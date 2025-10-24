ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Significant items impacting comparable first nine month period of 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.

The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of $13.9 million or $1.02 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. There were no merger expenses in the third quarter of 2025 and management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses.

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.69 per diluted share as of September 30, 2025.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $14,681,000 and $14,309,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $7,348,000 and $19,568,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $14,681,000 and $37,657,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 and $1.05 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.85 and $2.46 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.97 and $2.76 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin increased to 3.73%, compared to 3.17% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $37.6 million compared to $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income attributable to the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 36 basis points for the third quarter of 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $10.3 million or 1.4% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $65.3 million or 4.5% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, includes $3.6 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.

Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.03% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.39% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration through the Merger.

"ChoiceOne continues to deliver exceptional results, driven by the strength of our strategic merger with Fentura and a focus on serving our communities," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of the momentum we have built and remain committed to creating lasting value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $14,681,000 and $14,309,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $7,348,000 and $19,568,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $14,681,000 and $37,657,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $0.97 and $1.05 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.85 and $2.46 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.97 and $2.76 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion compared to September 30, 2024. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to the Merger. The growth in total assets was offset by a $36.0 million reduction in loans to other financial institutions and a $47.0 million reduction in cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2024. Loans to other financial institutions consist of a warehouse line of credit to a bank used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates and balances that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. The reduction in cash balances is primarily due to purchases of agency mortgage backed securities during the third quarter of 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $10.3 million or 1.4% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $65.3 million or 4.5% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, includes $3.6 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Of this amount, $1.8 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $1.8 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2025 and 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $2.3 million and $8.2 million, respectively; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $51.1 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the loan portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $8.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025 non-interest bearing deposits declined by $39.9 million while interest bearing demand deposits increased by $73.4 million. The shift from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing demand deposits was partly due to quarter-end timing and fluctuations in business and municipal activity. The growth in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily concentrated in non-maturity interest-bearing checking and money market accounts. The average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits rose to $930.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from $915.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024 largely as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At September 30, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.2% of deposits at September 30, 2025.

In the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year, ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits increased by 4 basis points, rising from 1.53% to 1.57%, primarily due to higher-cost deposits acquired through the Merger. This increase was partially offset by a decline in CD costs and a reduction in wholesale funding costs. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points, from 1.87% to 1.77% in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year. In the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, annualized cost of funds decreased to 1.77% from 1.84%, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2025, declined by $489,000 compared to the same period in the prior year. As of September 30, 2025, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $198.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.23%, with $158.0 million due within 12 months.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $200,000 in the third quarter of 2025, due to $244,000 in net charge offs, as well as small adjustments to qualitative and quantitative factors. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on September 30, 2025 compared to 1.19% on June 30, 2025, and 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.03% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.39% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration through the Merger.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne entered into $30.4 million in amortizing pay fix swaps to hedge interest rate risk on approximately $40.6 million of newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities. The swaps are designed to amortize with the expected cash flow of the bonds and hold a coupon of 3.52% and a contractual term ending in 2040. On September 30, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $381.3 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.15%, a fair value of $6.8 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.2 years. These derivative instruments are designed to change in value as interest rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses on the securities available for sale portfolio due to changes in interest rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

As of September 30, 2025, shareholders' equity was $449.6 million, a significant increase from $247.7 million on September 30, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 13.1% on September 30, 2024, with the decrease primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Noninterest income increased by $2.3 million and $5.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. Additionally, ChoiceOne recognized income from two death benefit claims under bank-owned life insurance policies during the second quarter for an additional $299,000.

Noninterest expense increased by $10.8 million and $44.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The year to date increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $645,000 in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne continues to strive to optimize our cost structure while investing in opportunities that enhance our performance and reinforce the value we bring to customers and shareholders.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter is due to our outstanding employees and customers. With the Merger behind us, our team is focused on serving our clients and growing our core business. I am thankful for our employees for their hard work and our customers who trust us to be their community bank." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



September 30,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,978



$ 156,280



$ 145,938

Equity securities, at fair value



9,505





9,582





7,816

Securities Held to Maturity



388,517





390,457





391,954

Securities Available for Sale



544,023





479,426





497,552

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562





18,562





4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554





12,547





5,307

Loans held for sale



6,323





7,639





5,994

Loans to other financial institutions



2,483





3,033





38,492

Core loans



2,907,445





2,917,759





1,465,458

Total loans held for investment



2,909,928





2,920,792





1,503,950

Allowance for credit losses



(34,754)





(34,798)





(16,490)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,875,174





2,885,994





1,487,460

Premises and equipment



46,159





45,667





27,135

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



74,231





73,673





45,699

Goodwill



126,730





126,730





59,946

Intangible assets



31,694





33,421





1,250

Other assets



64,452





70,274





45,503





















Total Assets

$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252



$ 2,726,003





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 903,925



$ 943,873



$ 521,055

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,395,724





1,322,336





952,013

Savings deposits



588,798





595,981





335,802

Certificates of deposit



605,912





624,209





392,731

Brokered deposits



72,672





106,225





6,627

Borrowings



197,752





198,428





210,000

Subordinated debentures



48,368





48,277





35,691

Other liabilities



34,136





39,162





24,338





















Total Liabilities



3,847,287





3,878,491





2,478,257





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,017,802 at September 30, 2025,

15,008,864 at June 30, 2025, and 8,959,664 at September 30, 2024.



398,688





398,201





206,427

Retained earnings



93,124





82,647





86,765

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(42,197)





(49,087)





(45,446)

Shareholders' Equity



449,615





431,761





247,746





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252



$ 2,726,003



Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income























Loans, including fees

$ 47,123



$ 23,252



$ 126,297



$ 66,009

Securities:























Taxable



5,249





5,563





15,243





16,382

Tax exempt



1,418





1,402





4,220





4,224

Other



908





1,473





2,822





3,451

Total interest income



54,698





31,690





148,582





90,066



























Interest expense























Deposits



14,287





8,362





39,843





25,464

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



1,926





468





5,637





1,372

Other



888





2,612





2,872





8,137

Total interest expense



17,101





11,442





48,352





34,973



























Net interest income



37,597





20,248





100,230





55,093

Provision for credit losses on loans



200





425





14,013





1,100

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded

commitments



-





-





-





(675)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



200





425





14,013





425

Net interest income after provision



37,397





19,823





86,217





54,668



























Noninterest income























Customer service charges



1,729





1,249





4,311





3,537

Interchange income



2,133





1,524





5,725





4,303

Insurance and investment commissions



485





184





1,320





572

Gains on sales of loans



671





631





1,470





1,610

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(39)





191





(26)





203

Earnings on life insurance policies



558





315





1,791





1,115

Trust income



734





232





1,836





665

Change in market value of equity securities



458





277





804





241

Other



415





264





1,338





755

Total noninterest income



7,144





4,867





18,569





13,001



























Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits



14,127





8,372





38,178





24,467

Occupancy and equipment



2,694





1,475





6,845





4,414

Data processing



2,499





1,598





6,937





4,406

Communication



517





334





1,458





976

Professional fees



834





610





2,478





1,818

Supplies and postage



267





174





816





520

Advertising and promotional



207





168





723





517

Intangible amortization



1,728





198





4,140





604

FDIC insurance



530





390





1,535





1,155

Merger related expenses



-





645





17,369





645

Other



2,812





1,453





6,907





3,857

Total noninterest expense



26,215





15,417





87,386





43,379



























Income (loss) before income tax



18,326





9,273





17,400





24,290

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,645





1,925





3,091





4,722



























Net income (loss)

$ 14,681



$ 7,348



$ 14,309



$ 19,568



























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.98



$ 0.86



$ 1.05



$ 2.48

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.85



$ 1.05



$ 2.46

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.27



$ 0.84



$ 0.81





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024























(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:





















































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,927,878



$ 47,142





6.39

% $ 2,936,168



$ 46,551





6.36

% $ 1,460,033



$ 23,262





6.34

% Taxable securities (2)

703,045





5,249





2.96





695,546





5,264





3.04





681,578





5,563





3.25



Nontaxable securities (1)

287,274





1,795





2.48





289,061





1,764





2.45





289,335





1,775





2.44



Other

79,365





909





4.54





63,416





735





4.65





108,019





1,473





5.43



Interest-earning assets

3,997,562





55,095





5.47





3,984,191





54,314





5.47





2,538,965





32,073





5.03



Noninterest-earning assets

310,727

















314,322

















146,225















Total assets $ 4,308,289















$ 4,298,513















$ 2,685,190







































































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 1,374,827



$ 6,392





1.84

% $ 1,332,318



$ 6,163





1.86

% $ 916,459



$ 3,111





1.35

% Savings deposits

591,653





1,125





0.75





595,362





1,003





0.68





329,613





728





0.88



Certificates of deposit

616,686





5,777





3.72





646,247





6,353





3.94





388,183





4,296





4.40



Brokered deposit

91,735





993





4.30





120,720





1,321





4.39





17,227





227





5.25



Borrowings

179,122





2,019





4.47





169,257





1,945





4.61





210,000





2,508





4.75



Subordinated debentures

48,663



701





5.72





48,971





689





5.65





35,658





413





4.61



Other

8,550



94





4.38





11,763





129





4.39





11,756





159





5.37



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,911,236





17,101





2.33





2,924,638





17,603





2.41





1,908,896





11,442





2.38



Demand deposits

930,346

















915,637

















519,511















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

28,258

















30,695

















18,908















Total liabilities

3,869,840

















3,870,970

















2,447,315















Shareholders' equity

438,449

















427,543

















237,875















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,308,289















$ 4,298,513















$ 2,685,190







































































Net interest income (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)





