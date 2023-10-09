Chopin selected Teleste's Distributed Access technology for a network upgrade

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will deliver its Distributed Access (DA) technology to Chopin Cable Television (Chopin Telewizja Kablowa , "Chopin"), a cable TV operator providing telecommunications services in Pomeranian voivodeship, Poland. With the technology, Chopin upgrades its cable network infrastructure and provides faster broadband connections over their network. The objective is seamlessly supported by Teleste's DAN3 Remote PHY node.

"During technology transitions, the reliability of partners is paramount. During our long term cooperation with Teleste, they have consistently delivered high-quality products and technologies that meet our requirements. Reinforced with their responsive local technical assistance team, we are confidently looking to a successful network upgrade that will help us fulfil our subscribers' connectivity expectations also in future," says Patryk Łaga, Board Member of Chopin Telewizja Kablowa.

Distributed Access Architecture technology allows operators to address the constantly growing Internet capacity demand. The technology is the next evolutionary step from traditional, centralised broadband networks towards distributed network infrastructures capable of delivering ultra-high Internet speeds.

"Choosing the Distributed Access -based network architecture represents a robust solution for operators aiming to ensure uninterrupted access to premium broadband services for their subscribers. Expanding our previous collaboration, our team in Poland is excited to support Chopin on this transformative journey to adapt the new technology in their network and realise its benefits for their subscribers," states Olli Lepppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access products, Teleste.

Decentralizing the physical (PHY) layer functionality of DOCSIS CCAP core, the Distributed Access architecture extends the digital layer of the network and provides efficiencies in terms of not only speed but also network convergence, reliability, latency and security. These advantages can be fully utilised by making certain that the DA nodes seamlessly interoperate with the chosen CCAP core at the operator's headend.

The DAN3 node effectively fulfils this demand, as Teleste's Distributed Access technology has demonstrated its interoperability with all (v)CCAP core solutions from the leading vendors like Cisco. Meeting CableLabs® specifications, the compact DA node stands out as an excellent choice for building cable networks with substantially higher capacity. Please visit our website to explore its technical details and learn more about Distributed Access Architecture.

