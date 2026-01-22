Chorus Intelligence Appoints Hailey Wolfe as U.S. Customer Success Manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence, a leading provider of investigative and intelligence software for law enforcement and public safety agencies, announced the appointment of Hailey Wolfe as U.S. Customer Success Manager (CSM).

Wolfe brings more than 11 years of experience from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where she advanced complex investigations through intelligence analysis, threat assessments, and social media exploitation that contributed to successful prosecutions. Throughout her career, she served as a keynote speaker and presenter on investigative best practices—including OSINT, social media exploitation, and behavioral threat assessment—for law enforcement partners across New England.

In addition to her investigative work, Wolfe led targeted violence prevention initiatives and managed a multidisciplinary threat assessment team supporting agencies across the region. Prior to joining Chorus Intelligence, she was a Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) super-user at FBI Boston, leveraging the platform to identify threats, assess persons of concern, and produce actionable, courtroom-ready intelligence.

"Hailey joins Chorus at an exciting time as we continue to grow our US customer base, the team and the capabilities of the CIS," said Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence.

"Her depth of investigative experience with the FBI, combined with her firsthand knowledge of the CIS, gives her a unique ability to support our customers. She understands the real-world pressures analysts and investigators face and is deeply aligned with our mission to help agencies work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively."

Wolfe's transition from customer to team member reflects her belief in the platform's impact and her desire to help agencies maximize their resources.

"After more than a decade at the FBI, I had never used a platform that brought together OSINT, social media exploitation, analytics, and reporting in the way the CIS does," said Hailey Wolfe, U.S. Customer Success Manager at Chorus Intelligence. "I've seen firsthand how the software helps locate threats with minimal identifiers, uncover hidden connections, preserve critical data, and deliver actionable intelligence quickly. I'm excited to work alongside our customers, relate to their challenges, and help them achieve the same success I experienced using the platform."

Wolfe joins the US Customer Success team, where she will focus on helping U.S. clients fully adopt and optimize the Chorus Intelligence Suite to support investigative outcomes and community safety.

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software for law enforcement, government agencies, financial and corporate institutions across the globe. Made up of one platform and a single user interface, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) can be used by all, no matter your role, to get answers from your data. Chorus is used by many North American agencies at the Federal, State, and local levels. chorusintel.com

