Drivers Can Save Now on Their Buick Model Purchase

Chris Auffenberg Dealerships Announce Limited-Time Offers on 2025 Buick Models

FARMINGTON, Mo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg Dealerships are offering exceptional purchase and finance offers available now on select 2025 Buick models. Designed to provide even greater value for their customers, these limited-time offers include low APR financing and generous purchase allowances for eligible buyers and lessees.

Exceptional Financing Offers for Qualified Buyers

For a limited time, well-qualified buyers can take advantage of 0.9% APR financing on select 2025 Buick vehicles through GM Financial. In addition, eligible current non-GM owners or lessees can receive up to $3,000 in purchase allowances, making this an ideal time to upgrade to a new Buick SUV.

To make the offer even more appealing, Chris Auffenberg customers can enjoy no monthly payments until next year, allowing them to experience the comfort and performance of a new Buick with added peace of mind.

Model-Specific Purchase Allowances

These exclusive offers include:

2025 Buick Encore GX: Up to $3,000 purchase allowance

2025 Buick Enclave: Up to $1,500 purchase allowance

2025 Buick Envision: Up to $1,000 purchase allowance

2025 Buick Envista: Up to $250 purchase allowance

All offers require financing through GM Financial. Additional terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements may apply.

Serving Drivers Across the Midwest

The Chris Auffenberg family of dealerships remains committed to providing exceptional customer service and value to drivers across Missouri and Illinois. With a strong reputation for integrity and customer satisfaction, the Chris Auffenberg team helps shoppers find the perfect new or pre-owned vehicle with transparent pricing and a friendly, knowledgeable staff.

Learn More

Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Chris Auffenberg Buick dealership or explore current Buick offers online at www.chrisauffenberg.com. Shoppers can find full details, eligibility requirements, and current inventory to take advantage of these limited-time savings before they expire.

Chris Auffenberg's family of dealerships offers a variety of popular car makes and models, services, and financing.

Contact: General Support, 636-239-4500, [email protected]

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg