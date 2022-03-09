Chopra Foundation Movement Recognized by Leading Brain Mapping Society and Foundation at the "Gathering For The Cure" Gala

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation is pleased to announce it will be the recipient of the 2022 Beacon of Courage and Dedication Award from the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) and International Brain Mapping Foundation (IBMF). This award is presented to the organizations and individuals who have raised awareness about neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders and impacted the science, technology and innovation for related patient care. On Friday, March 11, 2022, IBMF and SBMT will jointly hold the 19th annual "Gathering for the Cure Gala" in Los Angeles, where Dr. Deepak Chopra, the pioneer in wellness and integrative medicine, will accept the award. Recognizing the Foundation's vision and traction with its Never Alone movement, the award citation reads:

Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics

The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics recognizes your role in increasing awareness about Mental Health and Suicide Prevention through your "Never Alone Initiative". We recognize and laud your efforts for highlighting the challenges faced by the COVID19 pandemic, wars across the globe, which impacts patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders and their families. You continue to lead by example and continue to advocate for public support for brain research, aid for caregivers and care takers.

Co-founded by Gabriella Wright, actor and international humanitarian, the Foundation's NeverAlone initiative and related programs will inspire "Global healing through love in action and sharing the experience in joy so that We are Never Alone," according to Dr. Chopra.

Having recently turned 75, Dr. Chopra joyfully shares, "I have entered my final season, my winter." As such, with a renewed focus on service, Dr. Chopra has engaged a new team to lead the future of the Chopra Foundation including CEO Poonacha Machaiah, COO Justin Nahama, and renowned philanthropic expert Caren Croland Yanis, former Executive Director of the Oprah Winfrey foundations.

Foundation COO Justin Nahama, a Marine veteran and autism parent, says "Veterans and families with impacted children are incredibly lucky for the important trails blazed by SBMT and IBMF—under the vision and leadership of Dr. Kateb—to support caregivers during a lifetime of service." Nahama continues, "The Chopra Foundation is proud to partner with SBMT and IBMF to expand its NeverAlone movement globally and advance the diagnostics and therapeutics for patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric challenges."

The Gala will unite scientists, technologists, policymakers, and inspiring individuals who have impacted the field of neuroscience globally. Over 450 industry-leading scientists, celebrities, healthcare executives, surgeons and engineers will be celebrating multiple award presentations to their colleagues. The Joint Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, will be also receiving an award for the heroic effort to serve and protect millions of Americans during the COVID19 pandemic.

Over the past 20 years, the SBMT and IBMF have been on the forefront of neuroscience policy, scientific discoveries and technological development in the field of clinical and translational neuroscience. The foundation has been bringing state-of-the-art science and technology to wounded soldiers, veterans, and civilians. Both SBMT and IBMF have been instrumental in both the design and formulation of former President Obama's BRAIN initiative, G20 Summit Brain Initiative/ Neuroscience 20 (Brain, Spine and Mental Health) and California's Brain Technology and Innovation Park Initiative.

For more information on the Gala and its program schedule: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/ https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Congress/Scientific-Program-Schedule

To learn more about the Chopra Foundation: https://choprafoundation.org/

To learn more about SBMT: www.WorldBrainMapping.org

To learn more about IBMF: www.BrainMappingFoundation.Org

Contact:

Kristen Marion

623-308-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation