Chris Parker Selected Emergency Nurses Association President-elect

New secretary/treasurer and three ENA Board members also chosen in annual election

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Parker, MSN, RN, CNL, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, TCRN, NPD-BC, NRP, of Virginia, has been elected 2026 president-elect of the Emergency Nurses Association.

Parker joined the ENA Board of Directors in 2023 and is currently serving as its secretary/treasurer. His ENA service also includes leadership at the local and state levels, including roles as Virginia ENA Council president and treasurer.

"Being elected as ENA's president-elect is both humbling and deeply personal, and it strengthens my commitment to our shared mission: to ensure every emergency nurse has the advocacy, resources and supportive environments they need to deliver exceptional care," Parker said. "ENA must remain both a safety net and a springboard – protecting the profession while propelling us forward – so that emergency nurses can continue to thrive and shape the future of health care."

Parker said watching his father's experience as a patient opened his eyes to the profound impact emergency nurses have on patients and families.

"My dad's experience led me to begin my career as a prehospital provider and, ultimately, into the ED as a nurse," Parker said.

Parker currently works as the clinical professional development manager for Centra, the same organization he began his career with as an ED technician and has served in several roles including as a rapid response nurse, flight nurse and professional development specialist. In addition to a bachelor's degree in nursing, he holds a master's degree in nursing as a clinical nurse leader from University of Lynchburg.

ENA members also elected a new secretary/treasurer and three directors to the ENA Board of Directors, as well as a member of the Leadership Development and Elections Committee. The election results were announced on Sept. 20 as part of Emergency Nursing 2025, ENA's annual conference in New Orleans.

2026 ENA Secretary/Treasurer: Vanessa Gorman, of Australia

ENA Board of Directors (three-year term):

Rachael Smith , of Connecticut

, of Leslie Kees, of Washington

ENA Board of Directors (two-year term):

Ben Coe, of Missouri

Leadership Development and Elections Committee (three-year term):

Region 2 – Jason Carter , of Oklahoma

Current ENA President-elect Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of North Carolina, will serve as 2026 ENA president.

