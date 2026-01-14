Chorus Intelligence Appoints Marque Teegardin as Chief Revenue Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence, a leading provider of global digital intelligence and investigation software solutions, announced the appointment of Marque Teegardin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Teegardin joins the company at a pivotal moment in its growth and evolution, as Chorus Intelligence continues to expand its footprint across the public safety sector.

With decades of executive leadership experience as a Chief Revenue Officer, President, Advisor, and Board Member, Teegardin brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and executing go-to-market strategies that drive sustained, scalable growth. In his new role, he will own the entire revenue function for Chorus Intelligence leading revenue strategy across the organization.

"Marque's leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the public safety technology landscape make him an exceptional addition to the Chorus team," said Neil Chivers, CEO at Chorus Intelligence. "He joins us at a critical inflection point, and his experience scaling organizations will be instrumental as we continue to deliver meaningful impact for agencies globally."

Prior to joining Chorus Intelligence, Teegardin served as President of the Americas region at Cellebrite, where he led a five-year growth strategy that more than doubled annual recurring revenue. His leadership played a key role in positioning the company for a successful initial public offering in 2021.

Earlier in his career, Teegardin held senior leadership roles at PTC and NICE Systems and spent over a decade working with high-growth startups, including StoredIQ and Sapho. His experience spans enterprise software, SaaS, and mission-critical solutions supporting complex operational environments.

"I'm thrilled to join Chorus Intelligence at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Teegardin. "The company's mission, innovative technology, and unwavering support for public safety professionals resonate deeply with me. I'm ready to collaborate with the team to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to our outstanding customers."

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software for law enforcement, government agencies, financial and corporate institutions across the globe. Made up of one platform and a single user interface, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) can be used by all, no matter your role, to get answers from your data. Chorus is used by many North American agencies at the Federal, State, and local levels. chorusintel.com

