CHOW Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE: CHOW) securities between September 16, 2025 and December 10, 2025. CHOW, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud solutions to businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Australia.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (CHOW) Employed a Market Manipulation Scheme to Drive its Stock Price

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) CHOW was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) CHOW's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (3) that, as a result, CHOW securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) that the sole underwriter on the IPO, Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that the pump-and-dump scheme was revealed on December 10, 2025, with catastrophic losses to investors. At approximately 11:05 AM EST, a surge of sell orders and volume of approximately 360,000 caused the price of CHOW ordinary shares to plummet from $11.95 per share to $10.59 per share in a span of mere minutes. At 11:07 AM EST, NYSE American halted CHOW ordinary shares from trading due to volatility. The halt remained in effect until 12.37 PM EST when the stock reopened for trading at the price of approximately $1.00 per share. NYSE American halted CHOW ordinary shares for a second time from 3:44 PM EST until 3:49 PM EST before ultimately closing at $1.83 per share, a single day loss of 84.3%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 12, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP