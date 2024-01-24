ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

 Financial Highlights

  • Founded in 1898, ChoiceOne Bank celebrated its 125th anniversary serving local Michigan communities. ChoiceOne celebrated this accomplishment by ringing the opening bell on the NASDAQ trading floor on October 30th, 2023.
  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the same periods in 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 and $2.82 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.89 and $3.15 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, grew organically by $105.2 million or an annualized 32.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $201.5 million or 16.9% since December 31, 2022. This represents the largest core loan growth by dollar amount in a single quarter in ChoiceOne's 125 years in business (excludes loan acquisitions due to mergers and PPP loans).
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $14.7 million or an annualized 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in deposits in the fourth quarter is a combination of new business, recapture of deposit losses from earlier in the year, and some seasonality of municipal balances. Deposits as of December 31, 2023, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $19.4 million or 0.9%, compared to deposits as of December 31, 2022.
  • Fully tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) in the fourth quarter was 2.72% an increase from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Asset quality remains strong with only 0.1% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of December 31, 2023.

"This quarter was a momentous occasion for ChoiceOne Bank as we marked 125 years of empowering our customers and communities. I am thrilled to share that we achieved the largest core loan growth by dollar amount in a single quarter in our entire history (excludes loan acquisitions due to mergers and PPP loans). This is proof of our entire team's commitment to supporting our local communities. I am also very pleased with our full year 2023 results which showcase loan growth in a tough environment. Our results demonstrate the strong management of both credit and interest rate risk as we continue to prioritize mitigation of these risks. We appreciate our customers' trust and loyalty, and we look forward to many more years of success together," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. 

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the same periods in 2022.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 and $2.82 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.89 and $3.15 per share in the same periods in the prior year.  During 2023, earnings were negatively affected by increased deposit costs, but this was partially offset by higher interest income from loans with higher interest rates and organic loan growth. 

As of December 31, 2023, total assets remained stable compared to September 30, 2023. ChoiceOne used cash balances to fund loans and reduced the net balance of borrowings and brokered deposits by $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, core loans increased $105.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.  Total assets increased by $190.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by core loan growth of $201.5 million or 16.9%, which was partially offset by a decrease in securities of $33.2 million. ChoiceOne management increased liquidity to fund organic loan growth and shifted lower yield assets into higher yield loans, as shown by the loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $14.7 million or an annualized 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreased $19.4 million or 0.9% as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022.  The decrease in deposits since December 31, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates in money market securities or other investments.  Deposits grew in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 due to new business, recapture of deposit losses, and some seasonality in municipal balances.  ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the  Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  At December 31, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $933.3 million.   Uninsured deposits total $769.7 million or 36.7% of deposits at December 31, 2023. 

The increase in short term interest rates has led to higher deposit costs, which rose to 1.57% in the last quarter of 2023, compared to 1.36% in the previous quarter and 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As deposits reprice and customers shift to CD and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased $2.2 million and $7.2 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates.  Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $30 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%.  Total cost of funds increased to 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.70% in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans increased by $933,000 in the last quarter of 2023, due to the significant growth of core loans.  Core loan growth was offset by certain payoffs of watch loans, which declined by $425,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023.  Net provision for credit losses expense for the fourth quarter 2023 was $375,000.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.11% on December 31, 2023 compared to 1.14% on September 30, 2023.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.13% as of December 31, 2023.     

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities.  On December 31, 2023, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $8.9 million and an average contract length of 8 to 9 years.  These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.  Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities.  These forward starting swaps will pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR starting in late April 2024.  At the current SOFR rate of 5.38%, these forward starting swaps would contribute approximately $438,000 monthly starting in May 2024 which will partially offset interest expense. In addition, in March 2023, ChoiceOne eliminated all receive-fix, pay floating swap agreements for a cash payment of $4.2 million.  The loss is being amortized in interest income with an expense of approximately $273,000 monthly through April 2024, which was the remaining period of the agreements.

