ChooChoo, an AI Interactive Reading Toy Built on RiseLink Edge Intelligence, Featured at CES 2026 and Highlighted Across National and Local Media

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChooChoo, an AI-powered interactive reading companion designed to support early childhood language development, was featured at CES® 2026, where it drew attention for its research-backed approach to helping children learn through conversation—powered by edge AI and ultra-low-power connectivity from RiseLink Technologies.

Dr. Diana Zhu appears with ChooChoo in the CES® 2026 broadcast office, where CES spokespersons present the year’s featured products. ChooChoo was selected as one of fewer than 50 products highlighted at CES 2026 for its research-driven approach to early childhood learning.

During CES week, ChooChoo was showcased across multiple media outlets, including KLAS News Now (CBS Las Vegas), WBTS (NBC Boston), KSNV-TV (NBC Las Vegas), and the nationally syndicated Anna & Raven Show, reflecting growing interest in how edge AI can be applied thoughtfully and responsibly to children's learning products.

A Research-Backed Approach to Early Reading

ChooChoo helps children build language and early reading skills through interactive read-aloud, rather than passive listening. Its design is inspired by interactive (dialogic) reading methods from Yale's early childhood language development research, which have been shown to significantly improve children's language abilities in as little as one month when used consistently.

ChooChoo was created by Dr. Diana Zhu (Yale PhD), combining academic research with warm, playful product design for children ages 3–6. Through natural conversation and adaptive storytelling, ChooChoo:

Engages children in back-and-forth dialogue during stories

Introduces and reinforces vocabulary in meaningful context

Supports comprehension, emotional language, and confidence

Adapts to each child's pace, interests, and learning progress

An optional parent app allows caregivers to view reading progress, vocabulary learned, and how the system adapts over time.

Powered by RiseLink Edge AI: Low Latency, Ultra-Low Power, and Privacy by Design

ChooChoo is built on RiseLink's edge AI and wireless connectivity platform, including ultra-low-power AI SoCs such as the BK7259-class chips, designed specifically for always-on, edge-AI devices.

By performing key intelligence directly on the device, RiseLink's chips enable:

Low-latency responses , critical for natural, frustration-free child interaction

, critical for natural, frustration-free child interaction Ultra-low power consumption , extending battery life for daily use

, extending battery life for daily use Privacy and security by design, with sensitive interactions processed locally rather than continuously streamed to the cloud

This edge-first architecture allows ChooChoo to feel responsive and "alive," while giving parents confidence that their child's data and interactions are handled securely.

Proven Edge AI Technology at Global Scale

RiseLink's edge AI and connectivity chips are already deployed at massive global scale, powering billions of connected devices worldwide across smart home, consumer electronics, and intelligent hardware categories. The company ships 200M+ units annually in AI-native device scenarios, demonstrating production-grade reliability and maturity.

RiseLink is a long-term silicon partner to leading global brands across consumer electronics and smart devices, including LG, Samsung, Midea, and Hisense, bringing industrial-grade performance, security, and efficiency to next-generation products—including AI-powered toys.

Redefining AI-Powered Toys

ChooChoo represents a new generation of AI-native toys—products that move beyond scripted playback to become responsive, adaptive companions grounded in research, safety, and real-world reliability.

Its debut at CES 2026, combined with national and local media coverage, underscores how edge AI and ultra-low-power chip design can unlock meaningful, child-safe learning experiences—without compromising privacy, responsiveness, or battery life.