$ 37,994













$ 36,711













$ 20,631

































































Net interest margin (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)













3.77

%













3.70

%













3.23

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $17.0 million, $16.8 million, and $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $3.6 million, $3.5 million and $275,000 in the third quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

























Net income (loss)

$ 14,681



$ 7,348



$ 14,309



$ 19,568































Merger related expenses net of tax



-





633





13,885





633



Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-





-





9,463





-



Adjusted net income

$ 14,681



$ 7,981



$ 37,657



$ 20,201































Weighted average number of shares



15,014,933





8,567,548





13,579,249





7,898,938



Diluted average shares outstanding



15,061,155





8,615,500





13,625,787





7,944,143



Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.98



$ 0.86



$ 1.05



$ 2.48



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.85



$ 1.05



$ 2.46



Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.98



$ 0.94



$ 2.77



$ 2.56



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.93



$ 2.76



$ 2.54







(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248

Net provision expense



200





650





13,163





200





425

Noninterest income



7,144





6,503





4,922





4,994





4,867

Noninterest expense



26,215





25,506





35,665





15,344





15,417

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



18,326





16,669





(17,595)





8,799





9,273

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,645





3,135





(3,689)





1,640





1,925

Net income (loss)



14,681





13,534





(13,906)





7,159





7,348

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.98





0.90





(1.30)





0.79





0.86

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.97





0.90





(1.29)





0.79





0.85

Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.98





0.91





0.87





0.84





0.94

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.97





0.91





0.86





0.83





0.93



End of period balances

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 2,916,251



$ 2,928,431



$ 2,928,896



$ 1,552,928



$ 1,509,944

Loans held for sale (1)



6,323





7,639





3,941





7,288





5,994

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



2,483





3,033





2,393





39,878





38,492

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2

above)



2,907,445





2,917,759





2,922,562





1,505,762





1,465,458

Allowance for credit losses



34,754





34,798





34,567





16,552





16,490

Securities available for sale



544,023





479,426





480,650





479,117





497,552

Securities held to maturity



388,517





390,457





394,434





394,534





391,954

Other interest-earning assets



79,677





110,206





110,605





86,185





116,643

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,928,468





3,908,520





3,914,585





2,512,764





2,516,093

Total assets



4,296,902





4,310,252





4,305,391





2,723,243





2,726,003

Noninterest-bearing deposits



903,925





943,873





912,033





524,945





521,055

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,395,724





1,322,336





1,406,660





920,167





952,013

Savings deposits



588,798





595,981





602,337





338,109





335,802

Certificates of deposit



605,912





624,209





663,404





394,371





392,731

Brokered deposits



72,672





106,225





67,295





36,511





6,627

Total deposits



3,567,031





3,592,624





3,651,729





2,214,103





2,208,228

Deposits excluding brokered



3,494,359





3,486,399





3,584,434





2,177,592





2,201,601

Total subordinated debt



48,368





48,277





48,186





35,752





35,691

Total borrowed funds



197,752





198,428





137,330





175,000





210,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



7,695





8,529





13,420





24,003





4,956

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,916,921





2,903,985





2,938,632





1,923,913





1,937,820

Shareholders' equity



449,615





431,761





427,068





260,415





247,746



Average Balances

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 2,927,878



$ 2,936,168



$ 2,019,643



$ 1,516,466



$ 1,460,033

Securities



990,319





984,607





978,769





965,501





970,913

Other interest-earning assets



79,365





63,416





115,091





100,864





108,019

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,997,562





3,984,191





3,113,503





2,582,831





2,538,965

Total assets



4,308,289





4,298,513





3,319,591





2,719,530





2,685,190

Noninterest-bearing deposits



930,346





915,637





651,424





536,653





519,511

Interest-bearing deposits



2,583,166





2,573,927





2,030,543





1,641,102





1,634,255

Brokered deposits



91,735





120,720





45,553





19,620





17,227

Total deposits



3,605,247





3,610,284





2,727,520





2,197,375





2,170,993

Total subordinated debt



48,663





48,971





40,182





35,719





35,658

Total borrowed funds



179,122





169,257





193,961





197,828





210,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



8,550





11,763





20,553





16,928





11,756

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,911,236





2,924,638





2,330,792





1,911,197





1,908,896

Shareholders' equity



438,449





427,543





302,537





254,737





237,875



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 51,183



$ 47,273



$ 48,165



$ 48,221



$ 49,147

Commercial and Industrial



352,876





351,367





345,138





228,256





229,232

Commercial Real Estate



1,728,774





1,743,541





1,757,599





901,130





862,773

Consumer



27,328





29,741





30,932





29,412





30,693

Construction Real Estate



18,440





21,508





18,067





17,042





14,555

Residential Real Estate



728,844





724,329





722,661





281,701





279,058

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



2,483





3,033





2,393





39,878





38,492

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 2,909,928



$ 2,920,792



$ 2,924,955



$ 1,545,640



$ 1,503,950

































Allowance for credit losses



34,754





34,798





34,567





16,552





16,490

































Net loans

$ 2,875,174



$ 2,885,994



$ 2,890,388



$ 1,529,088



$ 1,487,460



Performance Ratios

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.36 %



1.26 %



-1.68 %



1.05 %



1.09 % Annualized return on average equity



13.39 %



12.66 %



-18.39 %



11.24 %



12.36 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 %



16.29 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 % Efficiency ratio



54.76 %



55.32 %



111.01 %



61.29 %



60.80 % Annualized cost of funds



1.77 %



1.84 %



1.86 %



1.90 %



1.87 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.57 %



1.65 %



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.53 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.33 %



2.41 %



2.37 %



2.43 %



2.38 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.46 %



10.02 %



9.91 %



9.56 %



9.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 %



7.00 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.43 %



2.37 %



4.30 %



2.26 %



2.30 % Loan to deposit



81.76 %



81.51 %



80.21 %



70.14 %



68.38 % Full-time equivalent employees



573





571





605





377





371



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial

Services Inc.

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.0 %



12.4 %



12.0 %



14.5 %



15.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



10.3 %



9.8 %



9.4 %



12.0 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9 %



10.4 %



10.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.5 %



8.2 %



10.4 %



9.1 %



9.0 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.2 %



7.9 %



7.6 %



8.9 %



8.7 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-

owner occupied) as a percentage of total

capital



275.2 %



288.2 %



302.0 %



195.6 %



193.3 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.8 %



12.4 %



11.9 %



12.7 %



13.1 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.1 %



8.9 %



11.3 %



8.9 %



8.9 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.8 %



8.6 %



8.3 %



8.7 %



8.5 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-

owner occupied) as a percentage of total

capital



280.0 %



290.6 %



303.9 %



224.9 %



222.2 %

Asset Quality

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 244



$ 418



$ 72



$ 138



$ 87

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.03 %



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.02 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 34,754



$ 34,798



$ 34,567



$ 16,552



$ 16,490

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,485



$ 1,485

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.19 %



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.07 %



1.10 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.25 %



1.25 %



1.24 %



1.17 %



1.20 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 17,365



$ 16,854



$ 16,789



$ 3,704



$ 2,355

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 19,940



$ 19,296



$ 19,154



$ 4,177



$ 2,884

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale)



0.69 %



0.66 %



0.65 %



0.27 %



0.19 % Non Accrual classified as PCD

$ 11,393





12,017





12,891





-





-

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale) attributed to PCD



0.39 %



0.41 %



0.44 %



-





-

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.46 %



0.45 %



0.44 %



0.15 %



0.11 %

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(397)





(389)





(399)





(390)





(383)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391



$ 2,723,243



$ 2,726,003

Less: goodwill



126,730





126,730





126,730





59,946





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



31,694





33,421





35,153





1,096





1,250

Tangible assets

$ 4,138,478



$ 4,150,101



$ 4,143,508



$ 2,662,201



$ 2,664,807

































Total equity

$ 449,615



$ 431,761



$ 427,068



$ 260,415



$ 247,746

Less: goodwill



126,730





126,730





126,730





59,946





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



31,694





33,421





35,154





1,096





1,250

Tangible common equity

$ 291,191



$ 271,610



$ 265,184



$ 199,373



$ 186,550

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 %



7.00 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.

Net income

$ 14,681



$ 13,534



$ (13,906)



$ 7,159



$ 7,348

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,365





1,369





537





121





156

Adjusted net income

$ 13,316



$ 12,165



$ (14,443)



$ 7,038



$ 7,192

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 438,449



$ 427,543



$ 302,537



$ 254,737



$ 237,875

Less: average goodwill



126,730





126,730





83,030





59,946





59,946

Less: average core deposit intangible



32,599





34,356





12,983





1,179





1,355

Average tangible common equity

$ 279,120



$ 266,457



$ 206,524



$ 193,612



$ 176,574

































Return on average tangible common equity



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 %



16.29 %

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.