Choreo Bolsters Organic Growth Strategy with Appointment of Four Senior Leaders

Executives in Advisor Services, Regional Support and CPA Partnerships Will Enhance Firm's Ability to Drive Organic Growth and Develop Key Referral Sources

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today that it has bolstered its leadership team, naming four professionals to new senior leadership roles across the firm. Collectively, the appointments reflect Choreo's ongoing expansion and will boost the firm's ability to drive meaningful organic growth, augment support of strategic CPA partnerships and elevate the client service model.

"Over the past two years, we have laid the foundation for our ambitious growth strategy, which is rooted in making Choreo the preferred partner for advisors working at the intersection of tax and financial planning," said Larry Miles, CEO of Choreo. "But we are just getting started, and with this expansion of our senior leadership team, I am confident that we will be better positioned to build on what we've already accomplished and deliver added value to benefit our advisors, CPA partners and clients across the country."

The new senior leader appointments are:

Jim Waller, Regional Vice President, Business Development, Mid-Atlantic: Waller will support advisors in Maryland, Virginia, Philadelphia and New York. He joined Choreo as part of its acquisition of BDO Wealth Advisors, which was announced in November 2023. He also co-founded Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services, a wealth management firm that served high-net-worth investors in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.





Stephen Eldridge, Regional Vice President, Business Development, Southeast: Eldridge will help to create new relationships with Choreo Partner Alliance CPA firms to develop business opportunities for Choreo and our partner firms based in the Southeast. He comes to the firm from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he most recently served as a Regional Director. Eldridge also served with distinction in the U.S. Army after attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.





Jeff Brewer, Vice President of Advisory: Brewer will work with advisors to create actionable business plans focused on achieving meaningful growth goals. Most recently, he was Head of Advisor Success at Wealth Source, a California-based registered investment advisory firm with over $2 billion in assets under management. Before that, he held leadership positions with Dimensional Fund Advisors.



Browning Mank, Vice President, CPA Partnerships: Mank will manage and expand relationships with existing Choreo Partner Alliance CPA program firms and develop go-to-market plans to generate new business opportunities to Choreo. Previous roles include Chief Revenue Officer at ForwardLand Inc., Head of Strategic Business Development and Partnerships at Ackerman Capital Management, a registered investment advisory and family office located in Dallas, and VP of Sales for Fidelity Investments.

This senior leader collective will collaborate cross-functionally with the executive leadership and advisory management teams, including Karen Lee, Chief Growth Officer; Craig Barlett, Senior Vice President of Advisors; and Marissa Fox-Foley, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Miles concluded, "I am excited to work closely with Jim, Stephen, Jeff and Browning in their new roles. The additions of these seasoned industry veterans and entrepreneurs not only validates much of the momentum our team has already built in the market, but it will provide advisors and their clients an added layer of support to help them expand their ongoing success."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 42 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 6,000 families with approximately $24.6 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of December 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

