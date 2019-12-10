Choose Alion as the Foundation for Integrated Weed Management

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In orchards and vineyards, controlling weeds is about chasing nature. Weeds steal water and nutrients from crops and can make harvesting a challenge. Alion® herbicide from Bayer is a long-lasting herbicide designed to overcome these challenges. With pre-emergent control of a wide spectrum of broadleaf weeds and grasses, including ALS-, ACC-ase and triazine-resistant species, Alion herbicide protects for up to six months and won't compromise on tree or vine safety.

As a foundational herbicide, Alion can be used across a variety of permanent crops, including citrus, grapes, tree nuts, pome and stone fruits, and olive orchards. With residual control post-harvest, it is best used before winter weeds set, which results in cleaner orchards, vineyards and groves into spring and summer, improved nutrient and water uptake, increased yields and greater overall profitability.

"Alion is the best pre-emergent that we've ever had," said grower Aaron Piazza of Stanislaus County, California. "It's the only thing that I've ever used that you can spray on in January and it seems to make it all the way to harvest. It pretty much takes care of any weed that I've had a problem with."

To maintain zero tolerance and ensure that these problem weeds do not become resistant, Bayer recommends adding a contact treatment that offers a second mode of action. Alion tankmixed with Roundup® herbicide is an optimal partner for both pre and post emergence.

"Alion is one of the most important herbicides to come along. The longevity of the product coupled with its broad spectrum activity and its residual length of time activity makes it a pre-emergent herbicide that has no equal," said Tom Gill, PCA for Wilbur-Ellis in Manteca, California.

In more than 4,000 trials, Alion has shown excellent performance compared with competitors and demonstrated long-lasting control of grasses and broadleaf weeds.

"If left untreated, weeds can potentially rob the orchard of valuable nutrients and water, which can put an unnecessary stress on the crop and at harvest time, can potentially compromise the harvest process," said Matthew Wilson, Bayer field sales representative. "So it's important to maintain control of a weed spectrum through an orchard, throughout the growing season, and Alion is a fantastic product that helps growers achieve that."

Alion herbicide application timings vary per crop and may be affected by irrigation and emergence.

For more information about and to establish an integrated weed program, contact your local Bayer representative or visit www.cropscience.bayer.us/products/herbicides/alion.

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact :

Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or

Tyler Schwertner

Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Tel: (325) 812-3676

Email: tyler.schwertner@bayer.com

Elizabeth Smith

Rhea + Kaiser

Tel: (630) 955-2601

Email: esmith@rkconnect.com

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

© 2019 Bayer Group. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer, the Bayer Cross, Alion and Roundup are registered trademarks of Bayer Group. Not all products are registered in all states. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.cropscience.bayer.us. Bayer CropScience LP, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63167.

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