Shareholders' equity totaled $195.6 million as of December 31, 2023, up from $168.9 million as of December 31, 2022.  This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $20.2 million compared to December 31, 2022.  The improvement in AOCI despite the rise in interest rates is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an offsetting increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives.  ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 13.0% on December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income rose by $297,000 and $834,000 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  The increase was largely due to gains in our securities portfolio during 2023 compared to losses in 2022.  Gains on sales of loans increased by $255,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022; however, overall volume remains somewhat depressed due to a competitive housing market and higher mortgage rates.

Noninterest expense increased $563,000 or 4.3% and $1.6 million or 3.0% in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022. The increase in total noninterest expense was largely related to inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits and increases to FDIC insurance partially offset by lower occupancy and data processing costs.  As part of its ongoing optimization strategy, ChoiceOne intends to consolidate two of its branches by March 2025. Customers who currently use these branches will be able to access nearby ChoiceOne locations that offer the same level of service and convenience. ChoiceOne anticipates a low impact on customer retention and expects to save around $700,000 annually from this decision.  Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

55,433

$

144,673

$

43,943

Securities Held to Maturity

407,959


414,743


425,906

Securities Available for Sale

531,617


507,580


546,896

Loans held for sale

4,710


5,222


4,834

Loans to other financial institutions

19,400


23,763


-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,375,568


1,271,165


1,182,163

Premises and equipment

29,750


29,628


28,232

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

45,074


44,788


43,978

Goodwill

59,946


59,946


59,946

Core deposit intangible

1,854


2,057


2,809

Other assets

45,395


70,631


47,208










Total Assets

$

2,576,706

$

2,574,196

$

2,385,915










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

547,625

$

531,962

$

599,579

Interest-bearing deposits

1,550,985


1,551,995


1,518,424

Brokered deposits

23,445


49,238


-

Borrowings

200,000


180,000


50,000

Subordinated debentures

35,507


35,446


35,262

Other liabilities

23,510


44,394


13,776










Total Liabilities

2,381,072


2,393,035


2,217,041










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,548,217 at December 31, 2023, 7,541,187 at
September 30, 2023, and 7,516,098 at December 31, 2022

173,513


173,187


172,277

Retained earnings

73,699


70,444


68,394

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(51,578)


(62,470)


(71,797)

Shareholders' Equity

195,634


181,161


168,874










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,576,706

$

2,574,196

$

2,385,915

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income










Loans, including fees

$

19,759

$

14,391

$

68,384

$

52,823

Securities:










Taxable

5,532


4,582


21,169

15,583

Tax exempt

1,385


1,485


5,629

6,163

Other

1,286


177


3,798

491

Total interest income

27,962


20,635


98,980

75,060












Interest expense










Deposits

8,421


2,503


23,990

5,845

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

273


109


1,771

117

Other

2,712


657


7,334

1,784

Total interest expense

11,406


3,269


33,095

7,746












Net interest income

16,556


17,366


65,885

67,314

Provision for credit losses on loans

933


150


1,265

250

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(558)


-


(1,115)

-

Net Provision for credit losses expense

375


150


150

250

Net interest income after provision

16,181


17,216


65,735

67,064












Noninterest income










Customer service charges

2,427


2,350


9,347

9,350

Insurance and investment commissions

157


183


698

779

Gains on sales of loans

475


220


1,954

2,343

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-


(4)


(71)

(809)

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

(2)


(73)


147

99

Earnings on life insurance policies

286


519


1,096

1,312

Trust income

194


206


771

734

Change in market value of equity securities

210


51


(246)

(955)

Other

299


297


1,210

1,219

Total noninterest income

4,046


3,749


14,906

14,072












Noninterest expense










Salaries and benefits

8,005


7,580


31,963

30,391

Occupancy and equipment

1,471


1,501


6,048

6,189

Data processing

1,531


1,673


6,618

6,729

Professional fees

523


547


2,198

2,175

Supplies and postage

200


178


780

719

Advertising and promotional

148


286


721

764

Intangible amortization

203


252


955

1,153

FDIC insurance

394


77


1,184

722

Other

1,303


1,121


4,607

4,636

Total noninterest expense

13,778


13,215


55,074

53,478












Income before income tax

6,449


7,750


25,567

27,658

Income tax expense

1,156


1,066


4,306

4,018












Net income

$

5,293

$

6,684

$

21,261

$

23,640












Basic earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.89

$

2.82

$

3.15

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.89

$

2.82

$

3.15

Dividends declared per share

$

0.27

$

0.26

$

1.05

$

1.01

Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

16,556

$

16,226

$

16,091

$

17,012

$

17,366

Net provision expense

375


-


(250)


25


150

Noninterest income

4,046


3,704


3,485


3,671


3,749

Noninterest expense

13,778


13,728


13,573


13,995


13,215

Net income before federal income tax expense

6,449


6,202


6,253


6,663


7,750

Income tax expense

1,156


1,080


1,040


1,030


1,066

Net income

5,293


5,122


5,213


5,633


6,684

Basic earnings per share

0.70


0.68


0.69


0.75


0.89

Diluted earnings per share

0.70


0.68


0.69


0.75


0.89

End of period balances

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

1,415,363

$

1,315,022

$

1,273,152

$

1,214,186

$

1,194,616

Loans held for sale (1)

4,710


5,222


8,924


3,603


4,834

Loans to other financial institutions (2)

19,400


23,763


38,838


-


-

PPP loans (3)

-


-


-


-


-

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)

1,391,253


1,286,037


1,225,390


1,210,583


1,189,782

Allowance for loan losses

15,685


14,872


14,582


15,065


7,619

Securities available for sale

531,617


507,580


542,932


554,306


546,896

Securities held to maturity

407,959


414,743


420,549


422,876


425,906

Other interest-earning assets

22,392


113,402


41,032


30,999


15,447

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,377,331


2,350,747


2,277,665


2,222,367


2,182,866

Total assets

2,576,706


2,574,196


2,483,726


2,409,886


2,385,915

Noninterest-bearing deposits

547,625


531,962


544,925


554,699


599,579

Interest-bearing deposits

1,550,985


1,551,995


1,490,093


1,513,429


1,518,424

Brokered deposits

23,445


49,238


51,370


37,773


-

Total deposits

2,122,055


2,133,195


2,086,388


2,105,901


2,118,003

Deposits excluding brokered

2,098,610


2,083,957


2,035,018


2,068,128


2,118,003

Total subordinated debt

35,507


35,446


35,385


35,323


35,262

Total borrowed funds

200,000


180,000


160,000


85,000


50,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities

8,060


32,204


11,985


-


-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,817,997


1,848,883


1,748,833


1,671,525


1,603,686

Shareholders' equity

195,634


181,161


179,240


168,712


168,874

Average Balances

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

1,359,643

$

1,278,421

$

1,218,860

$

1,202,268

$

1,169,605

Securities

1,019,218


1,035,785


1,053,191


1,059,747


1,072,594

Other interest-earning assets

92,635


128,704


41,075


19,452


14,809

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,471,496


2,442,910


2,313,126


2,281,467


2,257,008

Total assets

2,589,541


2,568,240


2,422,567


2,391,344


2,373,851

Noninterest-bearing deposits

546,778


540,497


534,106


566,628


605,318

Interest-bearing deposits

1,565,493


1,550,591


1,472,990


1,530,313


1,522,510

Brokered deposits

32,541


44,868


49,679


12,762


-

Total deposits

2,144,812


2,129,565


2,056,775


2,109,703


2,127,828

Total subordinated debt

35,474


35,413


35,352


35,290


35,230

Total borrowed funds

185,707


181,739


144,231


63,122


36,773

Other interest-bearing liabilities

25,729


20,480


3,763


-


-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,844,944


1,833,091


1,706,015


1,641,487


1,594,513

Shareholders' equity

187,099


181,219


171,912


167,952


160,284

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

49,211

$

43,290

$

40,684

$

55,995

$

64,159

Commercial and Industrial

229,915


222,357


224,191


217,063


210,210

Commercial Real Estate

786,921


709,960


657,549


648,202


630,953

Consumer

36,540


37,605


38,614


38,891


39,808

Construction Real Estate

20,936


16,477


16,734


13,939


14,736

Residential Real Estate

267,730


256,348


247,618


236,493


229,916

Loans to Other Financial Institutions

19,400


23,763


38,838


-


-

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

1,410,653

$

1,309,800

$

1,264,228

$

1,210,583

$

1,189,782
















Allowance for credit losses

15,685


14,872


14,582


15,065


7,619
















Net loans

$

1,394,968

$

1,294,928

$

1,249,646

$

1,195,518

$

1,182,163

Performance Ratios

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

Annualized return on average assets

0.82

%

0.80

%

0.86

%

0.94

%

1.13

%

Annualized return on average equity

11.32

%

11.31

%

12.13

%

13.42

%

16.68

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

16.40

%

16.55

%

18.31

%

20.64

%

26.63

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.72

%

2.70

%

2.86

%

3.09

%

3.15

%

Efficiency ratio

65.31

%

65.74

%

65.92

%

65.40

%

60.15

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.91

%

1.70

%

1.29

%

0.79

%

0.59

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.57

%

1.36

%

0.98

%

0.62

%

0.47

