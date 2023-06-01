Chris Cardillo is Called to Duty Producing His Next Feature Length Film

News provided by

Chris Cardillo

01 Jun, 2023, 00:00 ET

Called to Duty pairs Top Gun with Iron Eagle with female led cast

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Cardillo has completed producer duties on his latest film, Called to Duty, coming to theaters June 2023. Called to Duty features strong female leads in front of, and behind, the camera in a high octane action drama movie.

Continue Reading
Film Producer and Director Chris Cardillo Photo by Barry Morgenstein
Film Producer and Director Chris Cardillo Photo by Barry Morgenstein

Female Navy air show pilots are called on by their country to take the offensive to stop a potential nuclear attack from a rogue superpower. Superior piloting skills give the acrobat pilots an edge in combat. Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, accompanies the female squad into aerial combat against the North Kiyung nation.

Called to Duty stars Susannah Jane, Cabrina Collesides, Brandi Mosko, Whitney Star, Erica Seelig, Marisa Pangaro, Toni Ann Gisondi and Rosanne Sorrentino. Behind the camera, handling director duties, is Ashley Gibson.

"Called to Action, being female led, is already setting precedents in the movie industry. Fans of the Top Gun and Iron Eagle franchises will get their money's worth out of Called to Action," says Chris Cardillo, Called to Duty Producer, he continued, "We are breaking down barriers with Called to Duty, pushing the industry in new directions that I am sure fans will enjoy in theaters this Summer."

Called to Duty successfully aired at the Berlinale Film Festival in early 2023 with a theatrical, and video on demand, release set for June 2023. Vision Films are handling international sales and theatrical, and video on demand, releases for Called to Duty.

Chris Cardillo has produced several film projects including Fight Valley (2016), Worthless (2018), The Mint (2022) among other titles and projects. Cardillo also has experience in the music industry having produced three albums.

Called to Duty will release in theaters and Video on Demand in July 2023. Interview opportunities with Mr. Cardillo are available on a limited basis.

Contact:

Chris Cardillo
Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey
[email protected]

Advance Trailer

Distributor's Trailer: Called to Duty -Trailer 2 - YouTube

SOURCE Chris Cardillo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.