfolio during 2023 compared to losses in 2022. Gains on sales of loans increased by $255,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022; however, overall volume remains somewhat depressed due to a competitive housing market and higher mortgage rates.

Noninterest expense increased $563,000 or 4.3% and $1.6 million or 3.0% in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022. The increase in total noninterest expense was largely related to inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits and increases to FDIC insurance partially offset by lower occupancy and data processing costs. As part of its ongoing optimization strategy, ChoiceOne intends to consolidate two of its branches by March 2025. Customers who currently use these branches will be able to access nearby ChoiceOne locations that offer the same level of service and convenience. ChoiceOne anticipates a low impact on customer retention and expects to save around $700,000 annually from this decision. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 55,433



$ 144,673



$ 43,943

Securities Held to Maturity



407,959





414,743





425,906

Securities Available for Sale



531,617





507,580





546,896

Loans held for sale



4,710





5,222





4,834

Loans to other financial institutions



19,400





23,763





-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,375,568





1,271,165





1,182,163

Premises and equipment



29,750





29,628





28,232

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



45,074





44,788





43,978

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



1,854





2,057





2,809

Other assets



45,395





70,631





47,208





















Total Assets

$ 2,576,706



$ 2,574,196



$ 2,385,915





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 547,625



$ 531,962



$ 599,579

Interest-bearing deposits



1,550,985





1,551,995





1,518,424

Brokered deposits



23,445





49,238





-

Borrowings



200,000





180,000





50,000

Subordinated debentures



35,507





35,446





35,262

Other liabilities



23,510





44,394





13,776





















Total Liabilities



2,381,072





2,393,035





2,217,041





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,548,217 at December 31, 2023, 7,541,187 at

September 30, 2023, and 7,516,098 at December 31, 2022



173,513





173,187





172,277

Retained earnings



73,699





70,444





68,394

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(51,578)





(62,470)





(71,797)

Shareholders' Equity



195,634





181,161





168,874





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,576,706



$ 2,574,196



$ 2,385,915



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023

2022

Interest income





















Loans, including fees

$ 19,759



$ 14,391



$ 68,384

$ 52,823

Securities:





















Taxable



5,532





4,582





21,169



15,583

Tax exempt



1,385





1,485





5,629



6,163

Other



1,286





177





3,798



491

Total interest income



27,962





20,635





98,980



75,060

























Interest expense





















Deposits



8,421





2,503





23,990



5,845

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



273





109





1,771



117

Other



2,712





657





7,334



1,784

Total interest expense



11,406





3,269





33,095



7,746

























Net interest income



16,556





17,366





65,885



67,314

Provision for credit losses on loans



933





150





1,265



250

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(558)





-





(1,115)



-

Net Provision for credit losses expense



375





150





150



250

Net interest income after provision



16,181





17,216





65,735



67,064

























Noninterest income





















Customer service charges



2,427





2,350





9,347



9,350

Insurance and investment commissions



157





183





698



779

Gains on sales of loans



475





220





1,954



2,343

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





(4)





(71)



(809)

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(2)





(73)





147



99

Earnings on life insurance policies



286





519





1,096



1,312

Trust income



194





206





771



734

Change in market value of equity securities



210





51





(246)



(955)

Other



299





297





1,210



1,219

Total noninterest income



4,046





3,749





14,906



14,072

























Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits



8,005





7,580





31,963



30,391

Occupancy and equipment



1,471





1,501





6,048



6,189

Data processing



1,531





1,673





6,618



6,729

Professional fees



523





547





2,198



2,175

Supplies and postage



200





178





780



719

Advertising and promotional



148





286





721



764

Intangible amortization



203





252





955



1,153

FDIC insurance



394





77





1,184



722

Other



1,303





1,121





4,607



4,636

Total noninterest expense



13,778





13,215





55,074



53,478

























Income before income tax



6,449





7,750





25,567



27,658

Income tax expense



1,156





1,066





4,306



4,018

























Net income

$ 5,293



$ 6,684



$ 21,261

$ 23,640

























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70



$ 0.89



$ 2.82

$ 3.15

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70



$ 0.89



$ 2.82

$ 3.15

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 1.05

$ 1.01



Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 16,556



$ 16,226



$ 16,091



$ 17,012



$ 17,366

Net provision expense



375





-





(250)