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.45

%

2.18

%

1.70

%

1.08

%

0.81

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

7.59

%

7.04

%

7.22

%

7.00

%

7.08

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.32

%

4.74

%

4.83

%

4.52

%

4.57

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.13

%

2.14

%

2.24

%

2.34

%

2.23

%

Loan to deposit

66.70

%

61.65

%

61.02

%

57.66

%

56.40

%

Full-time equivalent employees

369


376


380


376


376

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.0

%

13.2

%

13.2

%

13.5

%

13.8

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.3

%

10.4

%

10.5

%

10.7

%

11.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.5

%

10.7

%

10.8

%

11.0

%

11.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

7.5

%

7.4

%

7.7

%

7.7

%

7.9

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.4

%

12.7

%

12.7

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.8

%

12.0

%

12.2

%

12.5

%

12.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.8

%

12.0

%

12.2

%

12.5

%

12.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.4

%

8.3

%

8.7

%

8.7

%

8.7

%

Asset Quality

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

2023 1st
Qtr.

2022 4th
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

120

$

148

$

67

$

28

$

(12)

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses

$

15,685

$

14,872

$

14,582

$

15,065

$

7,619

Unfunded commitment liability

$

2,160

$

2,718

$

3,156

$

2,991

$

-

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.11

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

1.24

%

0.64

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.27

%

1.34

%

1.40

%

1.49

%

0.64

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

1,723

$

1,670

$

1,581

$

1,596

$

1,263

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

1,845

$

1,792

$

1,847

$

1,726

$

2,666

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.22

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.11

%

Three Months Ended December 31,


2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:

















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6)

$

1,359,643

$

19,782


5.77

%

$

1,169,605

$

14,407


4.89

%

Taxable securities (2)(6)

726,335


5,532


3.02


771,878


4,582


2.36

Nontaxable securities (1)

292,883


1,753


2.37


300,716


1,880


2.48

Other

92,635


1,284


5.50


14,809


177


4.73

Interest-earning assets

2,471,496


28,350


4.55


2,257,008


21,045


3.70

Noninterest-earning assets

118,045








116,843







Total assets

$

2,589,541







$

2,373,851


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

864,689

$

3,667


1.68

%

$

852,886

$

1,480


0.69

%

Savings deposits

343,766


530


0.61


442,861


226


0.20

Certificates of deposit

357,038


3,812


4.24


226,359


795


1.39

Brokered deposit

32,541


413


5.03


404


3


2.51

Borrowings

185,707


2,221


4.75


36,773


374


4.03

Subordinated debentures

35,474


414


4.63


35,230


391


4.41

Other

25,729


349


5.38


-


-


-

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,844,944


11,405


2.45


1,594,513


3,268


0.81

Demand deposits

546,778








605,318







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,720








13,736







Total liabilities

2,402,442








2,213,567







Shareholders' equity

187,099








160,284







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,589,541







$

2,373,851


























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

16,945







$

17,777























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)






2.72

%






3.12

%



















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income

















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

16,945







$

17,777




Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(390)








(411)




Net interest income  (GAAP)


$

16,555







$

17,366




Net interest margin (GAAP)






2.66

%






3.05

%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.7 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. 

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income.  Accretion income was $447,000 and $378,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(6)

Interest on loans and securities included derivative income and expense.  Derivative income in securities was $916,000 and derivative expense in securities was $9,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.  Derivative expense in loan interest income was $673,000 and $459,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

