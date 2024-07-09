Choozle Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign, Elevating Digital Advertising Excellence

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle, a premier omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.choozle.com. The revamped site features a fresh, modern look, intuitive navigation, and comprehensive information about the company's industry-leading platform and expert media services.

The new website highlights Choozle's robust features and capabilities, offering detailed insights into various solutions available. Visitors can explore:

"Our new site reflects our commitment to client success in digital advertising." Annie Wissner, VP of Marketing, Choozle Post this

Programmatic Advertising Platform & Capabilities : Innovative tools for automated ad buying and campaign optimization.

: Innovative tools for automated ad buying and campaign optimization. Data Management : Advanced methods for managing and leveraging consumer data.

: Advanced methods for managing and leveraging consumer data. Advanced Targeting Options : Sophisticated targeting strategies to reach specific audiences effectively.

: Sophisticated targeting strategies to reach specific audiences effectively. Omnichannel Digital Advertising: Comprehensive solutions for advertising across Display, Digital Out-of-Home, Video, Audio, Native, Connected TV (CTV), Search, and Social Media.

The site also offers insider tips and best practices to agencies and brands to thrive in the digital advertising space using Choozle's unique Outcomes+ Advertising approach. This approach, combined with Choozle's deep industry expertise, empowers users with actionable strategies and insights to achieve superior advertising outcomes. By leveraging Choozle's comprehensive resources, clients can enhance their campaigns and stay ahead of industry trends.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and information they need to succeed in the digital advertising space," said Annie Wissner, VP of Marketing at Choozle. "The redesigned site offers a wealth of resources and a user-friendly experience that we believe will greatly benefit our current and prospective clients."

Stephen Thiele, VP of Product at ATAK Interactive, the agency behind the new website, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "Working with Choozle to create a website that truly represents their brand and meets the needs of their users has been a fantastic experience," said Thiele. "The new site is not only visually appealing but also highly functional, providing a seamless experience for visitors."

Visitors are invited to explore the new website and sign up for Choozle's newsletter to stay informed about the latest industry trends and company news. Discover how Choozle's cutting-edge platform and services can enhance your digital advertising efforts by visiting www.choozle.com today.

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com.

About ATAK Interactive

ATAK Interactive is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in creating innovative strategies that drive growth for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results, ATAK Interactive offers a full spectrum of services, including web design, development, HubSpot, Salesforce, SEO, paid media management, and content marketing. Their team of experienced professionals combines creative expertise with data-driven insights to craft customized solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs and goals. ATAK Interactive has earned a reputation for excellence through its dedication to client success, transparent communication, and continuous innovation in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annie Wissner

Vice President of Marketing

Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle