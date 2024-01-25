Choozle Relocates Headquarters to Downtown Denver

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to downtown Denver. The company's new office, situated at 1125 17th Street, marks a significant milestone in Choozle's growth and commitment to innovation.

The move to this prime location underscores Choozle's dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment and expanding its presence in the heart of the city. The new office space is designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation among the Choozle team.

"The decision to move our headquarters to downtown Denver aligns with our strategic vision for growth and innovation. We believe this vibrant location will not only enhance our company culture but also provide an ideal setting for attracting top talent in the industry," said Adam Woods , CEO of Choozle.

Choozle's new address offers a central location with convenient access to key business districts and amenities. The spacious and modern office reflects Choozle's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace for its employees.

To commemorate the move, Choozle will host its annual sales kickoff meeting February 6-8, inviting the team and key partners to explore the new space and collaborate on 2024 plans.

"We're excited about the possibilities this move brings. It not only enhances our accessibility to clients and partners but also further solidifies our position as a one-stop-shop for the best media inventory and expertise," added Woods.

