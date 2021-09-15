Choozle Expands Executive Team to Lead Future Growth & Innovation

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a self-service programmatic advertising platform, announced the appointment of Josh Cariveau as its new chief revenue officer and Adam Woods as its new chief technology officer to support future growth and innovation of the company.

"Both Josh and Adam bring tremendous industry and operational expertise to the Choozle team," said Andrew Fischer, the CEO and Co-Founder of Choozle. "Building on our position as the leading digital advertising platform for mid-sized marketers, we are excited to leverage Josh and Adam's leadership to drive overall innovation and growth.."

With nealy than 20 years of experience in media and advertising technology, Josh will oversee the development and execution of Choozle's revenue operations including sales, client service/solutions, demand generation, and strategic partnerships to lead the next chapter of Choozle's growth and overall market leadership.

Prior to joining Choozle, Cariveau held various positions at SpotX (now part of Magnite), most recently as the President of the North America and Asia Pacific divisions overseeing the platform sales & global operations teams. "I am excited to be joining an innovative growth stage company with incredible assets and experience in buy-side advertising with a clear path to owning significant market share ownership of the mid-market. I believe the market is ripe for innovation on the technology side for mid market agencies and brands and intend to drive success via automation and services to help advertisers achieve their goals." said Cariveau.

In his new role at Choozle, Woods drives both product and technology strategy and execution of the Choozle self-service advertising platform that drives positive business outcomes for thousands of global clients. Previously Woods was at Wunderman Thompson Data since 2011 and was leading teams that built out an identity graph that was used across planning, media targeting, measurement and designing customer experiences for a significant number of advertisers working in all of the WPP agencies.

Before moving to Wunderman Thompson Data, Woods was the Director of Engineering at StoneRiver. He helped to deliver a full system rewrite of StoneRiver's enterprise collection of insurance software for policy, claims, billing, and worker's compensation across the entire property and casualty space.

"I am relentless in achieving exceptional business value by taking the time to deeply understand customer needs and applying transformative technologies to achieve scalable solutions," said Woods. "Building on Choozle's current momentum, I know we will achieve great things at Choozle and I look forward to working with their exceptional team."

Since its inception in 2012, Choozle has been a pioneer in the self-serve digital advertising industry with its leading platform for advertising agencies and brand direct marketing teams. In 2021, Choozle released additional platform enhancements and solutions to provide additional value to over 4,000 global advertising partners.

About Choozle

Choozle – Digital Advertising Made Easy® – provides a digital advertising software platform that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, video, mobile, audio, connected tv, digital out-of-home, and other mediums – all from a single, intuitive interface. Choozle combines the sophistication of multiple digital advertising tools, a demand-side platform, data management platform, and smart tag management into a single platform. Designed for advertising agencies and marketing departments, Choozle has democratized the ad tech ecosystem with its intuitive, elegant, and affordable solution. www.choozle.com

