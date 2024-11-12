Choozle Launches Self-Service Amazon DSP Access Directly Within the Platform

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a premier omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the launch of self-service Amazon DSP capabilities within the Choozle platform.

Marketers can now tap directly into Amazon's vast advertising inventory and advanced targeting options, streamlining campaign management and enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness directly within the Choozle Platform—no third-party providers required.

"By giving direct access to Amazon DSP, we've made campaign management easier." Adam Woods, Choozle CEO Post this

"This launch is a big step forward for our clients," said Adam Woods , CEO of Choozle. "By giving direct access to Amazon DSP, we've made campaign management easier and provided seamless access to premium inventory and advanced targeting. Now, advertisers can reach high-value audiences more effectively."

With the introduction of this feature, advertisers can enjoy a range of benefits that enhance their digital marketing strategies:

Direct Access to Amazon DSP

Choozle's platform gives marketers the ability to launch and manage campaigns directly on Amazon DSP. This unified, multi-channel approach maximizes reach, allowing advertisers to seamlessly target diverse audiences while simplifying campaign management.

Exclusive Access to Amazon's Premium Inventory

Gain exclusive access to Amazon's top-tier properties like Amazon Prime, Twitch, and Whole Foods. This premium inventory enables brands to engage customers in high-traffic environments, boosting visibility and driving meaningful engagement.

Unrivaled Audience Insights

Leverage Amazon's wealth of consumer data, including purchase history, streaming behavior, and logged-in experiences. This combination of purchase and intent data empowers advertisers to craft highly targeted, cost-efficient campaigns that hit the mark with the right audiences.

User-Friendly Platform with Expert Support

Designed for ease of use, Choozle's platform ensures effortless navigation through every step of campaign management. Our team of experts is always available to provide guidance, ensuring advertisers maximize the effectiveness of their Amazon DSP campaigns.

Flexible Service Options: Self-Service or Managed

Whether brands want full control or prefer expert guidance, Choozle offers the flexibility needed. Self-service users can adapt their strategies in real-time, while managed services offer a personalized, hands-on approach for brands seeking deeper expertise and support.

"We meet marketers where they are," said Annie Wissner , VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Choozle. "Whether they prefer to take the reins with self-service tools or seek expert guidance through our managed services, we provide the resources they need to drive success in their advertising efforts."

As the digital advertising landscape evolves, the demand for self-service tools has become more crucial than ever. Advertisers need flexible, responsive solutions that offer control and adaptability in real time. Choozle's self-service Amazon DSP capabilities meet these demands, empowering brands to manage their campaigns independently while still benefiting from expert support when needed.

Explore how Amazon DSP through Choozle can elevate your next campaign. For a personalized demo or to get started today, visit our website here .

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com .

Media Contact

Annie Wissner

Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience

Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle