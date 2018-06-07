Choosing an Enterprise Imaging Vendor to Enhance Imaging Workflow and Clinical Efficacies

Frost & Sullivan's new white paper, Enterprise Imaging – Total Cost of Ownership: Bottom-line Considerations When Choosing an Enterprise Imaging Vendor , reveals how return on investment (ROI) is an important factor for any capital equipment purchase that includes advanced health information systems. Additionally, it highlights that healthcare mobility has become an increasingly important aspect for medical imaging organizations as providers prefer accessing imaging data on their smartphones and tablet computers on the go.

To download the complimentary whitepaper, please visit: https://go.frost.com/enterpriseimaging

Over the past decade, significant advances have followed the launch of next-generation medical imaging and data management solutions that addressed ever-mounting complexities. From those efforts stemmed the development of an enterprise-class, vendor-neutral archive (VNA) that gained momentum instantaneously as several imaging organizations began to implement it in an attempt to streamline long-term image data archival from all of the distinct PACS archives. Many large health systems have deployed dual-site VNA to manage a growing volume of data from multiple locations, requiring geographically separated data centers. Enterprise imaging solutions can bridge the gap by assuring true interoperability among disparate clinical data repositories.

"Enterprise imaging has the potential to enhance imaging workflow and clinical efficacies, delivers on the investment, and empowers imaging organizations to build a better future," explained Dinesh Kumar, Transformational Health Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Novarad enables imaging organizations of all sizes to benefit from state-of-the-art enterprise imaging solutions without having to invest in expensive data centers, IT infrastructures, internal resources and on-going management."

"If a health system has decided an enterprise imaging solution is the right strategy, the next crucial task is determining the best and most optimal enterprise imaging solution available in the market and scoping their implementation and rollout strategy," noted Fred Trovato, Executive Vice president, Worldwide Sales at Novarad. "The purchasing decision should not be merely based on financial and technical factors, but mostly depend on choosing a long-term market player."

Providers usually consider cost-saving factors during an initial purchase but do not take on-going costs and fixed recurring costs into account. Return on investment (ROI) is an important factor for any capital equipment purchase, and that includes advanced health information systems such as enterprise imaging.

From the total cost of ownership (TCO) standpoint, off-site data storage will significantly reduce expensive on-premises storage costs, maintenance and use of internal IT staff resources. Moreover, decentralized storage strategies are more expensive from a management and utilization standpoint. Therefore, the decision should be based on the vendor that leverages cloud storage to safely archive large volumes of imaging data online.

The ability of an enterprise imaging system to handle a broad range of diverse imaging data from various digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) and non-DICOM compliant modalities in an accurate and well-organized manner is fast becoming the industry norm. Having a single vendor system that handles all the modalities can eliminate the need and expense of multiple systems from diverse vendors, significantly simplifying electronic health record (EHR) integration and easing the interoperability process.

Forward looking organizations are engaging with Novarad to:

Bridge the gap by assuring true interoperability among disparate clinical data repositories;

Encompass systematic tools to seamlessly obtain, organize, store, and deliver medical images and other longitudinal patient information from distinct healthcare information systems for reading and reporting on a single viewer; and

Represents a game-changing development for the medical imaging industry with the combination of enterprise imaging and VNA.

