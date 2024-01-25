Choozle Relocates Headquarters to Downtown Denver

News provided by

Choozle

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to downtown Denver. The company's new office, situated at 1125 17th Street, marks a significant milestone in Choozle's growth and commitment to innovation.

The move to this prime location underscores Choozle's dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment and expanding its presence in the heart of the city. The new office space is designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation among the Choozle team.

Continue Reading

"The decision to move our headquarters to downtown Denver aligns with our strategic vision for growth and innovation. We believe this vibrant location will not only enhance our company culture but also provide an ideal setting for attracting top talent in the industry," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle.

Choozle's new address offers a central location with convenient access to key business districts and amenities. The spacious and modern office reflects Choozle's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace for its employees.

To commemorate the move, Choozle will host its annual sales kickoff meeting February 6-8, inviting the team and key partners to explore the new space and collaborate on 2024 plans.

"We're excited about the possibilities this move brings. It not only enhances our accessibility to clients and partners but also further solidifies our position as a one-stop-shop for the best media inventory and expertise," added Woods.

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Annie Wissner
VP of Marketing
[email protected] 

SOURCE Choozle

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.