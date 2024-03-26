Chondroitin Sulfate for Pet Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029, Featuring Unibridge, Shandong Haiyu Biological Co., ZPD, Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co. and Bioiberica

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chondroitin Sulfate for Pet Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chondroitin sulfate, a natural compound present in cartilage, the protective tissue surrounding bones in joints, is a prevalent ingredient in pet supplements aimed at promoting joint health, particularly for dogs and cats grappling with osteoarthritis (OA). Pet owners often turn to daily joint supplements when addressing bone and joint diseases in their pets. These supplements, known as chondroprotective, also find use in mitigating inflammation in various bodily areas, particularly those exposed to fluids or mucus. For instance, pets with frequent urination due to an irritated bladder lining can benefit from formulations containing glucosamine and chondroitin.

Many pet owners prefer chondroprotective like glucosamine and chondroitin due to their holistic approach, promoting overall pet well-being rather than merely alleviating symptoms. Additionally, these supplements tend to have few side effects and enable pets to rely less on prescription medications. Importantly, chondroprotective supplements are generally considered safe for long-term use, potentially for a pet's lifespan. It is advisable to administer chondroitin supplements in response to joint injuries, initiating joint supplements early in a pet's life is also recommended as a preventive measure.

Market Drivers

Rise in Pet Ownership

Worldwide, there is a growing trend of integrating pets into changing lifestyles, with pets becoming integral companions across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed an upswing in pet adoption, notably in the United States, where the percentage of households with at least one dog increased from 38% to 45% between 2016 and 2020, and cat ownership experienced a steady rise from 25% to 29% in 2022. In China, 74 million households own dogs, the United States has 85 million dog owners, and the European Union boasts 92 million dog owners. These figures underscore the global significance of pets and their impact on the chondroitin sulfate market.

Growing awareness of the significance of chondroitin sulfate

Chondroitin sulfate is gaining popularity in the pet supplement sector as awareness grows regarding its potential advantages for enhancing joint health in dogs and cats. Faced with concerns about possible side effects, pet owners are increasingly inclined toward natural methods to address their pet's well-being. Chondroitin sulfate, sourced from natural origins such as cartilage and shellfish, aligns with this preference, presenting a potentially safer alternative. Pet caregivers are becoming increasingly cognizant of the adverse impact of osteoarthritis (OA) on their pets' quality of life.

Market Challenges

Regulatory challenges posing a hurdle

Navigating regulatory challenges poses an obstacle in the realm of pet supplements. At present, AAFCO exclusively oversees the labelling of supplements categorized as "food-type". Despite a growing body of scientific information on veterinary pet supplements and nutraceuticals, there persists a scarcity of quality control, safety, and efficacy data for the majority of these marketed substances and the corresponding products available for purchase. Despite this evidence gap, the utilization of veterinary supplements and nutraceuticals is on the rise. It is imperative for veterinarians and pet owners alike to advocate for enhanced enforcement of regulations governing these products and to call for manufacturers to collaborate more closely with researchers for the betterment of pets as well as the market.

By pet type, chondroitin sulfate for the pet supplements market is divided into dogs and cats

The chondroitin sulfate for the pet supplement market is segmented into two categories, i.e, dogs and cats- In the United States, 65.1 million households consider dogs integral family members. The feline companionship is also cherished, as revealed by the 46.5 million households that own a cat, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Notably, the APPA highlights that a significant portion of pet owners in the U.S. are millennials, underscoring the growing importance of pets in the lives of this demographic.

Europe is anticipated to hold a notable share of the chondroitin sulfate for pet supplements

Europe is projected to account for a notable share of the chondroitin sulfate for pet supplements owing to the people's huge ownership of pets in these regions. As the FEDIAF Facts & Figures states the expanding landscape of pet ownership in Europe, indicates that 90 million households in the European Union have embraced the companionship of a pet, representing 46% of households. The breakdown of this pet population reveals approximately 110 million cats, 90 million dogs, 50 million birds, 30 million small mammals, 15 million aquariums, and 10 million terrariums, showcasing the diverse array of pets that contribute to the rich tapestry of European households.

Market Segmentation

By Purity Level

99% Level

Others

By Pet Type

Cat

Dog

By Geography

North America

USA

Others

Europe , Middle East , And Africa

, , And Africa UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

Companies Profiled

Unibridge

Shandong Haiyu Biological Co., Ltd

ZPD A/S

Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Bioiberica S.A.U.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snbmbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets