Choose Your Horizon Set to Expand Further After Raising Over $580,000 in Crowdfunding Campaign

Just 12 weeks after launching a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign, Choose Your Horizon has raised over $580,000 from nearly 320 investors.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Your Horizon has reached another significant milestone in the company's first equity fundraising campaign, reaching $580,000 in 12 short weeks. The campaign had a strong start with $100,000 invested in only five days. In the weeks following there has been a steady increase in both the amount invested and the number of investors who are securing shares of the company.

Those who have invested over half a million dollars in Choose Your Horizon come from many different backgrounds. It's an example of the growing interest in psychedelic therapies. Investors include well-known entrepreneurs Mike Mumola, Luis Berruga - former CEO of Global X, a leading ETF firm. Medical professions and patients are also among the investors as well as individuals who work with and for Choose Your Horizon.

Choose Your Horizon's proprietary telehealth wellness platform connects patients in need with medical specialists who can prescribe at-home ketamine treatments for depression, anxiety and PTSD. Part of the therapy includes integration work and sessions with guides that help before and during the treatment. Already the company's telehealth platform has helped facilitate thousands of successful, safe treatments for 1,800+ patients, of which 98% have reported an improvement in their symptoms.

Choose Your Horizon is continuing to meet and exceed its operating goals as the company works toward nationwide coverage for their wellness platform. With the equity from the StartEngine crowdfunding campaign Choose Your Horizon is poised to expand into all 50 states by the end of 2024. The company has also grown its Medical Advisory Team and recently established an Integration Team.

For the remainder of the equity fundraising campaign Choose Your Horizon is offering all investors volume-based incentives as well as incentives for repeat investors.

"The strong support we've had from top-level executives to patients to our own team members is incredible and shows how many believe in our company," said Founder and CEO, Mark Holland. "Getting support from professionals in the medical field has also been very rewarding since they play a pivotal role in making new therapies widely available."

Investors who would like to know more about the evolving psychedelic therapy industry, see performance metrics for Choose Your Horizon or read clinical evidence that supports the use of psychedelics for certain mental health conditions can visit the Choose Your Horizon StartEngine campaign page to learn more.

ABOUT CHOOSE YOUR HORIZON, INC.
Choose Your Horizon operates a proprietary telehealth platform that is purpose-built to connect clinicians with patients who are in need of psychedelic therapies for anxiety, depression and PTSD. Leveraging telemedicine technologies, certified medical experts can use the Choose Your Health platform to facilitate safe at-home treatments. Choose Your Horizon is dedicated to developing highly therapeutic customer journeys that are effective, affordable and accessible to all. 

