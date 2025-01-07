Choozle Appoints Two New Leaders to Drive Client Success and Growth

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a premier omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the appointment of Tina Starr as Vice President of Account Management and Strategy and Jae Scarborough as Senior Vice President of Sales. These leadership appointments mark a key step in Choozle's ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled value to modern marketers and expand its capabilities for agencies and brands.

"As we continue to build on our momentum, adding proven leaders like Tina and Jae reinforces our focus on delivering smarter, more strategic advertising solutions for our clients," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle. "Their combined expertise will help drive growth, elevate client performance, and solidify Choozle as the partner of choice for agencies and advertisers navigating today's digital media landscape."

Tina Starr : Vice President of Account Management and Strategy

With over a decade of experience in performance marketing and agency leadership, Tina Starr leads account management and client strategy. She began her career at a data-driven agency specializing in paid search and gained hands-on training at Google's headquarters. Her expertise encompasses programmatic advertising, search, and social media, and she advocates for an omnichannel approach as essential for helping Choozle's clients optimize their campaigns and achieve measurable success. With a proven track record of driving growth and delivering ROI for clients in various leadership roles, she is committed to fostering strong partnerships and innovative strategies in the digital marketing landscape.

Jae Scarborough : Senior Vice President of Sales

A results-driven sales leader, Jae Scarborough leads Choozle's revenue growth initiatives, aligning sales strategies to meet the evolving needs of clients. He brings a track record of success from leadership roles at Simpli.fi, Yahoo, and Monster.com, where he built high-performing teams and spearheaded transformative revenue growth. At Choozle, he focuses on scaling opportunities with accounts and helping advertisers tap into the company's advanced trading capabilities and data partnerships. Known for fostering accountability and delivering results, He focuses on expanding Choozle's market presence and empowering clients to achieve success through strategic, data-driven solutions.

Advancing Capabilities for Advertisers

Choozle's growth is evident in its recent strides to deliver next-level value for clients. Through integrating the leading platforms in the advertising space, Choozle has created an offering that allows brands and agencies to gain seamless access to premium inventory and unparalleled audience data, boosting campaign efficiency and performance.

"Our focus on helping advertisers and agencies navigate complex omnichannel strategies is more important than ever," said Tina Starr. "Choozle's platform and expert support make it easier for brands to connect with their audiences, measure impact, and drive sustainable growth."

A Foundation for Growth in 2025

Choozle is poised to accelerate growth this year, cultivating key accounts with significant expansion potential. By focusing on advanced trading opportunities, seamless access to omnichannel solutions, and measurable outcomes, Choozle is dedicated to empowering clients to succeed in today's competitive digital advertising landscape.

"With a clear focus on delivering results, Choozle is empowering brands and agencies with the tools and insights needed to thrive," said Jae Scarborough. "I'm excited to help clients scale their strategies, unlock growth, and achieve measurable success."

To learn how Choozle's leadership and platform innovations can elevate your next campaign, visit choozle.com .

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com .

