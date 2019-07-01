Chongqing Liangjiang New Area draws spotlight with cultural stories

CHONGQING, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing TV broadcast a video clip entitled "Open Liangjiang, the City of the Future" on June 24 in a bid to introduce the culture and tourism resources in the Liangjiang New Area. Combined with cultural and historic stories and beautiful landscape pictures, the TV program starts with "Nostalgia" and tells the story of inland opening-up, reform and innovation, efforts of going global and intelligent in the Liangjiang New Area.



"My nostalgia was a small stamp, linking my mother and me." This is one quote of a poem by famous poet Yu Guangzhong, who studied at a school in a town named Yuelai for seven years in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area during China's resistance war against Japanese invasion. In 1971, Yu turned his longing for his homeland into Nostalgia, a poem well known on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and deeply touching the Chinese people all over the world.



The campaign is part of Chongqing's plan to build a global tourism destination by telling China's stories. Through the transformation of the discourse, the local cultural tourism resources and development strategies are narrated in an eloquent way, which quickly became a popular topic.



As one of the most attention-grabbing areas in Chongqing and even China, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area is a national-level new area, which is both a modern city and a popular scenic spot. Senior local official Duan Chenggang, who oversees the new area's administrative management, participated in the program's shooting, dubbing and storytelling. He interacted with local smart

projects such as driverless cars, face recognition and service robots, and promoted the new area in a 120m-high Ferris wheel in Chongqing's Happy Valley. The short video clip went viral online and ignited investors' enthusiasm for the region. The area was thrown into the global spotlight with the number of "likes" exceeding one million and the number of readership reaching 20 million the day after the video clip's release.



Chongqing launched a half-year cultural tour promotion campaign to encourage local officials to introduce local culture and scenery on March 25 in a bid to explore the city's historical and cultural resources and philosophies, and showcase its beautiful landscape and rich culture.



Data from mobile platforms such as Douyin showed that online attention to Chongqing has increased fivefold year on year, boasting tens of billions of exposures.



As a focus region for global investors, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has been developing at a fast pace, attracting 1.4 trillion yuan of investment since its establishment in 2010. Cultural tourism, as an important sector, has grown rapidly in recent years. The Happy Valley opened last year attracted more than 2 million tourists, while the Liangjiang Movie City has drawn 10 million tourists in two years, becoming a popular domestic scenic spot. Chongqing Liangjiang New Area received 32.42 million tourists, with annual tourism revenue reaching 44.857 billion yuan last year.



