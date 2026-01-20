Teleste to Deliver Cutting-Edge RGB LED Displays to INFRABEL for Belgian Railway Stations

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has been selected by INFRABEL SA, the Belgian railway infrastructure manager, to supply advanced full-color RGB LED passenger information displays for railway stations across Belgium. This collaboration marks an important step in Teleste's ongoing effort to support the digital transformation of public transportation infrastructure. The framework agreement between Teleste and INFRABEL spans four years with options for extension, marking the beginning of a new long-term partnership.

The new RGB LED displays will deliver clear, real-time travel information to passengers, improving communication efficiency and overall operational performance. Their dynamic messaging capabilities will allow INFRABEL to respond flexibly to changing operational needs, contributing to smoother and more efficient operations.

"We are proud to support INFRABEL with new-generation displays tailored to the demanding environment of major Belgian stations," says Claudio Borrello, Business Director, Display Solutions at Teleste. "Front-access maintainability, pixel-level diagnostics, and our Glue on Board (GOB) protection ensure long-term performance and service continuity. Combined with seamless integration through a dedicated API, we enable INFRABEL to deliver reliable communications and elevate the passenger experience every day."

The displays feature automatic brightness control to ensure optimal readability in different lighting conditions while optimizing energy consumption. Built with GOB protective coating, they provide enhanced durability and weather resistance. Pixel-level diagnostics further ensure continuous service quality and simplify maintenance operations. Together, these features deliver a more reliable, efficient, and passenger-friendly information system that enhances the travel experience across Belgium's railway network.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

