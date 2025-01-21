Chris Brewer Named Vice President of Operations, Strengthening Rocket Station's Client Integration

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Station announced Chris Brewer has been named Vice President of Operations. Brewer, most recently the Vice President of Development at the Air Force Academy Foundation, brings over a decade of leadership experience in higher education strategic initiatives and planning.

Rocket Station helps you grow your business by finding your virtual outsourced assistant. We create detailed job descriptions, set clear KPIs, and map out your role's processes. Whether you need a virtual assistant for accounting, marketing, research, document management, or more, we've got you covered.

Chris joins Rocket Station with a proven track record of leading efficiency-driven projects and achieving record-setting milestones in community engagement and fundraising at the Air Force Academy Foundation. During his tenure at the United States Air Force Academy, he led the strategic planning and execution of the institution's first comprehensive campaign raising over $300m since 2018. He led a large-scale hiring initiative during a period of rapid internal expansion, serving as the catalyst for notable improvements across all key fundraising performance metrics. Through his efforts, he established enduring relationships that exceeded expected growth, enabling the campaign to surpass its fundraising goal a full 13 months ahead of schedule.

Commenting on the appointment, Marc Nickell, Rocket Station CEO, said, "Chris's proven ability to streamline processes and his forward-thinking approach to technology integration are exactly what we need as we expand our capabilities. His leadership will be pivotal to enhancing our client and remote teams' experiences."

"Joining Rocket Station is an exciting opportunity to drive operational innovation," said Brewer. "I'm passionate about creating smooth, efficient systems that empower our clients and virtual teams to succeed together from day one."

In his new role, Brewer will oversee Rocket Station's operational areas, including training, process documentation, and client alignment. As the strategic lead for the company's AI integration, he will drive initiatives to incorporate artificial intelligence across key workflows in a way that empowers remote teammates with their clients. Brewer's focus will be on equipping remote workers with AI-powered tools that enhance their efficiency, enabling them to deliver even more personalized and proactive support to clients. By embedding AI into onboarding, training, and daily operations, Rocket Station aims to make remote teams more indispensable than ever, amplifying their skills with cutting-edge technologies to ensure seamless integration and exceptional performance. Brewer's leadership in these efforts will position Rocket Station at the forefront of a model where AI and human expertise work hand-in-hand, elevating the value outsourced teams bring to each client relationship.

A proponent of continuous improvement and technology integration, Brewer will play a key role in advancing Rocket Station's innovation initiatives in the virtual staffing industry, including the integration of artificial intelligence into business processes. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and History from Hampden-Sydney College (VA) and a M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration from the University of South Carolina.

About Rocket Station: Rocket Station is a leading provider of innovative virtual staffing solutions, empowering solopreneurs and businesses to achieve operational excellence and drive growth. By offering services such as process mapping, VA selection, and management support, Rocket Station enables clients to save up to 70% on labor costs, boost efficiencies by 25%, and refocus 65% of resources on core business objectives. With Chris Brewer leading onboarding processes, Rocket Station is poised to enhance its ability to deliver efficient, customized onboarding that drives lasting success.

For more information, visit www.rocketstation.com.

