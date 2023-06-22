Chris DeRosa, President, U.S. Government, Cigna Healthcare Assumes Leadership of Medicare and Individual & Family Plan Businesses

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group announced today Chris DeRosa, President, U.S. Government, will assume leadership of Cigna Healthcare's Medicare and Individual & Family Plan (IFP) businesses, as Chuck Berg, Senior Advisor, announces his departure.

Mr. DeRosa is an accomplished leader with more than 30 years of experience across Cigna, most recently serving as President of the U.S. Commercial National Accounts Segment and Broker Exchanges. Since January, he has been working through a deliberate transition of business responsibilities with Mr. Berg. As The Cigna Group's enterprise leader for the U.S. Government businesses, Mr. DeRosa will be focused on leveraging secular growth trends to strengthen and expand the reach and geographic expansion, while delivering a seamless end-to-end customer experience. He has deep expertise in customer reporting and analytics, service delivery and regional market growth strategies.

"Chuck joined our company to assess our government portfolio and position it for accelerated growth.  Thanks to his efforts, our priorities are clear – leverage our unique capabilities, assets and knowledge to achieve our growth goals and provide an outstanding customer experience.  We thank Chuck for his contributions and leadership," said David M. Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer, The Cigna Group.  "Looking forward, Chris' proven leadership will further capitalize on our growth opportunities through product enhancements and expansion, deeper cross-enterprise leverage through Evernorth and strong strategy execution."

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

