ChoiceTel Announces Dynamic Partnership with Cranium to Revolutionize the Security and Governance of AI in Enterprise Environments

CLARKSTON, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceTel , a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions and consulting services to businesses globally, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Cranium, creator of the only end-to-end AI Security and Trust platform.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Cranium," said Diane Smith, CEO of ChoiceTel. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. Cranium offers unparalleled AI risk management expertise and cutting-edge solutions for securing AI and machine learning systems; through our partnership we are poised to unlock new possibilities and set new standards in the industry."

The Cranium Platform is essential for organizations developing and deploying internal and 3rd party AI solutions. ChoiceTel customers stand to benefit from the platform in three key ways:

First, Cranium delivers complete visibility across enterprise AI ecosystems, providing stakeholders with a clear picture of their datasets, assets, and systems at all times.

Second, Cranium empowers organizations to effectively identify, manage and continuously monitor vulnerabilities present in their AI systems, including backdoor detection, model evasion, data poisoning, membership inference, and model inversion.

Third, Cranium makes it easy for organizations to demonstrate regulatory compliance with the Cranium AI Card, an industry-leading capability designed to showcase internal and third-party alignment with both current and emerging industry standards and regulations.

"Cranium is honored to partner with ChoiceTel," says Claudia Slane, Channel Chief at Cranium. "Their reputation in the industry, and commitment to providing innovative solutions to customers, is unparalleled. Working together is a smart choice that just makes sense."

Through this collaboration, ChoiceTel and Cranium are committed to driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and delivering unparalleled value to businesses of all sizes. Together, they will empower organizations to embrace the future of AI with confidence and seize new opportunities for growth and success.

About ChoiceTel:

ChoiceTel is a leading consulting organization working with hundreds of technology infrastructure and communication solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, ChoiceTel is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive true business success.

About Cranium:

As the foremost enterprise AI security and trust software firm, Cranium empowers organizations to ensure the security and compliance of their AI and GenAI systems. The Cranium Enterprise software platform offers comprehensive solutions for driving visibility, security, and governance across all AI and GenAI environments. Secure your enterprise's AI today with Cranium.AI.

