Choose Your Horizon's Crowdfunding Campaign Raises $100,000 in Just 5 Days to Expand Access to Psychedelic Therapy

After launching a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign on October 31st, Choose Your Horizon has already raised $100,000 for its at-home ketamine therapy platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Your Horizon's first ever equity fundraising campaign is off to a successful start, hitting $100,000 in just 5 days. The campaign was launched on October 31, 2023 on the crowd investing platform StartEngine, quickly attracting the interest of the medical community, current patients and investors.

Choose Your Horizon has developed a proprietary telemedicine wellness platform, using clinical outcomes data, to connect patients with medical specialists who can prescribe at-home ketamine treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD and to enable patients to get the most out of their therapy. Already the company has helped facilitate over 7,000 treatments for 1,600+ patients, of which 98% have reported an improvement in their symptoms.

Choose Your Horizon has experienced impressive growth in the last year with a 55% compounded quarterly growth rate. Funds raised during the StartEngine crowdfunding campaign will be used to continue Choose Your Horizon's expansion into new markets beyond the 15 states where the company currently operates. The expansion will allow Choose Your Horizon to help thousands more patients who are currently struggling with mental illness with limited other treatment options.

As an added benefit, Choose Your Horizon is offering investors special time-based and volume-based incentives, including:

  • Early Bird Bonus - Invest within the first 14 days to receive 5% bonus shares. Expiring on Nov 15th 2023.

Or

  • Invest $2500+ for 5% bonus shares.
  • Invest $15,000+ for 15% bonus shares.

"We are beyond excited at the level of support we've received so far in the campaign " said Founder and CEO, Mark Holland. "It's been an even stronger start than we were anticipating, and we fully expect to reach our funding goal."

Those who are interested in investing in the burgeoning psychedelic therapy industry with one of the fastest growing at-home ketamine treatment platforms can visit the Choose Your Horizon StartEngine campaign page to learn more.

ABOUT CHOOSE YOUR HORIZON, INC.
Choose Your Horizon is a mental wellness company offering at-home psychedelic therapy for anxiety, depression and PTSD through telemedicine provided by certified medical experts. The company is dedicated to developing highly therapeutic customer journeys that are effective, affordable and accessible to all. 

Media Contact:
Rob Lee
202-963-1356
[email protected]

SOURCE Choose Your Horizon

News Releases in Similar Topics

