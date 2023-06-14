Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032: Focus on United States, EU4, (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chondrosarcoma - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Chondrosarcoma - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chondrosarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the Chondrosarcoma epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total incident cases of chondrosarcoma, primary chondrosarcoma cases, grade-specific cases of chondrosarcoma, mutation-specific cases of chondrosarcoma, stage-specific cases of conventional chondrosarcoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry experts contacted to understand and validate the patient pool, diagnosis gap, evolution in diagnosis and forecasted trends, and unmet need included Medical/scientific writers; Medical Oncologists; Orthopedists, and Professors; MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and professor at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento, California; MD, Director, Sarcoma Oncology Center, California; and others.



This analysts connected with 30+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM.

Key Findings

The total number of incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the United States was around 1,371 cases in 2022.

was around 1,371 cases in 2022. The United States contributed to the largest incident population of chondrosarcoma, acquiring ~59% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 37% and 4% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

contributed to the largest incident population of chondrosarcoma, acquiring ~59% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and accounted for around 37% and 4% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022. Among the EU4 countries, France accounted for the largest number of Chondrosarcoma cases, followed by Germany , whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

accounted for the largest number of Chondrosarcoma cases, followed by , whereas accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022. According to the publisher estimates, in the United States , there were around 485, 584, 177, and 125 cases of Grade I, II, III, and IV, respectively, in 2022.

, there were around 485, 584, 177, and 125 cases of Grade I, II, III, and IV, respectively, in 2022. Among the stage-specific rates of conventional chondrosarcoma, localized conventional chondrosarcoma accounted for approximately 75% of the patient share, while the rest of them were metastatic in nature

When it comes to disease progression, the rate is quite high in patients with high-grade conventional chondrosarcoma as compared to the ones with low-grade conventional chondrosarcoma

Highlights:

Chondrosarcoma is the most common primary bone cancer in adulthood and the second most common primary bone cancer overall, making up around 25% of all malignant bone cancer cases.

Several histological subtypes of chondrosarcoma have been described, including conventional, dedifferentiated, mesenchymal, and clear-cell Chondrosarcoma. Conventional chondrosarcomas represent ~85% of all chondrosarcomas and can be categorized according to their location in bone into primary central and secondary peripheral chondrosarcomas.

As per the NCCN Guidelines, nearly 65% of Chondrosarcoma cases are related to isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH1 or IDH2) mutations.

The total incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the 7MM comprised approximately 2,300 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of chondrosarcoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight into the country-wise epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and insights on disease progression have been provided.

Patient stratification based on grade-specific and stage-specific cases is an inclusion

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Chondrosarcoma? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Chondrosarcoma?

What is the historical and forecasted Chondrosarcoma patient pool in the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan ?

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and ? Which type of primary Chondrosarcoma is the largest contributor in patients affected with Chondrosarcoma?

Which grade of Chondrosarcoma have high metastatic potential?

How many Chondrosarcoma patients are associated with IDH mutations?

Chondrosarcoma Report Insights

Chondrosarcoma Patient Population

Patient Population of Grade I, II, III, and IV

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Chondrosarcoma Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

Chondrosarcoma Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

Unmet Needs

