Chopra Foundation Taps Accomplished Marine, Attorney and Business Advisor to Grow Mental Health and Veterans Initiatives

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation has engaged Marine veteran, Justin Nahama, Esq., to help grow the Foundation's U.S. and global mental-health and veteran initiatives. With his personal mission being to empower and protect others so they are unapologetically seen and celebrated for exactly who they are, we feel this choice in leadership aligns seamlessly with our vision for the Foundation. Justin will also serve as interim Chief Operations Officer for 2022.

"For 30 years, I've had the vision of reaching critical mass to create a more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world," shared Dr. Deepak Chopra. "We are deeply grateful for Justin's support. There is chaos and turbulence in the world, but all great changes are preceded by chaos. So next, with Justin's help, we will focus on the quantum leap to creativity for health, joy, love, harmony and laughter."

Justin brings unmatched passion, over 15 years of legal and business experience, and a powerful veteran network to the Chopra team. Justin's commitment to service began shortly after 9/11 as a Marine Officer. He was selected for the Marine JAG program, where he became a sought-after advisor and federal prosecutor to senior military commanders. Justin's commitment to service continued when he left active duty and transitioned to one of the largest law firms in the country. As a partner, Justin helped scale and protect global brands such as CrossFit, while receiving numerous awards for his service to foundations empowering veterans, families impacted by autism, and other underserved communities.

The Foundation is particularly excited about Justin's unique veteran perspectives. For the past seven years, he served as Chief Legal Counsel for The Honor Foundation, the largest transition institute in the country for Navy SEALs and special operators. Honor Foundation founder, Joe Musselman, noted: "This is a huge win for veterans everywhere. Justin's selfless leadership, vision and commitment—often behind the scenes—remains a critical component of our growth and impact supporting over 1,200 (and counting) special operations families around the world. He's a force."

Foundation CEO, Poonacha Machaiah, believes that "Justin is a social warrior. His heart, passion and mindset combined with his unique blend of legal and business perspective will propel our impact during these challenging times. The Foundation remains committed to reaching one billion people through our initiatives to support physical, mental, planetary, social and spiritual wellbeing."

We look forward to helping create a brighter future for all with the support of Justin and the entire Chopra Foundation team.

