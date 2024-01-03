Chris Dellinger Ready to Shine a Light on Emergency Nursing

New ENA President Begins 2024 Term

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Emergency Nurses Association President Chris Dellinger wants people to recognize the emergency nurses around the world who expertly care for patients experiencing some of their worst moments and to understand they often do their work while confronting tremendous obstacles.

"I'm so honored to have been elected, and I am committed to working with the board to shine a light on the challenges emergency nurses face, such as workplace violence and the mental health crisis," Dellinger said. "Years ago, I heard someone at an ENA conference say that we, as emergency nurses, 'show up, stand up and shine.' It's a phrase that has stuck with me. 'Shine' is the perfect theme for my term.

"I also want to shine a light on our profession, the critical and compassionate work emergency nurses do, as ENA continues to expand its engagement globally through education, advocacy and research," Dellinger said.

Dellinger, who is director of emergency, trauma and ICU services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, has built a more than 30-year career in emergency nursing. She held numerous active roles within ENA's committee structure, was president of the West Virginia State ENA Council for more than a decade and was elected to her first term on the ENA Board of Directors in 2017. Dellinger also served as ENA secretary/treasurer, and in 2022 ENA members chose her as the 2023 president-elect.

The full 2024 ENA Board of Directors also includes:

President-Elect Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC of Florida

Secretary/Treasurer Dustin Bass , DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC of North Carolina

, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC of Immediate Past President Terry Foster , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky

, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Director Joop Breuer, RN , FAEN, of the Netherlands

, FAEN, of Director Heidi Gilbert , MSN, RN, CEN, SANE-A, TCRN of Oklahoma

, MSN, RN, CEN, SANE-A, TCRN of Director Vanessa Gorman , MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA of Australia

, MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA of Director Chris Parker , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN of Virgina

, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN of Virgina Director Lauren Plaine , MPS, BSN, RN, CEN of Virginia

, MPS, BSN, RN, CEN of Director Jack Rodgers , MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, FAEN of Georgia

, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, FAEN of Director Rachael Smith , MSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, CNE, TCRN of Connecticut

, MSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, CNE, TCRN of Emerging Professional Liaison, Robert Adams , BSN, RN, EMT-P, CEN of Texas

, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CEN of Chief Executive Officer Nancy MacRae , MS, of Illinois

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

