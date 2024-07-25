ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing annualized growth of 26.3% and 12.7%, respectively.

and for the three and six months ended , compared to and for the same periods in 2023, representing annualized growth of 26.3% and 12.7%, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

and in the three and six months ended , compared to and per share in the same periods in the prior year. GAAP Net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.95%, compared to 2.67% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024 .

in the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in . Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $12.4 million or 3.6% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2024 and $175.6 million or 14.3% since June 30, 2023 . Loan interest income increased $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

or 3.6% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2024 and or 14.3% since . Loan interest income increased in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023 . The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.

or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased or 3.2% during the twelve months since . The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. Asset quality remains strong with only 0.16% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of June 30, 2024 .

"As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, our bank has achieved consistent growth due to our strong team, technology, and relationships we have with our customers. Our strategic efforts have improved our net interest margin, bolstered by the use of derivative instruments which contribute positive cashflow. These steps have strengthened our financial base, so that ChoiceOne is well positioned to handle the market's fluctuations in different rate environments," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne experienced modest growth in our loan portfolio and a slight reduction in deposit balances. Despite these fluctuations, both net income and net interest margin have increased largely due to the commencement of cash flows from our pay-fixed interest rate swaps.

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $139.3 million compared to June 30, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $175.6 million, and an increase in cash of $24.2 million. This growth was offset by a $62.1 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its liquidity to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed since June 30, 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At June 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $759.5 million. Uninsured deposits totaled $754.4 million or 35.5% of deposits at June 30, 2024.

Increases to short term interest rates have led to higher deposit costs, which rose to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an annualized 0.98% in the second quarter of 2023. As deposits reprice and customers shift to certificates of deposits and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist. Deposit costs have declined since the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million and $3.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds increased to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $272,000 in the second quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. This was offset by a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments leading to net provision for credit losses expense for the second quarter 2024 of $0. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.12% on June 30, 2024 compared to 1.15% on June 30, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.16% as of June 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR. Settlements from these swaps amounted to $974,000 for the second quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 28 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $214.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023. This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $19.6 million compared to June 30, 2023. The improvement in AOCI, despite the rise in interest rates, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $598,000 and $978,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $529,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $705,000 or 5.2% and $394,000 or 1.4% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due to an increase in employee health insurance benefits and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to inflationary pressures. This was offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"I am very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2024, showing an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. Our experienced team has positioned ChoiceOne to grow our franchise, improve our technology, and offer a high level of service to customers. We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders and sincerely appreciate the trust they put in us as their local financial partner." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,002



$ 150,129



$ 76,810

Equity securities, at fair value



7,502





7,560





8,299

Securities Held to Maturity



392,699





397,981





420,549

Securities Available for Sale



491,670





504,636





521,202

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



4,449





4,449





8,366

Federal Reserve Bank stock



5,066





5,066





5,065

Loans held for sale



5,946





6,035





8,924

Loans to other financial institutions



36,569





30,032





38,838

Core loans



1,400,958





1,388,558





1,225,390

Total loans held for investment



1,437,527





1,418,590





1,264,228

Allowance for credit losses



(16,152)





(16,037)





(14,582)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,421,375





1,402,553





1,249,646

Premises and equipment



27,370





28,268





29,085

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



45,384





45,079





44,510

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



1,448





1,651





2,304

Other assets



59,210





57,346





49,020





















Total Assets

$ 2,623,067



$ 2,670,699



$ 2,483,726





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 517,137



$ 502,685



$ 544,925

Interest-bearing deposits



1,582,365





1,641,193





1,490,093

Brokered deposits



27,177





41,970





51,370

Borrowings



210,000





210,000





160,000

Subordinated debentures



35,630





35,568





35,385

Other liabilities



36,239





32,527





22,713





















Total Liabilities



2,408,548





2,463,943





2,304,486





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024, 7,556,137 at

March 31, 2024, and 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023



173,984





173,786





172,880

Retained earnings



81,836





77,294





67,281

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(41,301)





(44,324)





(60,921)

Shareholders' Equity



214,519





206,756





179,240





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,623,067



$ 2,670,699



$ 2,483,726



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest income























Loans, including fees

$ 21,971



$ 15,978



$ 42,757



$ 30,851

Securities:























Taxable



5,471





5,378





10,819





10,291

Tax exempt



1,410





1,389





2,822





2,824

Other



1,092





571





1,978





748

Total interest income



29,944





23,316





58,376





44,714



























Interest expense























Deposits



8,325





5,056





17,102





8,332

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



463





621





904





1,226

Other



2,785





1,548





5,525





2,053

Total interest expense



11,573





7,225





23,531





11,611



























Net interest income



18,371





16,091





34,845





33,103

Provision for credit losses on loans



272





(415)





675





(106)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(272)





165





(675)





(119)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



-





(250)





-





(225)

Net interest income after provision



18,371





16,341





34,845





33,328



























Noninterest income























Customer service charges



2,662





2,271





5,067





4,538

Insurance and investment commissions



190





172





388





368

Gains on sales of loans



525





540





979





943

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





-





-





-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



11





133





12





136

Earnings on life insurance policies



305





269





800





532

Trust income



220





196





433





380

Change in market value of equity securities



(71)





(385)





(36)





(322)

Other



241





289





491





581

Total noninterest income



4,083





3,485





8,134





7,156



























Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits



8,264





7,837





16,095





15,920

Occupancy and equipment



1,477





1,507





2,939





3,150

Data processing



1,780





1,681





3,450





3,363

Professional fees



593





619





1,208





1,240

Supplies and postage



168





197





346





388

Advertising and promotional



199





155





349





304

Intangible amortization



203





253





406





505

FDIC insurance



390





220





765





520

Other



1,204





1,104





2,404





2,178

Total noninterest expense



14,278





13,573





27,962





27,568



























Income before income tax



8,176





6,253





15,017





12,916

Income tax expense



1,590





1,040





2,797





2,070



























Net income

$ 6,586



$ 5,213



$ 12,220



$ 10,846



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.69



$ 1.62



$ 1.44

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.69



$ 1.61



$ 1.44

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 0.54



$ 0.52



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,556



$ 16,226



$ 16,091

Net provision expense



-





-





375





-





(250)

Noninterest income



4,083





4,051





4,046





3,704





3,485

Noninterest expense



14,278





13,684





13,778





13,728





13,573

Net income before federal income tax expense



8,176





6,841





6,449





6,202





6,253

Income tax expense



1,590





1,207





1,156





1,080





1,040

Net income



6,586





5,634





5,293





5,122





5,213

Basic earnings per share



0.87





0.75





0.70





0.68





0.69

Diluted earnings per share



0.87





0.74





0.70





0.68





0.69











































End of period balances

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,443,473



$ 1,424,625



$ 1,415,363



$ 1,315,022



$ 1,273,152

Loans held for sale (1)



5,946





6,035





4,710





5,222





8,924

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



36,569





30,032





19,400





23,763





38,838

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,400,958





1,388,558





1,391,253





1,286,037





1,225,390

Allowance for credit losses



16,152





16,037





15,685





14,872





14,582

Securities available for sale



491,670





504,636





514,598





490,804





521,202

Securities held to maturity



392,699





397,981





407,959





414,743





420,549

Other interest-earning assets



84,484





100,175





39,411





130,178





62,762

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,412,326





2,427,417





2,377,331





2,350,747





2,277,665

Total assets



2,623,067





2,670,699





2,576,706





2,574,196





2,483,726

Noninterest-bearing deposits



517,137





502,685





547,625





531,962





544,925

Interest-bearing deposits



1,582,365





1,641,193





1,550,985





1,551,995





1,490,093

Brokered deposits



27,177





41,970





23,445





49,238





51,370

Total deposits



2,126,679





2,185,848





2,122,055





2,133,195





2,086,388

Deposits excluding brokered



2,099,502





2,143,878





2,098,610





2,083,957





2,035,018

Total subordinated debt



35,630





35,568





35,507





35,446





35,385

Total borrowed funds



210,000





210,000





200,000





180,000





160,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



22,378





21,512





8,060





32,204





11,985

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,877,550





1,950,243





1,817,997





1,848,883





1,748,833

Shareholders' equity



214,519





206,756





195,634





181,161





179,240











































Average Balances

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,435,966



$ 1,412,569



$ 1,359,643



$ 1,278,421



$ 1,218,860

Securities



986,281





1,002,140





1,019,218





1,035,785





1,053,191

Other interest-earning assets



80,280





64,064





92,635





128,704





41,075

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,502,527





2,478,773





2,471,496





2,442,910





2,313,126

Total assets



2,647,716





2,621,009





2,589,541





2,568,240





2,422,567

Noninterest-bearing deposits



516,308





506,175





546,778





540,497





534,106

Interest-bearing deposits



1,601,020





1,599,509





1,565,493





1,550,591





1,472,990

Brokered deposits



34,218





34,708





32,541





44,868





49,679

Total deposits



2,151,546





2,140,392





2,144,812





2,135,956





2,056,775

Total subordinated debt



35,596





35,535





35,474





35,413





35,352

Total borrowed funds



210,000





214,835





185,707





181,739





144,231

Other interest-bearing liabilities



26,426





18,399





25,729





19,180





3,763

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,907,260





1,902,986





1,844,944





1,831,791





1,706,015

Shareholders' equity



210,742





200,177





187,099





181,219





171,912











































Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 45,274



$ 41,950



$ 49,210



$ 43,290



$ 40,684

Commercial and Industrial



224,031





231,222





229,915





222,357





224,191

Commercial Real Estate



804,213





794,705





786,921





709,960





657,549

Consumer



32,811





34,268





36,541





37,605





38,614

Construction Real Estate



18,751





17,890





20,936





16,477





16,734

Residential Real Estate



275,878





268,523





267,730





256,348





247,618

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



36,569





30,032





19,400





23,763





38,838

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 1,437,527



$ 1,418,590



$ 1,410,653



$ 1,309,800



$ 1,264,228

































Allowance for credit losses



16,152





16,037





15,685





14,872





14,582

































Net loans

$ 1,421,375



$ 1,402,553



$ 1,394,968



$ 1,294,928



$ 1,249,646



Performance Ratios

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

Annualized return on average assets



0.99 %



0.86 %



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.86 % Annualized return on average equity



12.50 %



11.26 %



11.32 %



11.31 %



12.13 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



17.22 %



15.81 %



16.40 %



16.55 %



18.31 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 %



2.64 %



2.79 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 %



2.70 %



2.86 % Efficiency ratio



61.47 %



64.55 %



65.31 %



65.74 %



65.92 % Annualized cost of funds



1.92 %



2.00 %



1.91 %



1.70 %



1.29 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.56 %



1.65 %



1.57 %



1.36 %



0.98 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.44 %



2.53 %



2.45 %



2.18 %



1.70 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



8.18 %



7.74 %



7.59 %



7.04 %



7.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



5.98 %



5.56 %



5.32 %



4.74 %



4.83 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.16 %



2.09 %



2.13 %



2.14 %



2.24 % Loan to deposit



67.87 %



65.17 %



66.70 %



61.65 %



61.02 % Full-time equivalent employees



368





367





369





376





380











































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.5 %



13.3 %



13.0 %



13.2 %



13.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.3 %



10.4 %



10.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9 %



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.7 %



10.8 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.7 %



7.6 %



7.5 %



7.4 %



7.7 %









































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2 %



12.6 %



12.4 %



12.7 %



12.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 %



12.2 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.8 %



8.3 %



8.4 %



8.3 %



8.7 %









































Asset Quality

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 157



$ 51



$ 120



$ 148



$ 67

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.05 %



0.02 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 16,152



$ 16,037



$ 15,685



$ 14,872



$ 14,582

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,485



$ 1,757



$ 2,160



$ 2,718



$ 3,156

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.12 %



1.13 %



1.11 %



1.14 %



1.15 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.23 %



1.25 %



1.27 %



1.34 %



1.40 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 2,086



$ 1,715



$ 1,723



$ 1,670



$ 1,581

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 2,358



$ 1,837



$ 1,845



$ 1,792



$ 1,847

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.16 %



0.13 %



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.09 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %









































NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.



2023 2nd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945



$ 16,609



$ 16,468

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 %



2.70 %



2.86 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945



$ 16,609



$ 16,468

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(385)





(397)





(390)





(383)





(377)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,555



$ 16,226



$ 16,091

Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 %



2.64 %



2.79 %



Three Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 1,435,966



$ 21,981





6.16

% $ 1,218,860



$ 15,986





5.26

% Taxable securities (2)

696,023





5,471





3.16





756,239





5,378





2.85



Nontaxable securities (1)

290,258





1,785





2.47





296,952





1,758





2.38



Other

80,280





1,092





5.47





41,075





571





5.57



Interest-earning assets

2,502,527





30,329





4.87





2,313,126





23,693





4.11



Noninterest-earning assets

145,189

















109,441















Total assets $ 2,647,716















$ 2,422,567





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 876,344



$ 2,921





1.34

% $ 815,179



$ 1,905





0.94

% Savings deposits

333,056





649





0.78





372,651





345





0.37



Certificates of deposit

391,620





4,331





4.45





285,160





2,225





3.13



Brokered deposit

34,218





424





4.98





49,679





581





4.69



Borrowings

210,000





2,480





4.75





144,231





1,717





4.78



Subordinated debentures

35,596





412





4.65





35,352





407





4.62



Other

26,426





356





5.41





3,763





45





4.81



Interest-bearing liabilities

1,907,260





11,573





2.44





1,706,015





7,225





1.70



Demand deposits

516,308

















534,106















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,406

















10,534















Total liabilities

2,436,974

















2,250,655















Shareholders' equity

210,742

















171,912















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,647,716















$ 2,422,567





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 18,756















$ 16,468















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













3.01

%













2.86

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 18,756















$ 16,468









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(385)

















(377)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 18,371















$ 16,091









Net interest margin (GAAP)













2.95

%













2.79

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.9 million and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $279,000 and $444,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

