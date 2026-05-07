CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Allegedly Fueled Fraudulent Buying Frenzy: SueWallSt

From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Sentiment Shifted on CHOW

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) debuted on September 16, 2025, at double its $4.00 IPO price, retail investors rushed in, drawn by social media posts from individuals posing as financial professionals who promised returns of "120%-150%." Within weeks, those same investors watched CHOW collapse 84.3%, losing $9.87 per share. Find out if you can recover your CHOW investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 12, 2026.

The Early Optimism

CHOW shares opened at $8.00 on their first trading day and surged to an intraday high of $21.91. Trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. The excitement was not organic. According to the lawsuit, a coordinated network of stock promoters used WhatsApp groups, social media advertisements, and fabricated memoranda to create artificial demand. Impersonators claiming to have conducted "in-depth engagements" with CHOW's management and distributed detailed investment pitches describing revenue growth engines and global expansion strategies.

The Growing Concerns

After the initial surge, CHOW's price settled to $5.01 by September 19, 2025, and daily volume collapsed to roughly 210,000 shares. Then, without any company news or SEC filing, volume would periodically spike by six-fold or more, pushing the stock back above $9.00. The complaint chronicles these patterns:

September 16-19: Price surged from $8.00 to $21.91 intraday, then fell to $5.01 in four sessions

September 30-October 1: Volume quadrupled overnight with no company news, pushing price up 33% in two days

October 15-16: Volume collapsed eleven-fold in a single day, from 756,800 to just 66,700

October 23: Volume spiked six-fold again without any filing or announcement

October 29: Shares hit $10.22 intraday as the promotional campaign allegedly intensified

These erratic swings, the action contends, reflected the mechanics of a pump-and-dump scheme rather than genuine market interest in a company with $23.3 million in annual revenue.

The Breaking Point

On December 10, 2025, NYSE American halted trading in CHOW twice due to volatility from market manipulation. When the halts lifted, the stock cratered from $11.70 to $1.83, an 84.3% single-day loss. Investors who followed the promoters' instructions and purchased at market prices were left holding shares worth a fraction of their cost.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. The pattern of trading activity and promotional materials alleged here raises serious questions about the integrity of the market for CHOW securities." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your CHOW losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 12, 2026

SueWallSt is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com