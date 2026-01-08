Choreo Appoints Erik Merkau as Chief Wealth Advisory Officer

Veteran industry leader to guide expansion of Choreo's integrated tax and wealth advisory platform and lead national advisory teams

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today that Erik Merkau has been named Chief Wealth Advisory Officer. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Jason Van de Loo and lead Choreo's national advisory teams.

In his role, Merkau will oversee advisor development and execution across the firm, leading the continued expansion of Choreo's advanced planning capabilities, portfolio management solutions, practice management framework and integrated private client services platform.

Merkau brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the registered investment advisor, broker-dealer and wealth management sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at several national firms, including Edelman Financial Engines, JP Morgan Chase, Scottrade, TD Ameritrade and Wells Fargo.

"Erik joins Choreo at a pivotal time as we continue to evolve our advisor model to reflect the real-world complexity facing builders – closely held business owners and families who depend on thoughtful, integrated advice," Van de Loo said. "His experience leading large advisory organizations positions him to help us raise the bar for how advisors serve builders and deliver coordinated guidance across tax, estate planning and business transition strategies."

During his career, Merkau has established a track record for building and scaling advisory platforms, advancing integrated planning solutions and strengthening practice management frameworks. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois Chicago and is a CFA charter holder.

"What attracted me to Choreo is its clear commitment to operating at the intersection of tax strategy and wealth planning," Merkau said. "This is a platform built for advisors who want to deliver coordinated guidance across estate planning, tax management and business transition needs, supported by true advanced planning depth. That combination gives advisors a powerful way to serve families and help them navigate complex financial decisions with great confidence."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement (as of December 2024). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

