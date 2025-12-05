Chris Auffenberg Announces Year-End Sales Event on 2025 Ford Models

Ford Year-End Sales Event Begins

WASHINGTON, Mo., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg is excited to announce the launch of its Year-End Sales Event, offering some of the best incentives of the season on select 2025 Ford models. For a limited time, qualified buyers can enjoy 0% APR for 60 months, $0 down payment, and no payments for up to 90 days on eligible Ford vehicles. This limited-time promotion provides drivers with an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a new Ford with exceptional savings. (Offer excludes taxes, title, and license fees.)

Special Offers Designed for Maximum Savings

During this sales event, customers can take advantage of multiple stacked incentives designed to make buying a new Ford easier and more affordable:

0% APR for 60 Months – Customers pay zero interest for the full five-year financing period.

Zero Down Payment – Buyers can drive off the lot without putting any money down at signing.

No Payments for Up to 90 Days – Drivers enjoy a long payment-free window after purchase.

These offers provide unmatched flexibility and affordability for customers looking to get behind the wheel of a new 2025 Ford model.

Wide Selection of 2025 Ford Vehicles Available

Chris Auffenberg has an impressive lineup of new 2025 Ford models available during the event, including:

2025 Ford Explorer Platinum – A premium SUV with advanced comfort and performance.

2025 Ford F-150 Lariat – A legendary full-size pickup known for capability and refinement.

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select – An electrifying all-electric SUV with modern features.

2025 Ford Super Duty XLT Regular Cab – A hard-working truck built for heavy-duty performance.

2025 Ford Escape Active – A versatile and efficient compact SUV perfect for daily travel.

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat – A powerful electric truck engineered for capability and innovation.

With this diverse range of models, the Year-End Sales Event offers something for every type of driver, including families, contractors, commuters, and EV enthusiasts.

About Chris Auffenberg

Chris Auffenberg is committed to providing a superior car-buying experience backed by a knowledgeable staff, a large inventory selection, and exceptional customer service. As a trusted dealership serving the Washington, Missouri, region for years, they pride themselves on offering transparent pricing, honest guidance, and a stress-free shopping environment. Their team is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect Ford vehicle to fit their lifestyle and budget.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg