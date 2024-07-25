ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

 Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing annualized growth of 26.3% and 12.7%, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • GAAP Net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.95%, compared to 2.67% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $12.4 million or 3.6% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2024 and $175.6 million or 14.3% since June 30, 2023. Loan interest income increased $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.
  • Asset quality remains strong with only 0.16% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of June 30, 2024.

"As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, our bank has achieved consistent growth due to our strong team, technology, and relationships we have with our customers. Our strategic efforts have improved our net interest margin, bolstered by the use of derivative instruments which contribute positive cashflow. These steps have strengthened our financial base, so that ChoiceOne is well positioned to handle the market's fluctuations in different rate environments," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. 

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023.  Diluted earnings per share were  $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year.  ChoiceOne experienced modest growth in our loan portfolio and a slight reduction in deposit balances. Despite these fluctuations, both net income and net interest margin have increased largely due to the commencement of cash flows from our pay-fixed interest rate swaps.

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $139.3 million compared to June 30, 2023.  The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $175.6 million, and an increase in cash of $24.2 million.  This growth was offset by a $62.1 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its liquidity to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed since June 30, 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023.  The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July.   The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  At June 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $759.5 million.   Uninsured deposits totaled $754.4 million or 35.5% of deposits at June 30, 2024.

Increases to short term interest rates have led to higher deposit costs, which rose to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an annualized 0.98% in the second quarter of 2023.  As deposits reprice and customers shift to certificates of deposits and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist.  Deposit costs have declined since the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million and $3.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates.  Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025.  Total cost of funds increased to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $272,000 in the second quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter.  This was offset by a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments leading to net provision for credit losses expense for the second quarter 2024 of $0.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.12% on June 30, 2024 compared to 1.15% on June 30, 2023.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.16% as of June 30, 2024.     

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities.  On June 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years.  These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.  Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities.  These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR.  Settlements from these swaps amounted to $974,000 for the second quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024.  Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 28 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $214.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023.  This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $19.6 million compared to June 30, 2023.  The improvement in AOCI, despite the rise in interest rates, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives.  ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $598,000 and $978,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $529,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year.  In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $705,000 or 5.2% and $394,000 or 1.4% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due to an increase in employee health insurance benefits and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to inflationary pressures.  This was offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024.  Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"I am very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2024, showing an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. Our experienced team has positioned ChoiceOne to grow our franchise, improve our technology, and offer a high level of service to customers.  We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders and sincerely appreciate the trust they put in us as their local financial partner." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.  

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$

101,002

$

150,129

$

76,810

Equity securities, at fair value

7,502


7,560


8,299

Securities Held to Maturity

392,699


397,981


420,549

Securities Available for Sale

491,670


504,636


521,202

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4,449


4,449


8,366

Federal Reserve Bank stock

5,066


5,066


5,065

Loans held for sale

5,946


6,035


8,924

Loans to other financial institutions

36,569


30,032


38,838

Core loans

1,400,958


1,388,558


1,225,390

  Total loans held for investment

1,437,527


1,418,590


1,264,228

Allowance for credit losses

(16,152)


(16,037)


(14,582)

 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,421,375


1,402,553


1,249,646

Premises and equipment

27,370


28,268


29,085

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

45,384


45,079


44,510

Goodwill

59,946


59,946


59,946

Core deposit intangible

1,448


1,651


2,304

Other assets

59,210


57,346


49,020










Total Assets

$

2,623,067

$

2,670,699

$

2,483,726










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

517,137

$

502,685

$

544,925

Interest-bearing deposits

1,582,365


1,641,193


1,490,093

Brokered deposits

27,177


41,970


51,370

Borrowings

210,000


210,000


160,000

Subordinated debentures

35,630


35,568


35,385

Other liabilities

36,239


32,527


22,713










Total Liabilities

2,408,548


2,463,943


2,304,486










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024, 7,556,137 at
March 31, 2024, and 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023

173,984


173,786


172,880

Retained earnings

81,836


77,294


67,281

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(41,301)


(44,324)


(60,921)

Shareholders' Equity

214,519


206,756


179,240










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,623,067

$

2,670,699

$

2,483,726

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income











Loans, including fees

$

21,971

$

15,978

$

42,757

$

30,851

Securities:











Taxable

5,471


5,378


10,819


10,291

Tax exempt

1,410


1,389


2,822


2,824

Other

1,092


571


1,978


748

Total interest income

29,944


23,316


58,376


44,714













Interest expense











Deposits

8,325


5,056


17,102


8,332

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

463


621


904


1,226

Other

2,785


1,548


5,525


2,053

Total interest expense

11,573


7,225


23,531


11,611













Net interest income

18,371


16,091


34,845


33,103

Provision for credit losses on loans

272


(415)


675


(106)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(272)


165


(675)


(119)

Net Provision for credit losses expense

-


(250)


-


(225)

Net interest income after provision

18,371


16,341


34,845


33,328













Noninterest income











Customer service charges

2,662


2,271


5,067


4,538

Insurance and investment commissions

190


172


388


368

Gains on sales of loans

525


540


979


943

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-


-


-


-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

11


133


12


136

Earnings on life insurance policies

305


269


800


532

Trust income

220


196


433


380

Change in market value of equity securities

(71)


(385)


(36)


(322)

Other

241


289


491


581

Total noninterest income

4,083


3,485


8,134


7,156













Noninterest expense











Salaries and benefits

8,264


7,837


16,095


15,920

Occupancy and equipment

1,477


1,507


2,939


3,150

Data processing

1,780


1,681


3,450


3,363

Professional fees

593


619


1,208


1,240

Supplies and postage

168


197


346


388

Advertising and promotional

199


155


349


304

Intangible amortization

203


253


406


505

FDIC insurance

390


220


765


520

Other

1,204


1,104


2,404


2,178

Total noninterest expense

14,278


13,573


27,962


27,568













Income before income tax

8,176


6,253


15,017


12,916

Income tax expense

1,590


1,040


2,797


2,070













Net income

$

6,586

$

5,213

$

12,220

$

10,846













Basic earnings per share

$

0.87

$

0.69

$

1.62

$

1.44

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.87

$

0.69

$

1.61

$

1.44

Dividends declared per share

$

0.27

$

0.26

$

0.54

$

0.52

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

18,371

$

16,474

$

16,556

$

16,226

$

16,091

Net provision expense

-


-


375


-


(250)

Noninterest income

4,083


4,051


4,046


3,704


3,485

Noninterest expense

14,278


13,684


13,778


13,728


13,573

Net income before federal income tax expense

8,176


6,841


6,449


6,202


6,253

Income tax expense

1,590


1,207


1,156


1,080


1,040

Net income

6,586


5,634


5,293


5,122


5,213

Basic earnings per share

0.87


0.75


0.70


0.68


0.69

Diluted earnings per share

0.87


0.74


0.70


0.68


0.69





















End of period balances

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

1,443,473

$

1,424,625

$

1,415,363

$

1,315,022

$

1,273,152

Loans held for sale (1)

5,946


6,035


4,710


5,222


8,924

Loans to other financial institutions (2)

36,569


30,032


19,400


23,763


38,838

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)

1,400,958


1,388,558


1,391,253


1,286,037


1,225,390

Allowance for credit losses

16,152


16,037


15,685


14,872


14,582

Securities available for sale

491,670


504,636


514,598


490,804


521,202

Securities held to maturity

392,699


397,981


407,959


414,743


420,549

Other interest-earning assets

84,484


100,175


39,411


130,178


62,762

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,412,326


2,427,417


2,377,331


2,350,747


2,277,665

Total assets

2,623,067


2,670,699


2,576,706


2,574,196


2,483,726

Noninterest-bearing deposits

517,137


502,685


547,625


531,962


544,925

Interest-bearing deposits

1,582,365


1,641,193


1,550,985


1,551,995


1,490,093

Brokered deposits

27,177


41,970


23,445


49,238


51,370

Total deposits

2,126,679


2,185,848


2,122,055


2,133,195


2,086,388

Deposits excluding brokered

2,099,502


2,143,878


2,098,610


2,083,957


2,035,018

Total subordinated debt

35,630


35,568


35,507


35,446


35,385

Total borrowed funds

210,000


210,000


200,000


180,000


160,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities

22,378


21,512


8,060


32,204


11,985

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,877,550


1,950,243


1,817,997


1,848,883


1,748,833

Shareholders' equity

214,519


206,756


195,634


181,161


179,240





















Average Balances

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

1,435,966

$

1,412,569

$

1,359,643

$

1,278,421

$

1,218,860

Securities

986,281


1,002,140


1,019,218


1,035,785


1,053,191

Other interest-earning assets

80,280


64,064


92,635


128,704


41,075

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,502,527


2,478,773


2,471,496


2,442,910


2,313,126

Total assets

2,647,716


2,621,009


2,589,541


2,568,240


2,422,567

Noninterest-bearing deposits

516,308


506,175


546,778


540,497


534,106

Interest-bearing deposits

1,601,020


1,599,509


1,565,493


1,550,591


1,472,990

Brokered deposits

34,218


34,708


32,541


44,868


49,679

Total deposits

2,151,546


2,140,392


2,144,812


2,135,956


2,056,775

Total subordinated debt

35,596


35,535


35,474


35,413


35,352

Total borrowed funds

210,000


214,835


185,707


181,739


144,231

Other interest-bearing liabilities

26,426


18,399


25,729


19,180


3,763

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,907,260


1,902,986


1,844,944


1,831,791


1,706,015

Shareholders' equity

210,742


200,177


187,099


181,219


171,912





















Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

45,274

$

41,950

$

49,210

$

43,290

$

40,684

Commercial and Industrial

224,031


231,222


229,915


222,357


224,191

Commercial Real Estate

804,213


794,705


786,921


709,960


657,549

Consumer

32,811


34,268


36,541


37,605


38,614

Construction Real Estate

18,751


17,890


20,936


16,477


16,734

Residential Real Estate

275,878


268,523


267,730


256,348


247,618

Loans to Other Financial Institutions

36,569


30,032


19,400


23,763


38,838

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

1,437,527

$

1,418,590

$

1,410,653

$

1,309,800

$

1,264,228
















Allowance for credit losses

16,152


16,037


15,685


14,872


14,582
















Net loans

$

1,421,375

$

1,402,553

$

1,394,968

$

1,294,928

$

1,249,646

Performance Ratios

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

Annualized return on average assets

0.99

%

0.86

%

0.82

%

0.80

%

0.86

%

Annualized return on average equity

12.50

%

11.26

%

11.32

%

11.31

%

12.13

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

17.22

%

15.81

%

16.40

%

16.55

%

18.31

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)

2.95

%

2.67

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

2.79

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.01

%

2.74

%

2.72

%

2.70

%

2.86

%

Efficiency ratio

61.47

%

64.55

%

65.31

%

65.74

%

65.92

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.92

%

2.00

%

1.91

%

1.70

%

1.29

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.56

%

1.65

%

1.57

%

1.36

%

0.98

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.44

%

2.53

%

2.45

%

2.18

%

1.70

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

8.18

%

7.74

%

7.59

%

7.04

%

7.22

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.98

%

5.56

%

5.32

%

4.74

%

4.83

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.16

%

2.09

%

2.13

%

2.14

%

2.24

%

Loan to deposit

67.87

%

65.17

%

66.70

%

61.65

%

61.02

%

Full-time equivalent employees

368


367


369


376


380





















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.5

%

13.3

%

13.0

%

13.2

%

13.2

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.7

%

10.5

%

10.3

%

10.4

%

10.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.9

%

10.7

%

10.5

%

10.7

%

10.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

7.7

%

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.4

%

7.7

%





















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.2

%

12.6

%

12.4

%

12.7

%

12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

11.8

%

11.8

%

12.0

%

12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

11.8

%

11.8

%

12.0

%

12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.8

%

8.3

%

8.4

%

8.3

%

8.7

%





















Asset Quality

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

157

$

51

$

120

$

148

$

67

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

16,152

$

16,037

$

15,685

$

14,872

$

14,582

Unfunded commitment liability

$

1,485

$

1,757

$

2,160

$

2,718

$

3,156

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.12

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.23

%

1.25

%

1.27

%

1.34

%

1.40

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

2,086

$

1,715

$

1,723

$

1,670

$

1,581

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

2,358

$

1,837

$

1,845

$

1,792

$

1,847

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.16

%

0.13

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%





















NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

2023 2nd
Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

18,756

$

16,871

$

16,945

$

16,609

$

16,468

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.01

%

2.74

%

2.72

%

2.70

%

2.86

%
















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income






























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

18,756

$

16,871

$

16,945

$

16,609

$

16,468
















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest

(385)


(397)


(390)


(383)


(377)
















Net interest income  (GAAP)

$

18,371

$

16,474

$

16,555

$

16,226

$

16,091

Net interest margin (GAAP)

2.95

%

2.67

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

2.79

%

Three Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:

















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

1,435,966

$

21,981


6.16

%

$

1,218,860

$

15,986


5.26

%

Taxable securities (2)

696,023


5,471


3.16


756,239


5,378


2.85

Nontaxable securities (1)

290,258


1,785


2.47


296,952


1,758


2.38

Other

80,280


1,092


5.47


41,075


571


5.57

Interest-earning assets

2,502,527


30,329


4.87


2,313,126


23,693


4.11

Noninterest-earning assets

145,189








109,441







Total assets

$

2,647,716







$

2,422,567


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

876,344

$

2,921


1.34

%

$

815,179

$

1,905


0.94

%

Savings deposits

333,056


649


0.78


372,651


345


0.37

Certificates of deposit

391,620


4,331


4.45


285,160


2,225


3.13

Brokered deposit

34,218


424


4.98


49,679


581


4.69

Borrowings

210,000


2,480


4.75


144,231


1,717


4.78

Subordinated debentures

35,596


412


4.65


35,352


407


4.62

Other

26,426


356


5.41


3,763


45


4.81

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,907,260


11,573


2.44


1,706,015


7,225


1.70

Demand deposits

516,308








534,106







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,406








10,534







Total liabilities

2,436,974








2,250,655







Shareholders' equity

210,742








171,912







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,647,716







$

2,422,567


























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

18,756







$

16,468























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)






3.01

%






2.86

%



















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income

















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

18,756







$

16,468




Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(385)








(377)




Net interest income  (GAAP)


$

18,371







$

16,091




Net interest margin (GAAP)






2.95

%






2.79

%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.9 million and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. 

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income.  Accretion income was $279,000 and $444,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

