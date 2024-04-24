ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,634,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $5,633,000 for the same period in 2023.

for the three months ended , compared to for the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.74 in the three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $0.75 per share in the same period in the prior year.

in the three months ended , compared to per share in the same period in the prior year. Starting in May 2024 , net interest income will be aided by forward starting pay-fixed swaps and the completion of amortization expense related to previously terminated swaps. The increase to net interest income will be approximately $732,000 per month using the March 31, 2024 SOFR rate of 5.34%.

, net interest income will be aided by forward starting pay-fixed swaps and the completion of amortization expense related to previously terminated swaps. The increase to net interest income will be approximately per month using the SOFR rate of 5.34%. Average total loan balances increased to $1.41 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.20 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, declined by $2.7 million or an annualized 0.8% during the first quarter of 2024 and increased by $178.0 million or 14.7% since March 31, 2023 .

in the first quarter of 2024 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2023. Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, declined by or an annualized 0.8% during the first quarter of 2024 and increased by or 14.7% since . Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $45.3 million or an annualized 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the first quarter is a combination of new business, recapture of deposit losses from the prior year, and some seasonality of municipal balances. Deposits as of March 31, 2024 , excluding brokered deposits, increased $75.8 million or 3.7%, compared to deposits, excluding brokered deposits, as of March 31, 2023 .

or an annualized 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the first quarter is a combination of new business, recapture of deposit losses from the prior year, and some seasonality of municipal balances. Deposits as of , excluding brokered deposits, increased or 3.7%, compared to deposits, excluding brokered deposits, as of . Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) in the first quarter of 2024 increased to 2.74%, compared to 2.72% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and declined from 3.09% in the first quarter of 2023. Fully tax-equivalent net interest income was $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024 compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Expenses are well managed, with $13.7 million of noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from $13.8 million and $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.

of noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from and in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. Asset quality remains strong with only 0.1% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of March 31, 2024 .

"We have been proactive in preparing our bank for the uncertainties of a shifting economic landscape with our focus on core deposits and loans, reducing expenses, and managing our interest rate risk. We believe these measures have positioned us to be prepared for current market conditions and interest rate environment. If the trajectory of interest rates is 'higher for longer,' we believe we are prepared. Our strategic approach is built to ensure that ChoiceOne remains resilient, and our financial foundation remains strong," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,634,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5,633,000 for the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.74 in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.75 per share in the same period in the prior year. During 2023 and 2024, earnings were negatively affected by increased deposit costs, and partially offset by organic loan growth and higher interest income on loans due to higher interest rates.

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $260.8 million compared to March 31, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in gross loans, which includes a $178.0 million increase in core loans, an increase in cash of $94.9 million, and a $30.0 million increase in loans to other financial institutions over the twelve month period ending March 31, 2024. However, this growth was tempered by a $57.5 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its liquidity to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed since March 31, 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $45.3 million or an annualized 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and $75.8 million or 3.7% compared to March 31, 2023. Deposits grew in the first quarter of 2024 due to new business, recapture of deposit losses, and some seasonality in municipal balances. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At March 31, 2024, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $960.7 million. Uninsured deposits totaled $792.3 million or 37.0% of deposits at March 31, 2024.

