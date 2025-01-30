Rocket Station Achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications, Setting New Standards in Virtual Outsourced Staffing Security

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Station, a leading provider of virtual staffing solutions, today announced its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to quality management and information security. These internationally recognized certifications demonstrate Rocket Station's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational excellence for its global client base.

As the only remote staffing company with both ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, Rocket Station guarantees world-class security and quality management. ISO certifications are globally recognized frameworks for maintaining the highest levels of operational integrity.

The ISO certifications validate Rocket Station's robust framework for managing sensitive information and delivering consistent, high-quality services. This achievement positions the company as a premier choice for businesses seeking secure, reliable virtual staffing solutions heading into 2025.

"These certifications represent more than just compliance – they're a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' data and delivering exceptional service," said Marc Nickell, CEO of Rocket Station. "As organizations increasingly rely on virtual talent, we're proud to offer them the assurance that their operations and sensitive information are in the most capable and secure hands."

Rocket Station's comprehensive virtual staffing solutions span multiple industries, providing essential support roles including but not limited to:

Real Estate: Transaction Coordinators, Listing Managers, Lead Generation Specialists

Financial Services: Bookkeepers, Financial Analysts, Data Entry Specialists

Healthcare: Medical Billers, Patient Coordinators, Claims Processors

E-commerce: Customer Service Representatives, Order Processing Specialists, Inventory Managers

Each client engagement begins with a thorough role mapping process and custom job description creation, ensuring perfect alignment between business needs and virtual talent. Clients gain immediate access to Rocket Station's extensive pool of pre-vetted candidates, all of whom undergo a rigorous selection and onboarding process that includes:

Comprehensive skills assessment and background verification

Intensive training

Professional communication and cultural adaptation training

Ongoing performance monitoring and support

The dual certification highlights Rocket Station's key differentiators in the virtual outsource staffing vertical, including:

Enhanced data protection protocols that exceed industry standards

Streamlined quality management processes ensuring consistent service delivery

Comprehensive risk management framework

Regular independent audits and continuous improvement practices

For businesses exploring virtual staffing solutions in 2025, Rocket Station's ISO certifications provide added confidence in their ability to deliver secure, scalable, and efficient workforce solutions. The company's certified processes particularly benefit industries handling sensitive data, such as healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors.

These certifications arrive as Rocket Station continues to expand its service offerings and industry reach, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in virtual staffing solutions. The company remains committed to setting new benchmarks for security and quality in the virtual staffing industry.

About Rocket Station

Rocket Station is a premier virtual staffing solutions provider, helping businesses scale efficiently through dedicated virtual professionals. The company specializes in process-driven virtual staffing solutions that enable organizations to focus on core business activities while reducing operational costs.

For more information, visit www.rocketstation.com.

Media Contact:

Christa Martin

[email protected]

858-775-2652

