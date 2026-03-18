CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After IPO Allegedly Concealed Manipulation Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Shareholders Who Acquired Shares in CHOW's September 2025 IPO Urged to Review Options

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading in connection with the purchase or sale of securities. A class action has been filed against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) on behalf of investors who purchased securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025.

Find out if you qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3% on December 10, 2025, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility from market manipulation. Investors who purchased at or above the $4.00 IPO price lost up to $9.87 per share. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by May 12, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

The action contends that CHOW's Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in connection with its September 16, 2025 IPO contained materially misleading statements and omissions. The Company sold 2.6 million ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, raising $10.4 million in gross proceeds. As pleaded, the offering documents presented CHOW as a legitimate cloud solutions provider poised for growth while concealing that the Company's securities were being used as a vehicle for a coordinated pump-and-dump scheme.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

The Prospectus described CHOW as a "pioneer in providing one-stop cloud solutions" without disclosing the Company was allegedly the subject of a market manipulation scheme

the subject of a market manipulation scheme Risk disclosures addressed generic volatility but allegedly omitted the specific, realized risk that fraudulent actors were using social media impersonation to inflate the stock price

omitted the specific, realized risk that fraudulent actors were using social media impersonation to inflate the stock price The sole IPO underwriter, US Tiger Securities, Inc., had been censured and fined by FINRA in April 2025 for anti-money laundering compliance failures involving low-priced securities, a fact not disclosed in the Prospectus

The low-float IPO structure of just 2.6 million public shares allegedly facilitated price manipulation, as even modest coordinated buying could create explosive price movements

facilitated price manipulation, as even modest coordinated buying could create explosive price movements US Tiger Securities had served as underwriter on similar microcap IPOs that experienced extreme volatility and trading halts, including Smart Digital Group Limited and DarkIris Inc.

IPO Due Diligence and the Underwriter's Role

Plaintiffs allege that the Underwriting Agreement gave US Tiger Securities the opportunity to review the Registration Statement and Prospectus before filing. The complaint identifies Tiger Securities as a subsidiary of Beijing-based Up Fintech Global Holdings, Ltd., and notes its pattern of involvement in microcap IPOs that subsequently suffered catastrophic price declines and exchange-imposed trading halts.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When an IPO registration statement omits material information about known manipulation risks and the underwriter's own regulatory history, purchasers who relied on those documents deserve the opportunity to seek recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by May 12, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP