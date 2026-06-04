Lost Money on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Active Partnership With Illegal Gambling Operators Across Prohibited Markets, Costing SRAD Investors $3.80 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Sportradar securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Sportradar shares fell $3.80 per share, approximately 22.6%, closing at $13.04 on April 22, 2026. Investors have until July 17, 2026, to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Sports Data Company Allegedly Monetized Illegal Markets

A sports data provider cannot claim compliance leadership while allegedly treating illegal gambling partnerships as a core revenue channel. Sportradar built its reputation supplying real-time odds and data to operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet365. Behind that legitimate client roster, the filing states, the Company allegedly maintained deep commercial ties to black-market operators across Asia, Russia, and Turkey, treating prohibited jurisdictions not as compliance risks but as growth opportunities.

Investigative reports from Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research revealed that Sportradar sales executives allegedly walked undercover investigators through product offerings tailored for illegal markets including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and China, and offered introductions to known illegal operators.

Alleged Black-Market Operator Network by the Numbers

The complaint recounts specific operational relationships that contradict Sportradar's public compliance assurances:

Over 270 individual platforms, more than a third of the 800 Sportradar claims to serve, were allegedly using Sportradar products while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited markets

using Sportradar products while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited markets Sportradar sales staff allegedly identified the Yabo Group, notorious for ties to human trafficking and forced labor in Cambodian service centers, as a client they could introduce to prospective operators

identified the Yabo Group, notorious for ties to human trafficking and forced labor in Cambodian service centers, as a client they could introduce to prospective operators 1xBet, described by former employees as likely the world's largest illegal gambling operator by revenue, was allegedly among the Company's top ten clients

operator by revenue, was among the Company's top ten clients Stake.com, a crypto sportsbook that lost its UK gaming license for facilitating illegal Asian-focused operators, was allegedly a Sportradar customer

sportsbook that lost its UK gaming license for facilitating illegal Asian-focused operators, was a Sportradar customer FonBet, a Russian gambling operator with alleged ties to Vladimir Putin's Federal Guard Service and sanctioned individuals, was identified as another partner

operator with ties to Vladimir Putin's Federal Guard Service and sanctioned individuals, was identified as another partner Sportradar's system architecture allegedly revealed direct technical connections to over 40 clients operating illegally across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand

The Alleged Revenue Strategy Behind the Compliance Facade

As detailed in the action, Muddy Waters concluded that Sportradar "actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets, not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy." The Company's Managed Trading Services and turnkey betting platform allegedly made it simple for illegal operators to access Sportradar's full product suite. Callisto further contended that Sportradar directly participated in illegal gambling revenues and that three regulators in North America and Europe had already commenced reviews of the Company's practices.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the fundamental nature of Sportradar's client relationships and revenue sources." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SRAD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SRAD stock or securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did SRAD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 22.6%, a decline of $3.80 per share, after investigative reports revealed Sportradar's alleged ties to illegal black-market gambling operators. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SRAD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Sportradar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance processes, KYC procedures, and the nature of its client relationships, while allegedly concealing intentional partnerships with illegal gambling operators across prohibited markets.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com