25





150

Noninterest income



4,046





3,704





3,485





3,671





3,749

Noninterest expense



13,778





13,728





13,573





13,995





13,215

Net income before federal income tax expense



6,449





6,202





6,253





6,663





7,750

Income tax expense



1,156





1,080





1,040





1,030





1,066

Net income



5,293





5,122





5,213





5,633





6,684

Basic earnings per share



0.70





0.68





0.69





0.75





0.89

Diluted earnings per share



0.70





0.68





0.69





0.75





0.89



End of period balances

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,415,363



$ 1,315,022



$ 1,273,152



$ 1,214,186



$ 1,194,616

Loans held for sale (1)



4,710





5,222





8,924





3,603





4,834

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



19,400





23,763





38,838





-





-

PPP loans (3)



-





-





-





-





-

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,391,253





1,286,037





1,225,390





1,210,583





1,189,782

Allowance for loan losses



15,685





14,872





14,582





15,065





7,619

Securities available for sale



531,617





507,580





542,932





554,306





546,896

Securities held to maturity



407,959





414,743





420,549





422,876





425,906

Other interest-earning assets



22,392





113,402





41,032





30,999





15,447

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,377,331





2,350,747





2,277,665





2,222,367





2,182,866

Total assets



2,576,706





2,574,196





2,483,726





2,409,886





2,385,915

Noninterest-bearing deposits



547,625





531,962





544,925





554,699





599,579

Interest-bearing deposits



1,550,985





1,551,995





1,490,093





1,513,429





1,518,424

Brokered deposits



23,445





49,238





51,370





37,773





-

Total deposits



2,122,055





2,133,195





2,086,388





2,105,901





2,118,003

Deposits excluding brokered



2,098,610





2,083,957





2,035,018





2,068,128





2,118,003

Total subordinated debt



35,507





35,446





35,385





35,323





35,262

Total borrowed funds



200,000





180,000





160,000





85,000





50,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



8,060





32,204





11,985





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,817,997





1,848,883





1,748,833





1,671,525





1,603,686

Shareholders' equity



195,634





181,161





179,240





168,712





168,874



Average Balances

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,359,643



$ 1,278,421



$ 1,218,860



$ 1,202,268



$ 1,169,605

Securities



1,019,218





1,035,785





1,053,191





1,059,747





1,072,594

Other interest-earning assets



92,635





128,704





41,075





19,452





14,809

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,471,496





2,442,910





2,313,126





2,281,467





2,257,008

Total assets



2,589,541





2,568,240





2,422,567





2,391,344





2,373,851

Noninterest-bearing deposits



546,778





540,497





534,106





566,628





605,318

Interest-bearing deposits



1,565,493





1,550,591





1,472,990





1,530,313





1,522,510

Brokered deposits



32,541





44,868





49,679





12,762





-

Total deposits



2,144,812





2,129,565





2,056,775





2,109,703





2,127,828

Total subordinated debt



35,474





35,413





35,352





35,290





35,230

Total borrowed funds



185,707





181,739





144,231





63,122





36,773

Other interest-bearing liabilities



25,729





20,480





3,763





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,844,944





1,833,091





1,706,015





1,641,487





1,594,513

Shareholders' equity



187,099





181,219





171,912





167,952





160,284



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 49,211



$ 43,290



$ 40,684



$ 55,995



$ 64,159

Commercial and Industrial



229,915





222,357





224,191





217,063





210,210

Commercial Real Estate



786,921





709,960





657,549





648,202





630,953

Consumer



36,540





37,605





38,614





38,891





39,808

Construction Real Estate



20,936





16,477





16,734





13,939





14,736

Residential Real Estate



267,730





256,348





247,618





236,493





229,916

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



19,400





23,763





38,838





-





-

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 1,410,653



$ 1,309,800



$ 1,264,228



$ 1,210,583



$ 1,189,782

































Allowance for credit losses



15,685





14,872





14,582





15,065





7,619

































Net loans

$ 1,394,968



$ 1,294,928



$ 1,249,646



$ 1,195,518



$ 1,182,163



Performance Ratios

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

Annualized return on average assets



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.86 %



0.94 %



1.13 % Annualized return on average equity



11.32 %



11.31 %



12.13 %



13.42 %



16.68 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



16.40 %



16.55 %



18.31 %



20.64 %



26.63 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.72 %



2.70 %



2.86 %



3.09 %



3.15 % Efficiency ratio



65.31 %



65.74 %



65.92 %



65.40 %



60.15 % Annualized cost of funds



1.91 %



1.70 %



1.29 %



0.79 %



0.59 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.57 %



1.36 %



0.98 %



0.62 %



0.47 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.45 %



2.18 %



1.70 %



1.08 %



0.81 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



7.59 %



7.04 %



7.22 %



7.00 %



7.08 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



5.32 %



4.74 %



4.83 %



4.52 %



4.57 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.13 %



2.14 %



2.24 %



2.34 %



2.23 % Loan to deposit



66.70 %



61.65 %



61.02 %



57.66 %



56.40 % Full-time equivalent employees



369





376





380





376





376



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.0 %



13.2 %



13.2 %



13.5 %



13.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.3 %



10.4 %



10.5 %



10.7 %



11.1 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.5 %



10.7 %



10.8 %



11.0 %



11.4 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.5 %



7.4 %



7.7 %



7.7 %



7.9 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.4 %



12.7 %



12.7 %



13.0 %



13.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.4 %



8.3 %



8.7 %



8.7 %



8.7 %

Asset Quality

2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 120



$ 148



$ 67



$ 28



$ (12)

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.04 %



0.05 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.00 % Allowance for loan losses

$ 15,685



$ 14,872



$ 14,582



$ 15,065



$ 7,619

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 2,160



$ 2,718



$ 3,156



$ 2,991



$ -

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.11 %



1.14 %



1.15 %



1.24 %



0.64 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.27 %



1.34 %



1.40 %



1.49 %



0.64 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 1,723



$ 1,670



$ 1,581



$ 1,596



$ 1,263

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 1,845



$ 1,792



$ 1,847



$ 1,726



$ 2,666

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.11 %



Three Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6) $ 1,359,643



$ 19,782





5.77

% $ 1,169,605



$ 14,407





4.89

% Taxable securities (2)(6)

726,335





5,532





3.02





771,878





4,582





2.36



Nontaxable securities (1)

292,883





1,753





2.37





300,716





1,880





2.48



Other

92,635





1,284





5.50





14,809





177





4.73



Interest-earning assets

2,471,496





28,350





4.55





2,257,008





21,045





3.70



Noninterest-earning assets

118,045

















116,843















Total assets $ 2,589,541















$ 2,373,851





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 864,689



$ 3,667





1.68

% $ 852,886



$ 1,480





0.69

% Savings deposits

343,766





530





0.61





442,861





226





0.20



Certificates of deposit

357,038





3,812





4.24





226,359





795





1.39



Brokered deposit

32,541





413





5.03





404





3





2.51



Borrowings

185,707





2,221





4.75





36,773





374





4.03



Subordinated debentures

35,474





414





4.63





35,230





391





4.41



Other

25,729





349





5.38





-





-





-



Interest-bearing liabilities

1,844,944





11,405





2.45





1,594,513





3,268





0.81



Demand deposits

546,778

















605,318















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,720

















13,736















Total liabilities

2,402,442

















2,213,567















Shareholders' equity

187,099

















160,284















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,589,541















$ 2,373,851





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 16,945















$ 17,777















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













2.72

%













3.12

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 16,945















$ 17,777









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(390)

















(411)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 16,555















$ 17,366









Net interest margin (GAAP)













2.66

%













3.05

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.7 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $447,000 and $378,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. (6) Interest on loans and securities included derivative income and expense. Derivative income in securities was $916,000 and derivative expense in securities was $9,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Derivative expense in loan interest income was $673,000 and $459,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