The increase in short term interest rates led to higher deposit costs, which rose to an annualized 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to an annualized 1.57% in the previous quarter and an annualized 0.62% in the first quarter of 2023. As deposits reprice and customers shift to certificate of deposits and other interest bearing products; this trend is likely to persist. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $1.8 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds increased to an annualized 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an annualized 0.79% in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans increased by $403,000 in the first quarter of 2024, due in part to two recently classified collateral dependent retail and consumer loan relationships. This was offset by a decline in provision for unfunded commitments leading to net provision for credit losses expense for the first quarter 2024 of $0. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.13% on March 31, 2024 compared to 1.11% on December 31, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.13% as of March 31, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On March 31, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $20.2 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps will pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR starting in late April 2024. At the SOFR rate on March 31, 2024 of 5.34%, these forward starting swaps would contribute approximately $432,000 monthly, which will partially offset interest expense. In addition, in March 2023, ChoiceOne eliminated all receive-fix, pay floating swap agreements for a cash payment of $4.2 million. The loss is being amortized in interest income with an expense of approximately $300,000 monthly through April 2024, which was the remaining period of the agreements. The effect of these two items will increase net interest income by approximately $732,000 monthly starting in May 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $206.8 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $168.7 million as of March 31, 2023. This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $23.6 million compared to March 31, 2023. The improvement in AOCI, despite the rise in interest rates, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 13.0% on March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $380,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was largely due to earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 and an increase in customer service charges of $138,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. These increases were offset by changes in the market value of equity securities in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense declined by $311,000 or 2.2% in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The decline in total noninterest expense was due to a decline in employee health insurance benefits as claims to date have been lower than past years and a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the quarter. ChoiceOne anticipates a low impact on customer retention related to the branch closures and expects to save around $700,000 annually from this decision. This was offset by increases to FDIC insurance and other costs related to inflationary pressures. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"Amidst the current economic climate, we are looking ahead with optimism. Our recent deposit growth is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, and it is a solid foundation for the future. We remain focused on seizing opportunities and our goal to be the best bank in Michigan," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,129



$ 55,433



$ 55,189

Securities Held to Maturity



397,981





407,959





422,876

Securities Available for Sale



521,711





531,617





554,306

Loans held for sale



6,035





4,710





3,603

Loans to other financial institutions



30,032





19,400





-

Core loans



1,388,558





1,391,253





1,210,583

Total Loans



1,418,590





1,410,653





1,210,583

Allowance for loan losses



(16,037)





(15,685)





(15,065)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,402,553





1,394,968





1,195,518

Premises and equipment



28,268





29,750





28,633

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



45,079





45,074





44,241

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



1,651





1,854





2,557

Other assets



57,346





45,395





43,017





















Total Assets

$ 2,670,699



$ 2,576,706



$ 2,409,886





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 502,685



$ 547,625



$ 554,699

Interest-bearing deposits



1,641,193





1,550,985





1,513,429

Brokered deposits



41,970





23,445





37,773

Borrowings



210,000





200,000





85,000

Subordinated debentures



35,568





35,507





35,323

Other liabilities



32,527





23,510





14,950





















Total Liabilities



2,463,943





2,381,072





2,241,174





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,556,137 at March 31, 2024, 7,548,217 at December 31, 2023, and 7,521,749 at March 31, 2023



173,786





173,513





172,564

Retained earnings



77,294





73,699





64,026

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(44,324)





(51,578)





(67,878)

Shareholders' Equity



206,756





195,634





168,712





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,670,699



$ 2,576,706



$ 2,409,886



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023

Interest income

















Loans, including fees

$ 20,786



$ 19,759



$ 14,873

Securities:

















Taxable



5,348





5,532





4,913

Tax exempt



1,412





1,385





1,435

Other



886





1,286





177

Total interest income



28,432





27,962





21,398





















Interest expense

















Deposits



8,777





8,421





3,276

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



441





273





605

Other



2,740





2,712





505

Total interest expense



11,958





11,406





4,386





















Net interest income



16,474





16,556





17,012

Provision for credit losses on loans



403





933





309

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(403)





(558)





(284)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



-





375





25

Net interest income after provision



16,474





16,181





16,987





















Noninterest income

















Customer service charges



2,405





2,427





2,267

Insurance and investment commissions



198





157





196

Gains on sales of loans



454





475





403

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





-





-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



1





(2)





3

Earnings on life insurance policies



495





286





263

Trust income



213





194





184

Change in market value of equity securities



35





210





63

Other



250





299





292

Total noninterest income



4,051





4,046





3,671





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and benefits



7,831





8,005





8,083

Occupancy and equipment



1,462





1,471





1,643

Data processing



1,670





1,531





1,682

Professional fees



615





523





621

Supplies and postage



178





200





191

Advertising and promotional



150





148





149

Intangible amortization



203





203





252

FDIC insurance



375





394





300

Other



1,200





1,303





1,074

Total noninterest expense



13,684





13,778





13,995





















Income before income tax



6,841





6,449





6,663

Income tax expense



1,207





1,156





1,030





















Net income

$ 5,634



$ 5,293



$ 5,633





















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.75



$ 0.70



$ 0.75

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.74



$ 0.70



$ 0.75

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.26



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)













Quarterly

Earnings

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 16,474



$ 16,556



$ 16,226



$ 16,091



$ 17,012

Net provision expense



-





375





-





(250)





25

Noninterest income



4,051





4,046





3,704





3,485





3,671

Noninterest expense



13,684





13,778





13,728





13,573





13,995

Net income before federal income tax expense



6,841





6,449





6,202





6,253





6,663

Income tax expense



1,207





1,156





1,080





1,040





1,030

Net income



5,634





5,293





5,122





5,213





5,633

Basic earnings per share



0.75





0.70





0.68





0.69





0.75

Diluted earnings per share



0.74





0.70





0.68





0.69





0.75



End of period balances

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,424,625



$ 1,415,363



$ 1,315,022



$ 1,273,152



$ 1,214,186

Loans held for sale (1)



6,035





4,710





5,222





8,924





3,603

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



30,032





19,400





23,763





38,838





-

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,388,558





1,391,253





1,286,037





1,225,390





1,210,583

Allowance for loan losses



16,037





15,685





14,872





14,582





15,065

Securities available for sale



521,711





531,617





507,580





542,932





554,306

Securities held to maturity



397,981





407,959





414,743





420,549





422,876

Other interest-earning assets



83,100





22,392





113,402





41,032





30,999

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,427,417





2,377,331





2,350,747





2,277,665





2,222,367

Total assets



2,670,699





2,576,706





2,574,196





2,483,726





2,409,886

Noninterest-bearing deposits



502,685





547,625





531,962





544,925





554,699

Interest-bearing deposits



1,641,193





1,550,985





1,551,995





1,490,093





1,513,429

Brokered deposits



41,970





23,445





49,238





51,370





37,773

Total deposits



2,185,848





2,122,055





2,133,195





2,086,388





2,105,901

Deposits excluding brokered



2,143,878





2,098,610





2,083,957





2,035,018





2,068,128

Total subordinated debt



35,568





35,507





35,446





35,385





35,323

Total borrowed funds



210,000





200,000





180,000





160,000





85,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



21,512





8,060





32,204





11,985





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,950,243





1,817,997





1,848,883





1,748,833





1,671,525

Shareholders' equity



206,756





195,634





181,161





179,240





168,712



Average Balances

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,412,569



$ 1,359,643



$ 1,278,421



$ 1,218,860



$ 1,202,268

Securities



1,002,140





1,019,218





1,035,785





1,053,191





1,059,747

Other interest-earning assets



64,064





92,635





128,704





41,075





19,452

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,478,773





2,471,496





2,442,910





2,313,126





2,281,467

Total assets



2,621,009





2,589,541





2,568,240





2,422,567





2,391,344

Noninterest-bearing deposits



506,175





546,778





540,497





534,106





566,628

Interest-bearing deposits



1,599,509





1,565,493





1,550,591





1,472,990





1,530,313

Brokered deposits



34,708





32,541





44,868





49,679





12,762

Total deposits



2,140,392





2,144,812





2,129,565





2,056,775





2,109,703

Total subordinated debt



35,535





35,474





35,413





35,352





35,290

Total borrowed funds



214,835





185,707





181,739





144,231





63,122

Other interest-bearing liabilities



19,699





25,729





20,480





3,763





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,904,286





1,844,944





1,833,091





1,706,015





1,641,487

Shareholders' equity



200,177





187,099





181,219





171,912





167,952



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 41,950



$ 49,211



$ 43,290



$ 40,684



$ 55,995

Commercial and Industrial



231,222





229,915





222,357





224,191





217,063

Commercial Real Estate



794,705





786,921





709,960





657,549





648,202

Consumer



34,268





36,540





37,605





38,614





38,891

Construction Real Estate



17,890





20,936





16,477





16,734





13,939

Residential Real Estate



268,523





267,730





256,348





247,618





236,493

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



30,032





19,400





23,763





38,838





-

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 1,418,590



$ 1,410,653



$ 1,309,800



$ 1,264,228



$ 1,210,583

































Allowance for credit losses



16,037





15,685





14,872





14,582





15,065

































Net loans

$ 1,402,553



$ 1,394,968



$ 1,294,928



$ 1,249,646



$ 1,195,518



Performance Ratios

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

Annualized return on average assets



0.86 %



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.86 %



0.94 % Annualized return on average equity



11.26 %



11.32 %



11.31 %



12.13 %



13.42 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



15.81 %



16.40 %



16.55 %



18.31 %



20.64 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.74 %



2.72 %



2.70 %



2.86 %



3.09 % Efficiency ratio



64.55 %



65.31 %



65.74 %



65.92 %



65.40 % Annualized cost of funds



2.00 %



1.91 %



1.70 %



1.29 %



0.79 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.65 %



1.57 %



1.36 %



0.98 %



0.62 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.53 %



2.45 %



2.18 %



1.70 %



1.08 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



7.74 %



7.59 %



7.04 %



7.22 %



7.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



5.56 %



5.32 %



4.74 %



4.83 %



4.52 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.09 %



2.13 %



2.14 %



2.24 %



2.34 % Loan to deposit



65.17 %



66.70 %



61.65 %



61.02 %



57.66 % Full-time equivalent employees



367





369





376





380





376



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.3 %



13.0 %



13.2 %



13.2 %



13.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.5 %



10.3 %



10.4 %



10.5 %



10.7 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.7 %



10.8 %



11.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.6 %



7.5 %



7.4 %



7.7 %



7.7 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.6 %



12.4 %



12.7 %



12.7 %



13.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.3 %



8.4 %



8.3 %



8.7 %



8.7 %

Asset Quality

2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 51



$ 120



$ 148



$ 67



$ 28

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.05 %



0.02 %



0.01 % Allowance for loan losses

$ 16,037



$ 15,685



$ 14,872



$ 14,582



$ 15,065

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,757



$ 2,160



$ 2,718



$ 3,156



$ 2,991

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.13 %



1.11 %



1.14 %



1.15 %



1.24 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.25 %



1.27 %



1.34 %



1.40 %



1.49 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 1,715



$ 1,723



$ 1,670



$ 1,581



$ 1,596

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 1,837



$ 1,845



$ 1,792



$ 1,847



$ 1,726

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.13 %



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.15 %



0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 1,412,569



$ 20,807





5.92

% $ 1,202,268



$ 14,889





5.02

% Taxable securities (2)

710,508





5,348





3.03





761,318





4,913





2.62



Nontaxable securities (1)

291,632





1,788





2.47





298,429





1,817





2.47



Other

64,064





886





5.56





19,452





177





3.68



Interest-earning assets

2,478,773





28,829





4.68





2,281,467





21,796





3.87



Noninterest-earning assets

142,236

















109,877















Total assets $ 2,621,009















$ 2,391,344





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 883,372



$ 3,577





1.63

% $ 875,435



$ 1,572





0.73

% Savings deposits

338,497





641





0.76





407,022





273





0.27



Certificates of deposit

377,640





4,115





4.38





247,856





1,279





2.09



Brokered deposit

34,708





444





5.14





12,762





152





4.84



Borrowings

214,835





2,523





4.72





63,122





708





4.55



Subordinated debentures

35,535





412





4.67





35,290





402





4.62



Other

19,699





246





5.02





-





-





-



Interest-bearing liabilities

1,904,286





11,958





2.53





1,641,487





4,386





1.08



Demand deposits

506,175

















566,628















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,371

















15,277















Total liabilities

2,420,832

















2,223,392















Shareholders' equity

200,177

















167,952















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,621,009















$ 2,391,344





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 16,871















$ 17,410















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













2.74

%













3.09

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 16,871















$ 17,410









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(397)

















(398)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 16,474















$ 17,012









Net interest margin (GAAP)













2.67

%













3.02

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.7 million and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $390,000 and $471,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

