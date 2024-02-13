Choozle Names Annie Wissner as Vice President of Marketing

News provided by

Choozle

13 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced that it has appointed Annie Wissner as Vice President of Marketing, effective January 2, 2024. This strategic move comes at a pivotal time as Choozle relocates its headquarters to Downtown Denver, signaling a new era for the company.

As Vice President of Marketing at Choozle, Wissner takes the helm of all marketing functions, including brand management, go-to-market strategy, product, digital, demand generation, partnerships, and media relations.

Continue Reading

Wissner, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of global marketing experience in the technology sector, brings a wealth of knowledge to Choozle. Her previous role as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at High Level Marketing and leadership roles at Hexagon, Ivanti, Microsoft, Oracle, and Software AG attest to her expertise in driving success in both start-up and enterprise organizations, domestically and internationally.

Choozle CEO Adam Woods expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Annie Wissner's appointment as Vice President of Marketing is a positive milestone for Choozle. Her wealth of experience and innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision of exceeding our clients' and partners' expectations through our dynamic digital advertising platform and world-class services. We believe her leadership will play a pivotal role in propelling Choozle to new heights."

Annie Wissner shared her thoughts, stating, "I'm thrilled to join Choozle during this significant period of growth and expansion. The company's core values of bold innovation, growth, collaboration, and personal ownership align well with my principles. I look forward to leading the marketing efforts and contributing to Choozle's ongoing success in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Annie Wissner
Vice President of Marketing
Choozle
[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle

Also from this source

Built In Honors Choozle in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work In Colorado Awards

Built In Honors Choozle in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work In Colorado Awards

Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the company was honored in Built In's 2024 Best...
Choozle Relocates Headquarters to Downtown Denver

Choozle Relocates Headquarters to Downtown Denver

Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to downtown...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.