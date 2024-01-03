Chris Dellinger Ready to Shine a Light on Emergency Nursing

News provided by

Emergency Nurses Association

03 Jan, 2024, 13:56 ET

New ENA President Begins 2024 Term

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Emergency Nurses Association President Chris Dellinger wants people to recognize the emergency nurses around the world who expertly care for patients experiencing some of their worst moments and to understand they often do their work while confronting tremendous obstacles.

Continue Reading
ENA President Chris Dellinger
ENA President Chris Dellinger

"I'm so honored to have been elected, and I am committed to working with the board to shine a light on the challenges emergency nurses face, such as workplace violence and the mental health crisis," Dellinger said. "Years ago, I heard someone at an ENA conference say that we, as emergency nurses, 'show up, stand up and shine.' It's a phrase that has stuck with me. 'Shine' is the perfect theme for my term.

"I also want to shine a light on our profession, the critical and compassionate work emergency nurses do, as ENA continues to expand its engagement globally through education, advocacy and research," Dellinger said.

Dellinger, who is director of emergency, trauma and ICU services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, has built a more than 30-year career in emergency nursing. She held numerous active roles within ENA's committee structure, was president of the West Virginia State ENA Council for more than a decade and was elected to her first term on the ENA Board of Directors in 2017. Dellinger also served as ENA secretary/treasurer, and in 2022 ENA members chose her as the 2023 president-elect.

The full 2024 ENA Board of Directors also includes:

  • President-Elect Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC of Florida
  • Secretary/Treasurer Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC of North Carolina
  • Immediate Past President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky
  • Director Joop Breuer, RN, FAEN, of the Netherlands
  • Director Heidi Gilbert, MSN, RN, CEN, SANE-A, TCRN of Oklahoma
  • Director Vanessa Gorman, MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA of Australia
  • Director Chris Parker, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN of Virgina
  • Director Lauren Plaine, MPS, BSN, RN, CEN of Virginia
  • Director Jack Rodgers, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, FAEN of Georgia
  • Director Rachael Smith, MSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, CNE, TCRN of Connecticut
  • Emerging Professional Liaison, Robert Adams, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CEN of Texas
  • Chief Executive Officer Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois

About the Emergency Nurses Association 
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Paige Fumo Fox
Communications Specialist
847.460.4042
[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Also from this source

La ENA promueve el apoyo a las enfermeras de urgencias en todo el mundo

La ENA promueve el apoyo a las enfermeras de urgencias en todo el mundo

Tras un año dedicado a ampliar sus relaciones internacionales, la asociación de enfermeras de urgencias, la Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) ya...
ENA Building Momentum Globally in Support of Emergency Nurses

ENA Building Momentum Globally in Support of Emergency Nurses

After a year dedicated to expanding its international connections, the Emergency Nurses Association stands poised to reach more emergency nurses...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.